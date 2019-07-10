Silver Weekly: Buy When It Is Cheap

Our July target for SIVR is at $15.90/share, marking a 9% appreciation from its current level.

As the Fed should start its easing cycle this month, we expect the macro backdrop for the precious metals complex to be friendly, thereby benefiting silver prices.

Speculators were quiet over the latest reporting period (June 25-July 2), but ETF investors bought silver last week at the largest pace since December 2017.

Silver is off to a weak start to the month, in part caused by a rebound in the dollar on less dovish Fed expectations.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

Although SIVR is off to a poor start to July caused by a rebound in the dollar, we remain constructive in July (our target price is at $15.90/share) because we view dollar strength as temporary. Given growing recession fears, we are of the view that the Fed will start its easing cycle in July and guide the market for further rate cuts to sustain the economic expansion. As the dollar should come under renewed downward pressure, silver demand should push higher, which, in turn, would lift silver prices.

Since silver's positioning is far from being stretched, silver looks extremely cheap compared to gold, and silver offers a friendly seasonality in July, we think that SIVR, which replicates the performance of silver prices, should rally strongly.

Our July target for SIVR is at $15.90 per share, marking a nearly 9% appreciation from its current level of $14.65 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to making a profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

The speculative community cut marginally by 17 tonnes its net long position in Comex silver over June 25-July 2, marking a first decline in 5 weeks.

This comes after a substantial increase of 8,238 tonnes of net speculative buying in June, marking the largest monthly increase in net long positions in Comex silver since November 2018 (8,697 tonnes).

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The increase in net long speculative positions in Comex silver is massive considering that it represents around 30% of annual physical consumption for silver.

However, at 4,736 tonnes as of July 2, the net spec length represents only 14% of its open interest, far below its historical high of 61% of OI established in April 2017.

There is, therefore, still plenty of room for additional speculative buying until silver's spec positioning becomes overstretched on the long side.

Implications for SIVR: As we think that the speculative community will extend further its net long position in Comex silver, we believe that silver spot prices will move higher in the weeks and months ahead, which, in turn, will lift the value of SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 267 tonnes of silver last week, according to our estimates. This marks a 6th week of uninterrupted net inflows into silver ETF holdings and the largest weekly increase in silver ETF holdings since December 2017.

In June, ETF investors bought 443 tonnes of gold, a 2.3% increase in silver ETF holdings. This represents the largest monthly inflow since May 2017 when ETF investors bought a substantial 639 tonnes of silver, according to our estimates.

Source: Orchid Research

In the year to date, ETF investors are now net buyers of silver, to the tune of 147 tonnes, after being net sellers in the first six months of 2019.

Silver ETF holdings are now at their highest since December 2018.

As we showed in a previous analysis, ETF investors tend to react to changes in silver prices rather than to produce movements in silver prices. As a result, we are not surprised to see rising inflows into silver ETFs after the strong rebound in June.

Source: Orchid Research

Implications for SIVR: The aggressive wave of ETF buying in silver suggests that investor sentiment toward the precious metal is turning positively, which has been most likely triggered by a solid rebound late in May. This should offer some support to silver prices and thus SIVR.

Macro

The macro backdrop for the precious metals complex has deteriorated slightly since late June, producing some weakness in silver prices.

This is principally the result of a correction of the excessive pricing of Fed rate cuts by the bond market, evident in the rebound in the implied rate from the Fed funds futures contracts expiring December 2019 and December 2020. This has lifted the dollar higher, thereby exerting some downward pressure on silver and the rest of the precious metals space.

Source: Thomson Reuters, Orchid Research

However, we view the dollar rebound as temporary because the Fed is likely to start its easing cycle in July, with a 25bp rate cut, to sustain the expansion amid rising uncertainties.

This should, therefore, leave the dollar vulnerable to the downside, benefiting silver and its complex.

Implications for SIVR: A renewed sell-off in the dollar would boost broad-based commodity demand, which will boost silver spot prices and thus SIVR.

Silver is cheaper and cheaper

Source: Macro Trends

The gold: silver ratio is at its highest since 1992 at 92. This suggests to us that silver offers a very interesting value proposition. Although a reversal to the mean (~47 during the 20th century) looks unlikely in the near term, silver looks relatively cheap compared to gold.

Implications for SIVR: As silver is at its cheapest level since 1992 (relative to gold), silver seems to us a buying opportunity from a value perspective. SIVR should, therefore, benefit from the disconnect between gold and silver prices.

Seasonality

The seasonality in the silver market is favourable for July.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Over 1998-2018, silver spot prices recorded an average gain of 1.4%. This bodes well for silver spot prices this month, in our view.

Our closing thoughts

Although we acknowledge some renewed downward pressure in silver prices since the start of July caused by the dollar rebound, we think that this is merely temporary. As recession fears grow, we expect the Fed to start its easing cycle this month, which should result in a friendlier macro backdrop for the precious metals complex.

As silver's positioning is much lighter than gold's, we think that silver prices could surprise relatively more to the upside than gold prices.

Therefore, we continue to approach SIVR from the long side in the near term, with a July target of $15.90 per share, marking a nearly 9% appreciation from its current level of $14.65 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.