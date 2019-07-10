Gold Standard Ventures: Minimal Appetite From Funds

The recent surge in the gold (GLD) price has been a godsend for many left for dead juniors, but Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) still has not gotten the memo. While the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is up nearly 15% year-to-date, Gold Standard Ventures is down 20% for the year. It remains in the bottom 10% of performers of the 40 US-listed miners I follow, next to Hecla (HL), Fortuna Silver (FSM), and Gold Resource Corp (GORO). The company is in a bit of a bind with barely 2% of its market capitalization in cash, and a weak share price that could force the company to raise more capital near 52-week lows later this year if it cannot start participating. There is no question that Gold Standard has a great project in an exceptional jurisdiction, but I don't see any reason to bottom-fish here just yet.

Just over four months ago, I wrote a detailed article on Gold Standard Ventures and discussed their deposits in detail, as well as the technical picture. While the company continues to see drilling success at all of its projects, the intercepts are not of the same caliber as 2016 when investors were climbing over each other to get their hands on shares. Several other bulk-tonnage plays are putting up more impressive intercepts lately like Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF) and Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF), and this has kept the company out of the forefront of the junior sector for the past 18 months. This doesn't mean this can't change over time, but currently, the market is not all that interested in what Gold Standard Ventures has to offer, evidenced by the dismal price action in a rising gold price environment.

Gold Standard Ventures enterprise value currently sits at $255 million US, based on the company's 260 million shares outstanding and $5 million in cash. I believe this a slight undervaluation currently when accounting for the company's 3.4 million ounces at its Railroad Pinion Project. If I am correct in thinking that Railroad-Pinion eventually holds five plus million ounces, the company is even more undervalued. The problem, unfortunately, is that other juniors have gotten much more attractive while Gold Standard Ventures has more or less stagnated, and this has put in place a trend of the company raising money at lower prices.

Gold Standard's second substantial financing of CAD $38 million was done at $3.17 per share, which began a massive acceleration in their financing prices. Since then, however, the last two offerings for a total of nearly CAD $50 million were done at $2.05 CAD. At the current share price of $1.00, it's hard to imagine OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) or any investment bank providing a 100% premium to the current share price to finance Gold Standard to reverse this trend. Prior financings were done at about 20% premiums to the share price at most, and there is still a reasonable amount of liquidity that shares are available in the open market (7 million shares were traded last month) if buyers are interested. This continuation of the downtrend in prices at which capital is being raised will further dilute the company at an accelerated pace unless they can find another way to raise money outside of a share offering. The Prefeasibility Study will be important which is set to come in Q3 or Q4 so that the company can possibly find an alternative method of financing, or see a strong bump in the share price to finance at higher levels. Doing a financing at CAD $1.30 or less would not be ideal in the slightest, unless for a minimal amount to limit dilution.

The other problem with Gold Standard Ventures here is that the technicals are not confirming any of the company's attractiveness on a fundamental basis. The best juniors in the market are currently transitioning to new up-trends or heading towards 52-week highs, but Gold Standard Ventures is unable to get up off the mat near its 52-week lows. While the company may be slightly undervalued at current levels, fundamentals often go out the window medium-term while a company is trading within its own bear market. Given that Gold Standard Ventures remains below all of its key moving averages and continues to make lower lows and lower highs, it's presently in a bear market.

In my prior article written in March, "Gold Standard Ventures: Have We Hit Bottom?", I mentioned that it was important that the bulls defended the $1.10 US level on a weekly close at a bare minimum. Unfortunately, this level has broken recently, and this has placed a new overhead resistance level at $1.22 US. In addition to this, there's also strong resistance at $1.86. The only real key support level is at $0.84 below, where fortunately buyers did show up in late April.

Taking a look at the stock from a trend-following perspective, we can see that the stock remains below its 40-week moving average (blue line), as well as its intermediate-term moving average. As long as it remains below here, it makes it a much less suitable long candidate. The reason for this is because it currently has a low correlation to the Gold Juniors Index, and therefore we cannot rely on it to participate with the metals if they head higher if it's showing no signs of doing so currently.

Even though Gold Standard continues to uncover new deposits like Jasperoid Wash most recently, it seems that funds have headed for the exits in search of different juniors to invest in. Fund ownership in the most recent quarter dropped from 57 funds holding the stock, down to 41 keeping the stock, and has erased the majority of fund ownership built up since late 2017. The likely reason that the stock was able to hold the $1.50 US level over the past two years was that it was being supported by new funds entering the stock and buying on dips. Since this trend has now changed to funds exiting the stock, this may provide a headwind going forward as other funds may follow suit.

To summarize, Gold Standard Ventures is a company with a promising project and prime real estate on the Carlin Trend, but it has three things working against it. A lack of cash which makes dilution likely within the next six months, a significant underperformance vs. the mining sector, and a fund ownership trend that has flipped from accumulation to distribution. While this does not mean the stock has to go lower from here, these three headwinds will make it difficult for the stock to make too much progress. The first sign of a turnaround would be a weekly close above $1.40 US on well above-average volume. Until this happens, I believe it's best to be on the sidelines here vs. starting new positions in the stock.

