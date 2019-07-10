CorePoint Lodging: Gambling On A Turnaround

Falling stocks in hot sectors always get the value crowd salivating. That looks to be the case for CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG), a recent spin-off of La Quinta. With the parent subsequently getting bought by Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN), investors are left pondering if past problems will be solved with a new larger partner. With a variety of bullish catalysts to point towards - including a third party appraisal that pegged the value per share in the mid $20s per share - I get the deep value story.

While I like the story at first glance, I did want to take the time to explain why the market is so concerned about corporate health - which is coincidentally the reason I'm personally staying away. Long story short, management are poor capital allocators and, if invested spend is any occasion, the properties are poorly positioned within their markets as well. I believe maintenance capital spend is overstated and that the dividend is more at risk than some believe - especially if we are truly in the late stages of the economic cycle and room rates start to roll over meaningfully.

Quick Review

CorePoint Lodging began trading a little over one year ago. The company owns 310 hotels with 39,720 rooms as of Q1 2019. CorePoint Lodging is a select service hotelier - not full service. This means that the company has no restaurant, no meaningful event space, and really limited amenities period. You might get a fitness room and some cheap breakfast. That's about it.

The lack of restaurant or event/meeting space makes them extremely cheap and simple to develop. Operators love them as well; without the extensive array of facilities, services, and amenities, select-service hotels have fewer departments to manage and are more efficient to operate. Customers love them too. The idea of low room rates has broad appeal to the cost-conscious traveler and the hotel market built these concepts left and right over the past twenty years - part of the issue.

In my opinion, this story revolves all around revenue per available room ("RevPAR"), its implications in EBITDAre, and seemingly inefficient capital spend. First, let's take a step back. In no surprise to anyone, CorePoint Lodging management describes itself as having an attractive model. As an owner of select service versus full service hotels, it does generally see higher EBITDA margins than luxury peers. The company states that the specific asset types it owns within select service ("upper midscale and midscale") have also seen better supply and demand fundamentals in recent years and also have the lowest projected supply growth versus other property types into the near future. As a potential shareholder, what more do you want to hear other than higher margins, lower recession risk, and a favorable competitive outlook?

There are some pretty big caveats. Looking forward, CorePoint Lodging has maintained its 2019 guidance for 1% comparable RevPAR growth in its portfolio, a figure which backs into $178mm in EBITDAre at the mid-point. That's nothing to write home about. While the bullish research that I've seen relies to a large extent on the EBITDAre estimates being too low because of expense tailwinds such as procurement savings found by utilizing the new Wyndham relationship for bargaining power or less reliance on the online travel agencies ("OTAs") channel and having to pay out commissions, investors cannot forget about RevPAR.

To understand CorePoint Lodging struggles, I think it is important to contextualize that forecast RevPAR number for 2019 versus where it sat several years ago. Then, take a gander on how they have allocated capital spend to grow that figure. To me, the conclusions are pretty simple: either the company vastly understates maintenance capital expenditures, or it has earned abysmal rates of return on its investment.

Where Did The Money Go?

Using that same 2019 guidance figure, management outlook for this year is forecasting $59.25 in RevPAR. In 2016, consolidated RevPAR was reported at $56.02. This is less than 2% compound annual RevPAR growth from 2016 to 2019. This trails the 2.75-3.0% RevPAR comps that have been commonplace since 2016 (Source: CBRE Hotels Americas Research). Remember those favorable supply/demand fundamentals cited earlier? CorePoint Lodging has lagged both select service peers and the hotel industry as a whole.

If RevPAR is underperforming, generally, a hotel has two problems: bad markets or bad hotels. The former cannot really be fixed; the latter can. CorePoint Lodging will tell you they are happy with their asset base and that weaker performance was just due to these assets needing a little refresher. Spend a little money, elevate the perception of the property, and earn healthy returns on capital by taking market share from peers. Makes sense.

The problem is that management has already been doing this for years now. From 2016 to 2018, CorePoint Lodging has booked renovation expenditures of $529mm, or more than 20% of annual revenue. This is not a developer; it has built zero new properties during this period. All of that money was reinvested into existing assets.

While some of this took place before the public offering in earlier years when there was not a defined "plan" out there for investors to see, a large chunk of this spend ($230mm) was done during a recent "Repositioning Program" at a rate of $30,000 per key. Number one, that's an incredibly long payback period for a company only earning RevPAR of less than $60 per room, much less actual cash flow per room. This was done to "reposition hotels upward within their local markets". Including that plan was enhanced guestrooms, renovations on public areas like the gym and lobbies, and upgrades of exterior elements (Source: CorePoint Lodging, May 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 20). Management willing admits low single-digit returns on invested capital ("ROIC") on this spend, and that is true of the spend prior to this program as well.

