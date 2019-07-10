U.S. Home Sales Will Rebound

The U.S. real estate market comeback has lost steam since last year and has taken a back seat to other segments of the financial market. Little is written about the real estate market in the mainstream press these days compared to the red-hot years of 2016-2017. What little attention is paid to the housing outlook is often negative in nature with many analysts convinced that the market is ripe for a major decline.

In this report, however, we’ll peel away the outer layers of the market to discover that things aren’t as bad as they appear on the surface. I’ll also make the case that the housing recovery which began in 2010 is taking a well-earned rest and that a home sales rebound can soon be expected.

On the surface, the residential housing market is admittedly in its weakest condition of the last few years. Single-family home sales, for instance, have been declining and are down nearly 8 percent from last year. While mortgage rates have recently hit their lowest levels in almost three years, prospective homebuyers aren’t taking the bait. While various causes have been assigned to the reluctance of many Americans to take advantage of low rates – including the tax code – the simple fact is that a chill has descended over the housing market and even the stock market rally hasn’t been strong enough to dispel it.

The widely accepted benchmark for the nationwide market is the Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. On an actual basis, the Case-Shiller Index continues to make new highs since bottoming in 2012. From a yearly percentage change standpoint, however, the index has shown considerable weakness since last year. As can be seen below, the yearly percentage change in the Case-Shiller Index is now 3.5 percent, which is down significantly from the 6.8 percent year-over-year increase seen in March 2018 around the time of the latest market peak.

Source: St. Louis Fed

The All-Transactions House Price Index for the United States is another widely watched home price index. It’s released by the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), and while this particular index is in better shape than the Case-Shiller Index, it has also shown a bit of weakness on a year-over-year basis. The top-performing cities in terms of yearly home price gains include Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tampa. What these three cities have in common is that they’re all desirable retirement destinations. Some major metropolitan markets in California, by contrast, are among the worst performers, with San Diego and San Francisco showing yearly percentage gains in the low-single digits, according to FHFA data from the St. Louis Fed’s website.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Not all the news has been bad for national home price data, however. According to real estate brokerage Redfin, home prices for May were up 3.6% in what was the largest year-over-year increase in seven months. Only six of the 85 major cities tracked by Redfin saw a yearly percentage decline in the latest month for which data was available, with San Jose witnessing the biggest drop (-6.0%) and New York declining 2.5%.

Redfin publishes its own U.S. home price index based on the largest 85 metro areas it covers. And while the index had been declining steadily on a year-over-year basis since peaking last March, the latest rebound has kept it from falling into negative territory and thereby averting a bear market signal for housing. See the chart below.

Source: Redfin

In commenting on the uptick in home prices, Redfin’s chief economist Daryl Fairweather mentioned the fact that mortgage applications are up on a yearly basis thanks to falling mortgage rates. He also referenced the fact that the inventory of homes for sale remains tight and that “there still aren’t enough homes for sale for all of the people who want to buy homes.” He also opined that:

Low rates and rising prices will likely lure sellers onto the market this summer, but the lack of new construction will continue to hold back sales growth.”

It’s my contention that the lack of inventory is one reason for assuming that the long-term recovery in residential real estate will continue for years to come. As real estate experts continue to note, the lack of new houses on the market will serve as a barrier against a significant decline in prices. This is the exact opposite situation which existed prior to the housing market collapse of the past decade when new inventory eventually swamped the demand for houses.

As mentioned previously, low mortgage rates are another big reason in support of the real estate market’s continued recovery. A major reason for believing the real estate bears are wrong in expecting a huge setback is that rising mortgage rates are typically the catalyst for major downturns in the market. Far from being a potential problem, however, mortgage rates are actually on the decline. Freddie-Mac data show that the 30-year fixed rate mortgage average was 3.75 percent as of the first week of July. That’s a drastic drop from the 4.94 percent mortgage rate seen as recently as November 2018. This means that prospective homebuyers with no change in income can afford significantly “more home” now compared with last November.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Over the last eight months, the drop in the 30-year average mortgage rate has fallen more steeply than at any time since 2011-2012. You’ll recall that it was the steep mortgage rate decline of those years that largely paved the way for the eventual housing market rebound in the years that followed. Historically, a mortgage drop of the magnitude we’ve seen since last November has always served as a stimulus to increased homebuying activity. The question is simply a matter of timing.

More precisely, new home sales activity usually picks up in a big way once mortgage rates have finally bottomed and turned up again. This sends the signal to prospective buyers and investors that rates aren’t likely to go any lower anytime soon, and that now is the time to lock in a lower rate. As long as rates are falling, however, many would-be borrowers are afraid to take on a mortgage since they believe rates can always decline further. The next reversal of the 30-year mortgage rate will thus signal to investors that the end has come for the real estate market “correction” which began last year. And if the recent action in the real estate sector of the equity market is any clue, that time could be coming in the next few months.

One of my favorite indicators for gauging the health of the industries which serve the housing market is the PHLX Housing Index (HGX). As the following graph shows, homebuilding stocks have experienced a surprisingly strong upside run in the year to date. Upside momentum for the homebuilders accelerated starting in January, and the HGX has risen steadily since then, staying above its widely watched 50-day moving average for most of this year.

Source: BigCharts

It’s also worth noting that HGX has largely performed in line with the large-cap S&P 500 Index (SPX) and has also outperformed most small-cap and mid-cap stock averages. Thus the housing stocks are in a relative strength condition when compared with most major industry groups. This has bullish implications for the overall housing markets since HGX has historically provided a “heads-up” for the U.S. real estate market ahead of pivotal turning points. The last major housing market downturn in 2006-2007, for instance, was forewarned by a downward turn in the housing stocks several months before the housing bubble collapsed.

The above graph of the HGX also tells us that construction and renovation demand for the residential market is still fairly healthy in spite of the slowdown in some major U.S. metropolitan markets. As the economy continues to improve, however, and the wealth generated by the excellent stock market returns of recent years filters down to the middle class, I expect homebuying and homebuilding activity to gradually increase in the years ahead. Indeed, HGX has long been an excellent leading indicator for the housing market and this time should prove no exception.

In summary, the major factors which determine the health of the U.S. housing market are still in good shape. Mortgage rates in particular are at levels which suggest no imminent danger to the seven-year-old real estate recovery. Instead of expecting danger ahead, investors should be prepared to take advantage of another upswing in home sales activity once the 30-year mortgage average reverses its recent decline. This in turn should stimulate new homebuying activity and will also encourage builders to add to the currently low levels of inventory. A bullish longer-term investment posture toward U.S. real estate is therefore still warranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOR, PSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.