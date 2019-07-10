Wallbridge Mining: An Efficient Explorer

The company has put most of its money towards exploration while attempting to limit the dilution common to many juniors.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTC:WLBMF) is a junior mining explorer focusing on developing its Fenelon Gold property in Northern Quebec, Canada. Wallbridge acquired the project in 2016 for $3.7m CAD. The company has worked hard to develop and expand the resource in the past three years. Their effective drilling results have allowed the company to attract high profile investors over the last several years as well as to outperform the gold market, despite the metals relative weakness. The company’s stewardship of capital and solid performance makes Wallbridge a great, high leverage speculation that will only be improved if gold’s recent price strength continues.

The Deal

Wallbridge was able to purchase the Fenelon property for $3.7m back in August of 2016. It immediately filed a NI43-101 technical report that showed a measured and indicated resource of just 38,000 ounces of gold. Fenelon was obviously not a viable deposit at this point driven by a lack of exploration efforts. The slide below shows the nominal drilling that was done on the property prior to Wallbridge increasing its drill presence:

Source: Company Presentation, July 2019

The company began to immediately find gold within a month of the close, with some high grade, albeit thin veins. These early results triggered the interest of some larger shareholders with William Day began to accumulate shares at prices well below today’s levels, partly through the exercise of warrants that had been given to it as part of earlier share subscriptions. Wallbridge continued to raise money that year through private placements and flow-through shares. These are the only real sources of external funding for junior miners; unfortunately, this largely dilutes current shareholders. Fortunately, Wallbridge had this in mind and has become a good capital allocator in an industry not known for it.

Capital Utilization

In late 2017, Wallbridge began the application for a bulk sample permit, receiving the full permit in early January 2018 to conduct a 35,000 tonne bulk sample on its property. This type of sampling is more extensive than regular drilling as it involves a larger area, more milling etc. It may also lead to the recovery of more gold though, which would allow it to become self-financing or even a short-term profit driver (I use the term “profit” for junior explorers very carefully here). Wallbridge noted in its press release it expected to recover a grade of 18-25g/t. At the low end of this, Wallbridge would recover 630,000 grams of gold or close to 20,000 ozs which would allow Wallbridge to gross somewhere between $22-$25m USD worth of gold.

The method of funding was different though. Wallbridge obtained an $8m USD bridge loan at a 20.75% rate due in January 2019. This was a very steep price and included giving Auramet a call option on some of the gold recovery, on top of arranging a hedge sale to Auramet in late 2018 as well. It was very clear that Wallbridge was working to avoid unnecessary dilution, especially if it was able to recover the gold it expected through the sample. With shares trading at around just $0.10 CAD, this would have required issuing over 100m shares or over 20% dilution which would not have been well received by current shareholders. For this reason, despite the high interest rate, I believe this was a wise use of its capital structure, especially if the sample proved out a significantly better future resource.

Management is key in most companies but is even more acutely required in junior miners. Being dependent largely on outside funds, cash resources are precious. It is important that companies are not simply squandering these funds on needless G&A and non-core operations.

Looking at its 2018 income statement, we can see Wallbridge spent roughly $1.7m CAD on G&A.

Source: Company Annual Financial Statements, 2018

Some is always needed, but it is important to see how it does compare to its exploration expenditures:

Source: Notes to Annual Financial Statements, 2018

The numbers for 2018 are very high due to the bulk sample compared to 2017, which requires high absolute costs than regular drilling does. More interesting was the very incremental increase to the G&A costs between years, despite the large increase in work. Wallbridge appears to keep its operation lean and it has become more diligent with its share structure as evidenced by the loan, which it paid off in February 2019 after a small extension.

I believe this efficiency with its funds, combined with the results of the bulk sample and its continued drilling, have helped to make Wallbridge a very attractive junior.

Sprott Investment & Additional Shareholders

Eric Sprott is an investor synonymous with the mining industry, especially in Canada, including notable stakes in his eponymous investment firm as well as a large stake in growing mid-major producer Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). Sprott continued to build his position in Wallbridge over the course of 2018 and 2019, adding shares strategically, through other shareholders, and via private placements.

William Day also added to its stake in May 2018. The effect of these transactions is Wallbridge had two key large investors, on top of a 10+% stake among insiders, friends and family:

Source: Company Presentation, July 2018

Sprott’s additions, even as the share price rose during the last two years, is an encouraging development as I believe that Wallbridge has continued to de-risk the Fenelon project. Some of the capital raise by the company during the year was due to the exercise of options and warrants at much lower prices than the stock currently trades at. However, we can see this dilution risk has drastically reduced with just a 5% variance between issued and fully diluted shares now occurring.

Growing the Pie

Throughout the last 18 months, Wallbridge has continued to hit high grade intercepts, though often in narrow bands:

Source: Company Website

The effect of these results has drastically improved the resource, notably its “Area 51” zone. I circled the most recent drill result from July as it is at the deepest point of the resource. A running joke within the industry is that all projects are “open at depth”; Wallbridge at least has some results to continue backing up its expanding resource. The below slide shows how much the resource has expanded. I circled the most recent July 9, 2019 result as it was by far the deepest result showing mineable gold.

Source: Company Presentation

The Takeaway

Wallbridge has a lot to like for a junior mining explorer. It is well financed, with $5.0m CAD on the books at March 31, 2019 and another $7.0m USD raised in private placement in May 2019 from Eric Sprott. It has also achieved a lot behind its bulk sampling program over the last year, confirming a large portion of the resource while also expanding it to greater depths.

Continued success from Fenelon is the key driver for returns in shares of Wallbridge. The success so far has seen shares quadruple even as gold has largely traded sideways.

Data by YCharts

As with all gold stocks, a run in the gold price would also support further share appreciation. Wallbridge has other potential catalysts as well, per the slide below:

Source: Company Presentation, July 2019

This is a lofty strategy for a $179m CAD junior explorer. Management’s execution over the last 3 years gives me some comfort that the company can continue executing. They acquired Fenelon at a very inexpensive valuation and have continued to systematically grow it. Most of the shares issued by the company for funding went to strategic investors. The company used some debt financing and a bulk sample to help fund its efforts, which helped to avoid further dilution. Its rising share price will make it less expensive for Wallbridge to issue shares should it want to continue to add/develop projects in its portfolio.

I am looking forward to a resource estimate at some point, but this is unlikely to occur until 2020 per management; this lack of clarity may serve as a discount to the company’s true resource value. Until then, I am content to let management continue to execute its strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLBMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long through the more liquid TSX ticker WM.TO.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.