The returns on this spend are so low that it is below their weighted average cost of capital. Investors have been left scratching their heads. The construction phase has long since been completed, and hotel renovations tend to have very quick payback in the form of higher room rates - at least with other hoteliers. Management would have been better off buying new hotels at 8-10% cap rates than undertaking this spend, given what they are guiding for EBITDAre uplift unless not spending this money would have resulted in declines. What is growth spending that is necessary to keep a hotel at its same earnings power? That is maintenance spend by another name.

Dividend Safety

This comes into the safety of the dividend. Management has stated that "up to 5% of revenue" is being allocated to maintenance capital spend in 2019. If you use that as the past and present figure for maintenance - as many have including Northeastern Student Value Fund here on Seeking Alpha - then about $400mm of overall capital spend from 2016 to 2018 falls within growth projects; projects that have not offset declining EBITDAre and cash flow available to shareholders.

But hey, maybe management is just a poor capital allocator. After all, stated maintenance spending is low, so the dividend has a healthy coverage. Worst case, they pay out that fat dividend until properties stabilize. As many readers should know, funds from operations ("FFO") do not bake in any maintenance spending to keep properties in substantially similar condition. True sustainable dividends and coverage have to be calculated after maintenance is deducted.

Using management guidance, 5% of revenue is about $44mm or $0.76/share. With 2019 FFO guidance sitting at $1.95/share, maintenance-adjusted cash flow is $1.19/share. That is pretty healthy coverage on the dividend. So, why are there dividend cut concerns?

To understand why the dividend might be at risk, it makes sense to look at a comp in this area of the market. Extended Stay America (STAY) is the closest peer, in my opinion. Both operate hotels in the same category with substantially similar RevPAR numbers. Extended Stay America has spent roughly $450mm during the same 2016-2018 period, excluding costs related to its new construction pipeline; roughly 12% of revenue. RevPAR has comped incrementally higher than CorePoint Lodging despite much less spend and much lower allocation to growth. Of note, Extended Stay has historically guided to materially higher maintenance spend as a percentage of revenue than CorePoint Lodging: 7.5-8.0% or $90-100mm per annum. (Source: Extended Stay, Q4 2017 Conference Call). While a perhaps misleading data point on its own, CorePoint Lodging properties are ten years older on average versus Extended Stay and are more than thirty years old on average. To recap:

Extended Stay America has spent roughly half the capex that CorePoint Lodging has over the past three years.

Despite that lower investment, it has reported better RevPAR comps within its property portfolio.

Its properties are 33% newer on average, yet guided maintenance spend is nearly 300bps higher as a percent of revenue.

If you use 8% of revenue as the maintenance figure for CorePoint Lodging, maintenance cost balloons to $1.21/share. The dividend is now not covered. And, that's assuming the properties are in line with Extended Stay America, while there are reasons they might not be (older properties, lower recent RevPAR performance, poor returns on capital investment). Are there select service REITs using lower maintenance capex forecasts? Sure. Hersha Hospitality (HT) would be one, but the bulk of their portfolio is barely over a decade old. Maintenance isn't booked in a straight line, and older buildings inevitably require more upkeep. Comps at Hersha Hospitality are also much stronger despite it too being in a turnaround.

The market might buy into the numbers provided here if annual FFO/EBITDAre trends were not negative and comps were healthier than they are. So long as the company is seemingly dumping money into the business, investors have no care what a third party appraisal said a few years ago or that Wyndham might provide some incremental benefits. At the end of the day, REITs are all about the properties and their results. Results have to improve, and there is just no sign of that yet.

Takeaways

Any way you slice it, management is a bad capital allocator. Substantial sums of money have been dumped into this business with no signs of earnings improvement. 2019 and 2020 will be integral years for CorePoint Lodging in proving the market wrong. Capital spend is coming down dramatically in 2019, and, if company indications are any guide, 2020 will be relatively light as well. In a lower spend environment and with tailwinds from hurricane comps now behind it, CorePoint Lodging has to prove it can keep up with the rest of its select service peers on RevPAR without throwing money at the problem. Time will show how the chips fall there, but I do not think the downside is over if the company cannot show compelling improvement in its metrics.

