Trulieve: Great Financial Success Ignored By Investors

Introduction

Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) reported another quarter of strong growth and profitability. However, investors seem to have ignored its financial success as the stock struggled to break into new highs. We think its cautious approach to M&A and slow progress in expanding outside Florida has hampered its valuation in today's market. However, as investors return to fundamental analysis and valuation metrics, we think Trulieve deserves to be more appreciated by the public market in the near future.

2019 Q1 Review

Trulieve reported 2019 Q1 results which showed another quarter of best-in-class financial performances. Revenue grew 24% to $44.5 million, the highest among all major U.S. cannabis companies we cover. Gross margin improved from last quarter to an impressive 67%, proving Trulieve's profitable and scalable business model in Florida. The revenue growth was driven by four new dispensaries opened in Florida during the quarter. Trulieve also settled with the Florida Department of Health to open up to 14 additional locations on top of its current limit of 35 stores. Trulieve is building a new 750,000 sq ft indoor cultivation facility in Florida which will support its future stores and the growing demand of medical patients in Florida. There is also huge potential from possible recreational legalization down the road despite an uncertain timeline. Overall, we felt that Trulieve is building a successful business in Florida that no other company has been able to replicate so far based on publicly disclosed financial performance.

Trulieve is probably the most established and mature cannabis business among all companies we cover. The company has an impressive 43% EBITDA margin and is well-funded. Cash flow from operations was positive $10.3 million and net income was $14.7 million. In all fairness, we think Trulieve presented the best evidence that cannabis companies are able to achieve great financial performance including strong profitability and cash flows.

The company appears to be well-funded with $21 million of cash left in the bank account. It also completed a debt offering that raised $70 million along with warrant issuances that comes with an exercise price of C$17.25. We think the company is prudent in its capital allocation and has so far minimized equity dilution by utilizing the debt market given its track record. It is one of the few cannabis companies that have issued senior secured notes.

Why So Cheap?

Trulieve completed its RTO last October and raised C$66 million at C$6.0 per share. The stock ended its first day of trading at C$9.98 and it has since risen 67% to C$14.41 last Friday. While the appreciation in Trulieve shares has been modest, the company has grown substantially. After Q1, the company has provided guidance for the next two years:

2019 : $220-$240 million of revenue; $95-$105 million of EBITDA

: $220-$240 million of revenue; $95-$105 million of EBITDA 2020: $380-$400 million of revenue; $140-$160 million of EBITDA

Based on 2019 Q1 results, Trulieve already achieved run-rate revenue of $178 million and EBITDA of $76 million. The stock currently trades at 6.8x EV/Revenue which is among the lowest of major cannabis stocks. For reference, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) trades at 26x and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) trades at 35x their revenue, respectively. Trulieve has a fully-diluted market cap of $1.6 billion and cash position was at $21 million at the end of Q1.

Despite the tremendous financial success, Trulieve remains an OK performer among cannabis stocks. Its 67% share price increase since the RTO is good but one would expect more given its track record of execution. As we have discussed in the past, we think the biggest overhang for Trulieve is its reliance on a single market and the increasingly competitive market in Florida. Trulieve has begun expanding out Florida in the last few quarters including its latest acquisition of a dispensary in Connecticut. However, similar to its other acquisitions outside Florida, the company appears to be very prudent in its expansion and has only made very small acquisitions. Its other acquisitions outside Florida include a single dispensary acquisition in California and Massachusetts for a combined $8 million. Clearly, Trulieve prefers its current approach of tuck-in M&A instead of a large merger or acquisitions, as we have seen among other players such as Cresco Labs/Origin House and Harvest Health/Verano. While we commend the capital allocation discipline shown by the Trulieve management team, we think investors are looking for scale and market dominance in the nascent U.S. cannabis industry.

Looking Ahead

Trulieve is arguably the most financially successful Canadian cannabis companies in the market right now. Its execution track record has been flawless and management has shown prudence in its M&A and capital allocation decisions. However, the stock has performed less impressively compared to its earnings. We think its reluctance to pursue large-scale M&A has limited its ability to expand outside Florida, a market that is becoming hyper-competitive as each day goes by. Investors have rewarded companies that reached scale and market dominance through M&A, leaving Trulieve's financial performance somewhat underappreciated. However, with the stock trading at 7x annualized revenue and 16x annualized EBITDA, we think Trulieve is probably the most reasonably-priced cannabis stock with a clear path to grow into its valuation. We would recommend Trulieve to people looking for lower-risk investments in the cannabis space.

