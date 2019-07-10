July GDX Performance, Eldorado Outperforms On The Back Of Greek Election

Eldorado Gold is outperforming the broader GDX index in July after the election of the New Democratic Party in Greece.

The GDX Update, Where We Sit Month To Date

With US yields stabilizing and gold volatility decreasing, GDX movement in July has been more tempered than the crusade experienced in June. Unlike some of the amazing weeks we had last month when all constituents were positive, we are starting to get back to the positives and negatives.

With that in mind, I thought it worthwhile to look at MTD performance for the index and overlay YTD performance on the same chart (in grey). In terms of the miners, there are three names that I’m going to look into: Eldorado Gold (EGO) (+14% MTD), Harmony Gold (HMY) (+4% MTD), and Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) (+3% MTD). These three miners have performed well on a weekly and yearly basis.

Source: Resource Skeptic

Eldorado Gold (+14% MTD)

Eldorado Gold is up over 100% YTD with most of that performance coming after May 23rd. The catalyst for the rerating is the Greek parliamentary election which, in early polls, was showing the New Democracy Party leading the, anti-mining, Syriza government. On July 7th, the market was proven correct when Syrizia was voted out of power.

So with a new government in Greece, what does this mean for Eldorado? Well, in 2018 Mitsotakis (the newly elected prime minister) stated that “he will issue permits for the mining project Skouries … in his very first month in office.”

Source: Ycharts

Skouries is a large open pit / underground development project that has been on care and maintenance since 2017. The project is world class, with 1st quartile production costs and a projected after-tax NPV5% of US$925M.

Aerial View of Skouries, Source: Eldorado Website

In addition to Skouries, Eldorado owns the producing Olympias and Stratoni mines and the development project Perama Hill. With a material component of current production and future growth in Greece, the market’s response to the election appears quite rational. Eldorado has been punished by the market for years due to their asset weighting in Greece. Let's hope that the changing of the political guard brings the much-needed change for the country.

Harmony Gold (+4% MTD)

Harmony Gold has been quietly racking up quite a run YTD. Up over 30% in the year and 4% last week, the miner is significantly outperforming the index.

Source: Ycharts

So why is this South African listed miner performing well? I believe it has to do with the cost structure of the asset base. Harmony produces a significant amount of gold (2019 guidance of 1.45M oz) and is amongst the highest cost producers in the industry; nine-month ending AISC of US$1,188/oz. As far as I can tell, Harmony’s stock price is responding to increased metal prices without any other material developments in July.

Source: Harmony Gold

Detour Gold (+3%)

Detour Gold was the subject of an earlier article I published on June 18th. Within this article I highlighted Detour’s “Gold Beta” and how the company should respond to an increase in gold prices. You’ll notice in the chart that both Detour and Harmony have high “gold betas.” Their outperformance MTD is a reflection of this relationship. In essence, the “gold beta” can be viewed as a multiplier effect. When gold prices increase, these stocks should outperform the broader GDX index. Source: Resource Skeptic

Conclusion

With gold prices leveling off, the uninterrupted rise for all miners has stopped. MTD we’ve seen Eldorado outperform all others on the back of favorable geopolitical developments. Harmony and Detour Gold appear to be in a rerating phase given their high-cost structure.

The main takeaway from this analysis relates to Eldorado and potential permitting catalysts. A Mitsotakis delivery on previous promises would be an incredible catalyst for the company.

I would caution readers with high-beta gold stocks as their fortunes can turn quite quickly if metal prices reverse.

Company-Specific Risks:

Readers should also be cognizant of the fact that this is mining. Pit walls can fail, people can get hurt, and mines can get shut down for a plethora of reasons. Orla's future returns could be adversely impacted by metal price changes, political regimes, and operational environments.

