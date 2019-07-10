Broadcom: Not What The Market Wants

The core business is struggling and the lack of spending on developing those operations are starting to hurt results.

The chip giant has a history of large mergers that are now building into a sizable debt load.

Just as Broadcom (AVGO) was returning back above $300, the company became engaged in another debt fueled buyout attempt. The stock has plummeted on news of an attempt to acquire Symantec (SYMC) in a deal valued at up to $22 billion. The move right after a big warning isn't what the market wants from the chip giant.

Troubling Signs

The long held fear regarding Broadcom is that the company is using acquisitions to hide a weak core business due to the company under-investing in operations. The chip giant constantly uses the synergies from a new merger to boost profits while burying that the core business is struggling. In the process, the constant rollups become more and more difficult to integrate and nearly impossible to replicate.

Even the company itself admits to a recent history of large scale acquisitions with a combination of LSI, Broadcom and CA Technologies in recent years. The company even failed to acquire Qualcomm (QCOM).

Source: Broadcom June 2019 presentation

The recent news is more troubling because Broadcom appears too desperate to make a software deal in order to just make a deal. CNBC has reported that the chip company is interested in buying Tibco Software, if the Symantec deal doesn't work.

So if Broadcom can't obtain a cyber security company, the company will just go buy another infrastructure software company. The only connection between the two companies is the software connection so apparently any company will do.

As noted in the CA deal research, Broadcom is willing to pay a substantially higher valuation multiple for the target stock versus just repurchasing their own shares. By the time the deal is done, Symantec could cost upwards of 16-17x forward EPS estimates with a buyout price above $30.

Data by YCharts

Surging Debt

The deal is estimated to cost upwards of $22 billion requiring Broadcom to push net debt above $50 billion to buy Symantec. Only going back to 2016, the chip giant had minimal debt. The last couple of deals required the company to go far into debt already.

Data by YCharts

The risks mount when a company takes on debt and misses financial targets such as cutting FY revenue targets by a wide $2 billion. For FQ2, revenues missed analyst targets by $180 million which is substantial for a revenue base of $5.5 billion.

The issue was hidden in the historical Semiconductor solutions business that saw revenues plunge 10% YoY. The market would've looked at the stock substantially different, if not for the CA revenues in Infrastructure software that gave the appearance of overall growth.

Source: Broadcom FQ2'19 earnings release

The concern here is that the company is underspending in their core semiconductor division. The only way for the annual operating income to reach an incredible 50% of revenues is from underspending on research and development.

Source: Broadcom presentation

Operating expenses were below 17% of revenues in FY18. The numbers are skewed in FY19 due to the addition of the CA business, but the FQ2 saw gross margins jump to 72.0% and operating expenses only reach 18.5% with a minimal $1.0 billion in quarterly operating costs.

The non-GAAP R&D expenses were only $779 million followed by next to nothing spent on SG&A expenses of $243 million. The impact was being felt in the current quarter in the semiconductor business, but the ability of Broadcom to strip out costs from the CA deal allows for the EPS boost. The problem is when the mergers stop and the company has a mountain of debt.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is clearly signaling that another debt fueled acquisition isn't desired. Broadcom could easily shake off the debt issues again due to Symantec synergies predicted to reach $1.5 billion, but one of these days the market is going to have no more patience for a company that didn't invest in the future and built up a mountain of debt.

