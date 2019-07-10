Asian REITs Discovery Weekly: Grade A Office REIT Sees Yield Compression

CapitaLand Commercial Trust sees its trading yield compressed to under 4%, but it has long-term value creation drivers at its disposal.

Introduction

This issue of the Asian REITs Discovery Weekly profiles potential REIT investment ideas in the following categories: 1) REITs possessing certain unique characteristics or belong to specific property segments or geographies; 2) filtering REITs on both qualitative and quantitative metrics; and 3) REITs which have witnessed some significant events recently, including but not limited to financial results, M&A, and other capital raising activities.

Note that some of the stocks mentioned do not have a U.S. ticker. U.S. investors can invest in most Asia-listed stocks using brokerages with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

Property Sub-Segment/Category: Grade A Office REIT Sees Yield Compression

CapitaLand Commercial Trust [CCT:SP] was the first and is the largest commercial REIT to list on the Singapore Stock Exchange in May 2014. It has traditionally been viewed as a prime office REIT owning Grade A office properties in Singapore's Central Area such as Capital Tower, Asia Square Tower 2, Six Battery Road, One George Street (50% interest), and CapitaGreen. It also currently holds one single non-Singapore office property, Gallileo (94.9% interest), a Grade A commercial building located in Frankfurt, Germany's prime central business district. Approximately 81% of the REIT's assets are Grade A assets, while the remaining 19% is comprised of integrated assets (mixed-use developments with both retail and office) and non-Grade A office buildings.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust has seen its share price outperform on both an absolute (+31.4% year-to-date excluding dividends) and relative (a 2,170 basis points outperformance over the benchmark Straits Times Index without adjusting for dividends) basis year-to-date alongside other REITs, driven by expectations of lower interest rates and a rotation to defensive names by investors seeking refuge in the uncertain market environment. Based on its share price of S$2.30 as of July 5, 2019, CapitaLand Commercial Trust trades at a P/B of 1.26 and a dividend yield of 3.8% based on an annualized 1Q19 distribution per unit of S$0.22. It is also trading at a yield spread of 190 basis points comparing its current dividend yield with the Singapore 10-year government bond yield.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust's current valuation (1.26 times P/B and 190 basis points yield spread) represents a historical peak. In terms of P/B, CapitaLand Commercial Trust's mean P/B for the past decade was approximately 0.9 times and the trough P/B was 0.63 times. With respect to yield spread, CapitaLand Commercial Trust's 10-year average yield spread is about 350 basis points, and its yield spread has been as high as 580 basis points in the past 10 years.

To assess if CapitaLand Commercial Trust is overvalued at the current price, it is necessary to break down its valuation into market expectations (P/B multiple and yield spread) and fundamental variable (net asset value and distribution per unit).

CapitaLand Commercial Trust's P/B multiple and yield spread will remain at current historical peak levels if interest rates remain low, stock market conditions favor defensive names, economic growth does not slow down drastically, cap rates on office transactions stay low, and office supply-demand dynamics remain favorable. These are largely macroeconomic variables that are beyond the REIT's control.

Instead, CapitaLand Commercial Trust has more control over fundamental variables like net asset value and distribution per unit. There are three things that CapitaLand Commercial Trust could possibly do to grow its distributable income and net assets significantly over time.

Firstly, CapitaLand Commercial Trust has a "hidden asset" in the form of its ownership of HSBC (HSBC) Building, a rare 999-year leasehold prime office building at 21 Coller Quay in Raffles Place, the Central Business District of Singapore, currently leased to HSBC. The HSBC Building, accounting for 5% of the REIT's net property income, is referred to as a "hidden asset" because of the untapped value it possesses.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust could either re-let (to new tenants post-refurbishment), divest, or redevelop the HSBC Building to create more value for unitholders when the HSBC master lease expires in the second quarter of 2020.

In the immediate future, CapitaLand Commercial Trust's plans are to refurbish the HSBC building and re-let to new multiple tenants (HSBC was a single master tenant likely paying lower rents below market) as soon as possible at higher rents. Singapore office rents, particularly Grade A office properties, continue to be on an upwards trend due to tight supply. According to Colliers' 1Q19 quarterly Singapore office market report, overall CBD Grade A office rent was S$9.64 psf per month, up 2.3% QoQ and 12.1% YoY. Grade A Premium Tier (referring to office properties in Raffles Place and New Downtown) office rent was S$11.61 psf per month, increased by 2.5% QoQ and 10.7% YoY. This is supported by tight Grade A office supply, with Colliers data suggesting that 2019-2021's CBD Grade A office supply annual expansion only averages 2% of stock versus 5% in the past 5 years.

