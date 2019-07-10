Landmark Infrastructure Partners: An Undervalued Story Of Magnificent Transformation And Growth

Based on my dividend discount model, the intrinsic value of the company’s shares is at least 1.1 greater than the current share price.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners is a lessor of various critical infrastructure parcels such as those used by communications tower owners, photovoltaic and wind utilities and billboard operators.

Investment Thesis

Over the last year, Landmark Infrastructure Partners have undergone a period of profound transformation during which the company considerably reduced indebtedness and made a progress towards full dividend coverage. The company has long financed its operations by a significant amount of debt for which it has been several times criticized (notably by Daniel Shvartsman and Trapping Value here and here). This period, however, seems to be over and the company is now fully financed by its cash from operations.

Corporate profile and recent history

Originally a MLP, Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) has transformed itself into a REIT and rebranded as Landmark Infrastructure Dividend. The company manages a portfolio of specialized real estate, consisting exclusively of parcels of wireless communication infrastructure, outdoor advertising facilities and renewable energy utilities. The company aims to serve as a capital, liquidity and real estate services and support provider to the ground lessors for communication towers, billboards and alternative energy infrastructure.

Source: Landmark Infrastructure Partners May 2019 earnings presentation

What is next?

Reading through the latest quarterly earnings call transcript, the CEO of the company, Tim Brazy, indicated that the next area of focus will be on creative development initiatives, possibly in the area of new technologies, including 5G cellular communication networks and associated infrastructure. According to George Doyle, the CFO of the company, the company has no intention to raising any equity in a foreseeable future, which suggests negative impacts of equity dilution might no longer repeat.

Financial analysis

Looking at the company’s financial statements, Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a sustainable level of debt and high profitability metrics which stand above the industry average. Over the last five years, the company’s financial debt to EBITDA ratio decreased from levels around 8.0 to levels just below 3.0. In terms of liquidity, the company’s current ratio stands well above 5.0, which represents a more than sufficient reserve to meet all short-term liabilities.

Valuation by the Gordon Growth model

Plugging-in several assumptions about the market’s and Landmark’s growth rates into Gordon’s dividend discount model, the company’s intrinsic value comes at 18.26 USD. With the company’s three year’s beta of 1.2, the next year’s dividend of 1.47 USD, a required rate of return of 9.6 percent and a dividend growth rate of 1.16 percent, the company’s shares offer approximately a 10 percent upside potential with respect to their current market price.

A generous margin of safety

Through the lenses of F.A.S.T Graphs, Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ shares trade at severely subdued levels. On a relative basis, the company’s current price-to-earnings ratio hovers around 4.4x, which is significantly below industry and sector averages.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Key company-specific risks

The company is subject to a whole range of idiosyncratic risks which investors should bear in mind. For example, from a number of reasons, the company may fail to generate sufficient cash flow to support the payment of minimum quarterly distribution to shareholders, fail to access new capital or acquire it at unfavorable terms, which could impair its ability to grow. Moreover, negative natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, and fires may damage the company’s property which could require additional capital for fixing.

The bottom line

To sum up, Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ is an excellent company which has undergone a massive transformation from financing its operations with large amounts of debt to finance itself from operating cash flows.

