Geely Hits A Pothole Amid Emissions-Driven Discounting

It's too soon to say whether Geely is being out-discounted by rivals or whether its new models just aren't resonating with buyers who prefer foreign brands or cheaper models.

When I wrote about Geely (OTCPK:GELYY) (0175.HK) in June, I mentioned "a lot of turbulence" in the outlook for the Chinese economy and significant ongoing risks to the outlook for second-half vehicle sales as the Chinese auto sector goes through a brutal correction. Those risks have already come home to roost, with Geely posting a disappointing June sales figure and warning that first half results will miss expectations, while also reducing the full-year sales target.

As my expectations for Geely were already below the sell-side averages, I can't say this news is all that much of a surprise. The big unknown is the extent to which Geely's underperformance was driven by aggressive discounting from rivals and whether the company's line-up of newer models will see better demand in the second half. Management's guidance is not particularly encouraging on that score, and while I do think the shares are undervalued, I don't think investors need to rush to buy into this very turbulent and troubled sector.

A Big Whack In June

In contrast to the Chinese auto sector as a whole, which saw its first month of year-over-year unit sales growth since May of 2018, Geely posted a big, and bigger than expected, drop in the month.

Overall unit sales were down 29% to just under 91,000 units, but sales in China were down 33%, to around 84,600 units. Although Geely is still in the top ranks of local Chinese OEMs, it was an ugly month by any measure. Older models like New Vision and Emgrand were down over 50% and over 60% respectively (for the Emgrand GL and GS), new releases like the Binrui and Binyue eked out some month-over-month growth (3% and 7%, respectively), and Lynk was down 6% despite a wider array of models in the mix this year.

While Chang'an had a rough quarter as well (down 25%), GAC posted 6% growth and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) managed 3% unit growth. Foreign producers had more mixed results. Honda (HMC) saw over 37% growth and Toyota (TM) posted better than 18% growth, while Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) was flat, General Motors (GM) was down 12%, and Ford (F) was down 22%.

Discounting was a major factor in the volume recovery in June. With OEMs and dealers desperate to get rid of Stage V cars ahead of new Stage VI emissions regulations, discounts of over 30% were being offered by many companies to get inventory off the lots. Geely doesn't appear to have been as aggressive with discounts, but time will tell whether that's true and whether it means there will be future inventory issues from older Stage V models.

A Sizable Revision

With the weak results through the first half of the year, in which unit sales dropped 15% versus the prior year, management has lowered guidance for both the first half and full year.

For the first half earnings, which should be reported in August, Geely is now guiding to a 40% year-over-year decline in net profits. Published semesterly estimates aren't easy to find, but I believe this is a roughly 20% to 25% shortfall relative to expectations. Moreover, prior to this announcement, most sell-side analysts were looking for 2019 net profits to more or less approximate 2018 levels. With a first-half figure of around RMB 4.76B, though, second half profits would have to improve by about 50% over first-half levels to meet those expectations, and I don't see that happening.

The sharp decline in profitability highlights some real near-term issues for Geely. Auto production is always a volume-driven business, and Geely is suffering for lower than expected throughput and lower than expected overhead absorption. I'll be very curious to see what the company says about its discounting/incentive policy, and I'm likewise curious to know whether there will be expense reduction efforts put into place.

Morgan Stanley's analyst Jack Yeung, probably the most bearish Geely analyst out there, has claimed that the company will be reducing model launches next year and is cutting R&D staff to try to shore up margins. I'm skeptical. Geely won't be as profitable as it planned to be, but it is still profitable, and management has generally been patient and long-term oriented with its decisions in the past, so I'd be surprised if there were significant changes to either the launch schedule or the R&D operation, though the tepid response to recent new vehicle launches could be leading to a rethink of whether Geely is offering the right products for the market now.

The Outlook

Although the June China auto sales were better than expected, I think the heavy influence of discounting has to be considered, and I think the market is weaker than expected even a month or two ago. Likewise, while U.S. vehicle sales were better than expected in June (up about 1%), sedan sales were horrible (down almost 10%) and it looked like fleet sales helped boost the number. All in all, across China, Europe, and North America, I see a weaker auto market, and I think numbers/expectations will be going down for vehicle sales in 2H'19 and 2020 as the Q2/first half earnings cycle plays out.

I was already more bearish than the Street on Geely; my 2019 and 2020 revenue estimate were about 10% below the averages, so this isn't a huge surprise to me nor does it lead to a major change in my thesis or model. What I really want to know about is the level of discounting Geely is doing, what the next month or two of sales will look like, and what the company may (or may not) be doing in terms of revising its launch schedule and reducing operating costs.

I'm looking for mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth from Geely, but I have to note that recent new model launches have disappointed. Is that because Geely is launching new models into a brutal market or is it because these new models are out of touch with what Chinese consumers want (or some of both?)? As Geely goes upmarket, they are running into more competition with foreign brands, and Chinese consumers may not really want to pay up for models that lack the cache of foreign badges.

On the margin side, I'm still expecting long-term FCF growth in the mid-to-high single-digits, but I'll be watching the margin numbers carefully, particularly in response to the disappointing volumes this year and the operational de-leverage.

The Bottom Line

I said before that I was more interested in Geely in the $20s, and the ADRs have just cracked that level. Given the uncertainties about the market, I'd be cautious about jumping in right now. I'm still bullish on the long-term opportunity, but there's less visibility now and I don't like swimming in murky waters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.