In the mid-term, divestment is the easiest way to generate value, but it could leave an income void, as similar Grade A assets of comparable quality like the HSBC building are rare. The HSBC Building is currently valued at S$2,300 per sq ft on CapitaLand Commercial Trust's books as of December 31, 2018. In contrast, recent office transactions of similar Grade A buildings in the vicinity last year were done at significantly higher valuations. These include an acquisition of a 25% stake in Capital Square by Japan's Kenedix (OTC:KNDXF) (OTCPK:KNDXY) [4321:JP] at S$2,783 psf and a purchase of a 20% interest in Ocean Financial Centre by Allianz Real Estate at S$3,061 psf.

Alternatively, if CapitaLand Commercial Trust chooses to redevelop the HSBC Building, it could benefit from the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Draft Master Plan 2019. As part of the Draft Master Plan 2019, the Urban Redevelopment Authority plans to rejuvenate the Central Business District or CBD by providing landlords with incentives to convert older existing commercial buildings in strategic areas in the CBD, with the caveat that the redevelopment proposal needs to involve at least two adjacent sites under what it calls the Strategic Development Incentive Scheme. Nevertheless, it could be too early to be optimistic about the Strategic Development Incentive Scheme and its benefits for the possible redevelopment of the HSBC Building as full details of the incentives have yet to be worked out, and amalgamation of properties between different landlords could be challenging in reality.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust summarized its thoughts on the HSBC Building pretty well at its FY2018 results briefing in January 2019:

If you look at HSBC, it's a gem, yes. Location is -- you can't find another property like that in the CBD. We've got a triple 9-year lease. In terms of the rentability of the place, I think there is certainly good demand. The leasing team is in the process of engaging and seeing which is the best option for us, multi-let, single let. But in all fronts, there is demand, right? So our focus really is on long-term growth and value creation. Some of us may look at that as the next quarter. That may not be the case, yes. I think we need to look a bit longer term. And the longer term, I think that, that property holds in it a lot of value. And we believe that we can unlock value. Maybe we can unlock value over time, yes. So as and when -- if there are opportunities to -- down the road to redevelop or if somebody makes some amazing offer that we can't refuse, we will look at it then. But in the meantime, really, the focus is on business as usual, get it running, get it up and running, lease it out because no matter what, that's what everybody would expect anyway.

Secondly, CapitaLand Commercial Trust can increase its overseas exposure from 5% of its portfolio property value now to its targeted 20% over the next few years.

In June 2018, the REIT completed the acquisition of Gallileo, a freehold Grade A commercial property in the prime Central Business District of Frankfurt, Germany, which also marked its first overseas acquisition outside of its home market, Singapore. This signifies a start, rather than an end in itself.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust expressed its optimism in expanding its presence in Germany over time at the FY2018 results briefing:

And as a continuation of our portfolio growth ambitions, right, we will explore new investments in Singapore and overseas. Now while we -- as I've said many times before, Singapore remains our predominant market, it's where we are focused. We have been in Germany through Gallileo. We would like to focus -- continue the focus in Germany, and I think these would be our key focus areas for 2019...Right now, all I can tell you with certainty is that Germany, we believe, is a good market. We only have 1 asset there, in Frankfurt. We'll continue to look at Germany as a market. We think there are many gateway cities in that country which we could look at...So as in most developed markets right now, actually, we are in an environment where there's more money chasing properties than there are actually properties available for sale. So -- but the good thing, as we have mentioned, is that even if we look at the scale of things, right, there are still more opportunities in Germany vis-à-vis Singapore.

The REIT has mentioned that it is looking at potential property acquisitions in German cities such as Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin, and Hamburg among others.

Thirdly, CapitaLand Commercial Trust can capitalize on the potential increase in gearing limit for Singapore REITs to make yield-accretive acquisition of office properties in Singapore relying on a higher mix of debt (versus equity) in such deals. I wrote about the possible regulatory change in the prior week's issue of the Asian REITs Discovery Weekly. I also highlighted that cap rates of office properties have compressed from above 3% in 2017 to below 3% in 2018.

Singapore office property acquisitions continue to be challenging for CapitaLand Commercial Trust and office REITs because of the low cap rates and the scarcity of quality assets. However, with a potential lifting of the gearing limit for Singapore REITs, it increases the probability that CapitaLand Commercial Trust has the flexibility to be more liberal with its use of debt to finance a yield-accretive acquisition of a quality office property at the right time. CapitaLand Commercial Trust's gearing as of 1Q19 is 35.9% (significantly below the current 45% gearing limit).

