NextEra Energy: Big Dividend, Big Total Return

Never buy a stock without looking first at its total return track record.

I like income stocks that have delivered superior total returns over the long haul.

During my 22 years as a professional money manager and several years as a research analyst, I have seen the problems with pure value investing. There are way too many value traps that look cheap on the surface but have serious problems upon a deeper look.

At the same time, momentum investors pay little or no attention to value. We learned in the great "dot-com" sell-off in 2000-2002 that value does matter.

I came to the conclusion many years ago that the answer lies somewhere in the middle of value and momentum. I like stocks that I can make a strong value case for, but at the same time they must also exhibit strong momentum (relative strength.)

I don't care if it is large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, micro-cap growth stock or dividend payers that I am after, stocks that I buy must have these two characteristics: value and momentum.

This really narrows my universe down considerably. The market is a very large ocean out there. It is my goal to put the very best 20-25 stocks in each of the portfolios that I manage at any given point in time.

My entire list to choose from has over 5,300 stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds in it. My ranking system that I developed helps me focus on just the very best ones. This saves me a lot of time in my selection process.

My dividend and growth portfolio focuses on companies that pay a dividend but are also still growing their earnings at a superior pace. I want superior total return here, not just high dividends.

Many times, the high dividend payers have inferior growth and produce mediocre total returns. I gave an example of this in a recent article that compared Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and AT&T (NYSE:T).

As I mentioned earlier, all of these portfolios will soon be available, along with all live trades made in them, my weekly newsletter, and access to my Best Stocks Now Database as a premium subscription service to Seeking Alpha followers.

I want to give one current example of a stock that currently meets my strict criteria. This is a stock that I currently own in my Dividend and Growth portfolio.

I consider NextEra Energy (NEE) to be one of the best Utility stocks in the market today. Here is why:

Over the last five years, the company has had an average annual earnings growth of 9% per year and the consensus average annual estimate over the next five years is currently 8%. This is extremely good for an almost $100 billion market-cap utility.

The company is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to 10 million customers in Florida.

Data from Best Stocks Now

Back in my days as a research analyst, I learned to do 5-year target prices. After all, the analyst's project 5-year growth estimates, why not match them with comparable target prices?

When I extrapolate NextEra's current earnings estimates at their 5-yr. growth estimate, I come up with potential earnings of $12.19 five years from now.

I then apply a multiple that is based on the company's growth rate and their PE history. I come up with a five-year target price of $293 per share. The stock is currently trading at $207.66 per share.

In addition to this, the stock has a current dividend yield of 2.4%. This gives the stock a 53% total return upside potential over the next five years. This is very good for a stock in the Utility sector.

Data from Best Stocks Now

Now, let's take a look at the total return record of NEE over the years.

Data from Best Stocks Now

As you can see from the above screenshot, the stock has delivered a lot of alpha over the years. It has handily beat the market over the last one, three, five, and ten years.

Is this not what we are all about here - Seeking Alpha?

NextEra earns a long-term performance grade of B+. The stock also currently sports a momentum grade of B+ in my proprietary grading system, I grade on the curve.

The stock also currently meets my momentum requirements.

When valuation and momentum come together, you get what I call a Best Stock Now.

I currently own NextEra in my Dividend and Growth Portfolio. I own it along with 23 other stocks that also meet my stringent criteria. The Buy and Hold version of this portfolio is up 18% YTD as of 7/8/19.

I liken my portfolios to the baseball all-star game. I want to have the best 25 players that I can find on my team always.

For those with a conservative Income & Growth risk profile seeking alpha, NextEra might be a nice fit.

One final thought: You also have to have the market on your side. I recently wrote about my current forecast on the market in a recent article.

Data from Best Stocks Now

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.