Seelos' Gene Therapy Acquisition For Parkinson's Disease Brings Another Shot On Goal

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) announced that it had acquired a license for a gene therapy product to treat Parkinson's disease (PD) for its pipeline. This product is SLS-004 and it will be used specifically to target a gene for PD known as SNCA. This biotech has multiple shots on goal for Parkinson's Disease. It even has a pipeline full of other indications it is targeting as well. The PD indication is a large market opportunity and if the company is successful with one of these three clinical products then it will be in a good spot for the long term.

Gene Therapy Acquisition Moves Forward Towards Shareholder Value Creation

Being that Seelos is highly focused on developing a treatment for Parkinson's Disease (PD), it has chosen to license a gene therapy product to add to its pipeline. The initial focus will be on Parkinson's Disease, which is a disorder that affects the central nervous system. This will be the first target and if all goes well, then it is highly likely that the biotech will advance it towards other neurodegenerative disorders. This is a good target for the very first gene therapy product to go after.

It is expected that the global PD market is expected to reach $5.28 billion by 2025. The company has two other drugs that are being developed to treat PD as well. This gene therapy product will be named SLS-004. This product was licensed from Duke University. SLS-004 will be targeting a specific gene known as SNCA. The SNCA gene encodes alpha-synuclein expression and that's important because these proteins are found at the tip of the nerve cells of the brain.

Seelos believes that by targeting this particular gene it could change the way PD is treated. The goal is to either prevent or halt progression of PD. SLS-004 is a very interesting treatment, because it is an all in one lentiviral vector. It is important to point out that this program is in the very early stages of development. That's because the only thing that has been done thus far is preclinical work. They were able to show a reversal of disease-related phenotypes in a preclinical study.

What I do really like about this gene therapy is that it makes use of CRISPR-dCas9. It may be some time before this even hits the clinic for a Phase 1 study. The next step is to take a look at SLS-004 in an animal model of PD for invivo studies. The bottom line here is that the tech is not yet ready to enter human testing yet. On the other hand, I believe this program should be watched closely. That's because gene therapy and CRISPR tech is highly sought out. If Seelos can get this product right, then it has a good shot at changing the scope of PD treatment. For now, the tech still is being modified. Being that this program is early in clinical development, the only positive news item would be the release of preclinical results. That means when Seelos is good and ready they will probably release some preclinical data for this program.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Seelos Therapeutics has $11.3 million in cash and an accumulated deficit of $40.3 million. During the three-month period that ended on March 31, 2019, the company had been able to get $2.7 million in exchange of 13.2 million Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants. The downside to having a large pipeline is that it takes a lot of cash to run a lot of the clinical programs. That means advancing many of the studies in the pipeline with multiple INDs, is going to cost a lot of money. It is safe to assume that the company only has two options in the coming months.

The first is that it can attempt to find a partner that is willing to pay an upfront milestone payment and additional payments over time for one of the products in the pipeline. The second would be the need to sell additional shares of its common stock to raise more cash. The company believes that in order for it to fund itself for the next 12 months, it will need to raise cash. The first and foremost risk would be the financial need. It is likely that the biotech would have to raise cash at least by the end of 2019, possibly sooner.

There are other major risks associated with the stock. The first being that the company only trades with a market cap of $42 million. That means it is easily susceptible to price manipulation on low volume in either direction. Speaking of which, the average daily volume for the stock is around 603,000 shares. That means the stock is not liquid at all. On the flip side, there are only 21 million shares outstanding and any positive news could easily send the stock price soaring higher.

Conclusion

Seelos Therapeutics being able to license a gene therapy product for Parkinson's Disease opens up another possibility for the biotech to target this indication. The risk is that it is in the very early stages of testing and ultimately it's possible that it may not make it past all phases of clinical development. While this is risky, this biotech has been able to establish several products for PD which should reduce investor risk. For instance, back in March of 2019, Seelos acquired peptide inhibitors that target the aggregation of alpha-synuclein, which is a protein that is encoded with the SNCA gene I noted above. This is an alternate approach by using peptide inhibitors to potentially treat the underlying cause of PD. This product is known as SLS-007. Lastly, there is a 3rd product for treating this disease known as SLS-006. The diversity of products for PD means multiple shots on goal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.