CapitaLand Commercial Trust is a REIT worth keeping on the watchlist because it is a quality REIT with the highest exposure (81% of net lettable area) to quality Grade A office properties among its peers. Although CapitaLand Commercial Trust's valuation is at a historical high, it does have long-term valuation creation drivers as mentioned above. Nevertheless, initiating a position in CapitaLand Commercial Trust at a lower entry price at S$2.00 which implies a yield spread of 250 basis points could provide a wider margin of safety.

In the next section, I highlight one of the most important portfolio quality metrics for REITs and screen for REITs which score the best on that particular metric.

Bottom-Up Metrics: REITs With The Longest Weighted Average Lease Expiry

When investors assess stocks or non-REITs, they tend to prefer companies with either a high proportion of recurring income or long-term contracts with customers as this provides a high level of revenue visibility which protects downside in difficult economic conditions. The REIT-equivalent of a quality of earnings metric is Weighted Average Lease Expiry or WALE, which is the average number of years before all of a REIT's leases expire which increases vacancy risks.

Not all Asian REITs disclose their WALE, and different REITs calculate WALE differently, either by weighting the leases by net lettable area or by weighting in terms of gross rental income or revenue. Given that most Singapore-listed REITs disclose their WALE, I provide a list of Singapore-listed REITs with the longest WALE in descending order below:

Singapore REITs With The Longest WALE

First REIT (OTC:FESNF) [FIRT:SP] has a WALE of 8.3 years. Keppel DC REIT [KDCREIT:SP] has a WALE of 8.0 years. BHG Retail REIT [BHGREIT:SP] has a WALE of 7.4 years. Parkway Life REIT [PREIT:SP] has a WALE of 6.85 years. Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust [FLT:SP] has a WALE of 6.5 years. Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust [MUST:SP] has a WALE of 6.0 years. CapitaLand Commercial Trust has a WALE of 5.7 years. Keppel REIT [KREIT:SP] has a WALE of 5.7 years. EC World Real Estate Investment Trust [ECWREIT:SP] has a WALE of 4.7 years. Cromwell European Real Estate Investment Trust [CERT:SP] has a WALE of 4.7 years.

Besides optimizing one's existing tenant and lease mix, a REIT can increase its WALE by acquiring assets with a higher WALE than its existing portfolio. A recent example is provided in the next section.

Events: Logistics REIT Improves Portfolio Metrics With Acquisition

Singapore-listed Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, with a current portfolio of 81 logistics and industrial properties worth approximately A$2.9 billion, concentrated within major logistics and industrial markets in Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands, recently announced on July 3, 2019, that it proposed to acquire nine freehold logistics properties located in Germany and three freehold logistics properties located in Australia from its sponsor, Frasers Property Limited (OTCPK:FSRPF) [FPL:SP].

The newly acquired assets with a WALE of 8.6 years are expected to increase Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust's portfolio WALE from 6.5 years to 6.7 years.

Besides WALE extension, the proposed acquisition will see Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust improve on a number of portfolio metrics to enhance overall portfolio quality.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust's portfolio age is decreased from 7.7 years to 7.0 years with the acquired assets having an average portfolio age of 3.7 years. The 12 newly acquired properties are all freehold assets, which increases the REIT's proportion of freehold properties from 77.6% to 81.7%. Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust's portfolio should see a higher valuation due to a younger portfolio age and a higher mix of freehold assets both of which improve portfolio quality.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust's concentration risk is also reduced with a higher degree of geographical diversification to be achieved with the proposed acquisition. Currently, the REIT is highly concentrated in Australia, which makes up 64.6% of the portfolio in terms of portfolio value. If and when the proposed acquisition completes, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust's Australia assets will represent a smaller 56.3% of the portfolio, with Germany increasing its portfolio contribution from 25.7% to 35.8%. Also, individual tenant concentration risk is lowered, with the top 10 tenants accounting for 26% of gross rental income post-acquisition versus 30% currently.

Looking ahead, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust still has a pipeline of 35 assets, for which it has a First Rights of Refusal from its sponsor, Fraser Property Limited. These include 17 Australian assets with a gross lettable area of 465,000 sq m and 18 European assets with a gross lettable area of 679,000 sq m.

Closing Thoughts

While CapitaLand Commercial Trust seems optically expensive with valuations based on P/B and yield spread at historical peaks, there are certain value creation drivers the REIT could rely on to grow dividends and net asset value to create value for unitholders. Nevertheless, with REITs, in general, pricing in a favorable interest rate outlook, there could be future opportunities to accumulate a position in this Grade A office REIT.

In general, REITs with longer WALEs are better than their counterparts with shorter ones since it provides a higher degree of revenue and income visibility for a longer period of time. It is not necessarily the end of the world for REITs with shorter WALEs, as they can extend their portfolio WALE by either optimizing their tenant mix or doing acquisitions. One recent example is Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust which acquired new assets to increase its overall portfolio WALE.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.