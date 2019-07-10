Enterprise Products: Riding Positive Macro Trends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), one of the leading energy infrastructure master limited partnerships in the US, is well prepared to capitalize on the healthy business environment. The oil and gas production in the US continues to climb and the export market remains robust, despite the trade war jitters. Enterprise Products is working on a number of projects which will push its volumes higher and fuel earnings and distributable cash flow growth. The MLP is also in great financial health and can continue spending heavily on growth projects while rewarding investors by growing distributions.

This year, master limited partnerships have outperformed oil producers in a significant fashion. With growing US oil and gas production and the Federal Reserve poised to potentially cut interest rates for the first time since the global financial crisis, the high-yielding midstream MLPs will likely continue to attract the interest of income-seeking investors. And when it comes to MLPs, I think Enterprise Products Partners is one of the best names in the industry.

Enterprise Products is one of the largest midstream MLPs in terms of size and scale of operations as well as market cap. The Houston, Texas-based MLP, valued at $64.3 billion, owns an integrated system of more than 49,000 miles of pipelines, storage facilities, natural gas processing plants, and export facilities. Enterprise Products maintains an enviable asset footprint which is spread across every major US shale oil and gas producing region. In addition to owning oil and gas assets, Enterprise Products is an NGL powerhouse whose assets serve the entire commodity value chain starting from natural gas pipelines to export plants. Enterprise Products owns 26 NGL processing plants, 16 fractionators, more than 19,000 miles of NGL pipelines as well as storage and export facilities which can ship NGLs as well as crude oil and refined products. Enterprise Products has built a vast portfolio of crude oil, natural gas, and NGL assets over the last several years which give it a competitive advantage since it will be difficult for any other company to replicate in the near-term.

Enterprise Products is well positioned to benefit from the growing levels of oil, gas, and natural gas production from the US shale plays. The US dry gas production is forecasted to climb by 30% from the current levels to 114 bcf per day by 2025, as per Enterprise Products’ estimates. In the same period, the NGL and oil volumes, which account for around three-fourths of the MLP’s earnings, are estimated to surge by more than 54% and 46% to 8 million bpd and 17 million bpd, respectively. A lot of this growth in liquids production will come from the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico where Enterprise Products has significant operations.

In addition to this, Enterprise Products will also benefit from the growing demand for crude oil and other liquids from international markets. The sentiment in the export market, however, isn’t looking great due to the ongoing trade war which has already led to a decline in shipments of crude oil from the US to China. The good thing, however, is that the US exports are still climbing in spite of the ongoing tensions. As per latest estimates from the US Energy Information Administration, the US exported a total of 9.38 million bpd of crude oil and other petroleum products during the week ended June 21, up from 8.54 million bpd a year earlier. The exports have now climbed to an all-time high level, data from the EIA shows. The trade war is not having a negative impact on the US crude oil and petroleum products exports as the strong demand from other countries, such as India, more than makes up for the dip in sales to China.

Enterprise Products is also developing a number of projects to further capitalize on the positive macro backdrop. The MLP is currently working on roughly 700 miles of pipelines, two natural gas processing plants, a fractionator, a major dehydrogenation plant, an ethylene export terminal, and is expanding its LPG handling capacity at the Houston Ship Channel. A number of these projects are based in the Permian Basin, including the Shin Oak NGL Pipeline which was partially placed into service and will commence full operations by the fourth quarter of this year. Overall, Enterprise Products is working on $5 billion of major capital projects which will come online by the end of 2020 On top of this, Enterprise Products is also mulling about developing $5-$10 billion of additional projects, including an offshore crude oil export terminal.

The ramp-up of existing facilities and start-up of new projects will drive the MLP’s earnings and distributable cash flow growth. In the first quarter, Enterprise Products posted a 17.7% increase in adjusted EBITDA and a 17.5% increase in DCF to $1.99 billion and $1.63 billion, respectively. This growth came as the MLP witnessed higher levels of pipeline, marine terminal, NGL fractionation, and natural gas processing volumes. I expect this trend to continue in the future.

Enterprise Products is also in great financial health. The MLP benefits from having low levels of debt which makes it easier for it to continue spending heavily on various projects while rewarding unit-holders with distributions. At the end of the first quarter, it carried $27.11 billion of long-term debt while its earnings (adj. EBITDA) on an annualized basis were $7.94 billion. This translates into a healthy debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.4x. Most midstream MLPs target a leverage ratio of 4x or lower.

Additionally, Enterprise Products typically generates strong levels of cash flows which fund its operations. It doesn’t rely heavily on debt or equity markets. In the first quarter, the MLP generated $3 million of free cash flows, which shows that it generated enough cash flows to fully cover its capital expenditure and ended the period with excess cash. In addition to this, the MLP also has $4.7 billion of liquidity which consists of cash reserves and funds available under the revolving credit facility. I think that’s more than enough to meet any short-term funding needs.

Enterprise Products also offers a decent distribution yield of 5.95%. That’s much higher than what income-seeking investors get with other dividend-paying sectors such as REITs and utilities where average yields are 3.65% and 3.30%, respectively. However, Enterprise Products’ yield is lower than the MLP universe’s average of 7.88%. But that’s because Enterprise Products is one of the highest-quality MLPs with an unmatched asset footprint, clear visibility towards future growth, and a solid balance sheet. As a result, it trades at a premium over other MLPs and usually offers a below-average yield of around 6%-7%.

Remember, Enterprise Products also offers one of the safest distributions in the MLP universe. That’s because the MLP’s payouts are not only backed by a strong balance sheet but also a robust coverage ratio. Enterprise Products typically generates DCF in excess of distributions and therefore has been successful in maintaining a healthy coverage ratio of more than 1x. During the last five years ending 2018, the MLP’s coverage ratio has remained within the range of 1.2x to 1.8x. In the first quarter of this year, its coverage clocked in at 1.7x. What’s great about Enterprise Products is that during this period, it has consistently grown distributions. It comes with an incredible track record of growing unit-holder payouts for 59 consecutive quarters including $0.4375 per unit announced for Q1-2019, up from $0.425 per unit a year earlier. Moving forward, Enterprise Products’ DCF will continue to climb as it grows volumes in the future. That will justify further distribution hikes.

Enterprise Products’ units have risen by 19.4% this year and have easily outperformed the energy industry (XLE), excluding MLPs, which has posted gains of 10.2%, oil and gas producers (XOP) whose shares have fallen by 1.3%, and other MLPs (AMLP) who have posted gains of 15% in the same period. Enterprise Products was trading at $29.37, slightly below the 52-week high of $30.05. I expect Enterprise Products to continue moving higher on the back of earnings and DCF growth. However, I suggest value hunters should wait for a dip which pushes EPD’s yield to close to 6.5% before buying its units.

