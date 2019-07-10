DBO: Time For Bullishness

Crude storage in the U.S. dipped marginally during the week, yet July strong summer driving demand provides robust tailwinds.

Investment thesis

Crude oil markets stabilized following the steep pullback witnessed in June. Nevertheless, the complex is poised for further bullishness, following declining U.S. crude storage, lifting net speculative bets, and mounting tensions in the Middle East. That being said, this is positive for crude oil futures and its proxy, the Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO).

Source: TradingView

About DBO - Invesco DB Oil Fund

DBO tracks the price of WTI oil using future contracts and futures-based exposure. Instead of rolling its exposure on front-month contracts, DBO rolls its exposure into whichever contract month (within the next 13) looks most attractive by its rules. For the time being, DBO's exposure consists of the following:

Source: Bloomberg

Besides, the fund is structured like a commodity pool, implying that long-term holder will be taxed on any gains even if it does not sell the shares. Despite that, DBO lags to replicate short-term moves in crude prices but provides low incurred costs.

Source: Nasdaq

Indeed, DBO offers an expense ratio of 0.78% and an average spread in the last 60 days of 0.1%, which are in the industry's average.

Crude oil inventories and petroleum storage seasonality

Latest EIA report, covering the June 21-28 period, shows that crude oil storage decline decelerated in the U.S., down 0.23% (w/w) to 468.5m barrels, while Cushing inventories advanced slightly, up 1.26% (w/w) to 52.49m barrels. Going forward, the U.S. crude picture should continue to tighten on the month of July, thanks to peak seasonal driving demand. Indeed, from a seasonal perspective, July is a good month for crude oil demand. Over the last 10 years, crude inventories declined in average by 3%, whereas WTI price performance lifted gently, up 0.6%.

Source: Oleum Research

Yet, 2019 crude oil stocks are still in a healthy surplus compared to the five-year inventory mean, up 6.1% or 26,963k barrels, and the excess is more than double versus 2018 level, establishing at 12.7% or 52,940k barrels. However, the crude oil injection path has inverted steeply since mid-June, and given the vigorous oil needs expected for July, we expect additional support on crude oil futures and DBO shares in the coming weeks.

Source: Historic Stocks of Crude Oil - EIA

Furthermore, refined petroleum stocks are likely to continue to sustain the complex. While gasoline inventories are in a marginal excess of 0.6% or 1,347.8k barrels compared to the five-year average, the superior blend is poised for additional firmness, given that it is the main component of U.S. summer driving season. Concomitantly, and while demand for distillates should not be as sustained as gasoline during the month of July, the complex remains well below its 5-year storage seasonality, down 6.2% or 8,382.6k barrels.

Source: Historic Stocks of Refined Oil - EIA

That being said, we believe that the deficit of refined petroleum inventories, combined with ticking refining utilization rates over July, will prompt crude oil demand, providing healthy support to DBO shares.

Concomitantly, the U.S. crude oil output shows weakening signs, as Baker Hughes rig count report indicates that four new wells have been removed on the June 28 - July 3 period, providing additional support to crude futures.

Source: Baker Hughes Rig Count Report

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Net speculative positioning on Nymex crude oil contracts advanced for the third consecutive week, up 3.7% (w/w) to 392,810 contracts on the week ending July 2, the CFTC shows. This moderate advance is attributable long accumulations, up 3.27% (w/w) to 513,180 contracts, whilst slim short accretions, up 1.89% (w/w) to 120,370 contracts partly counterbalanced it. With that, the sentiment on the crude complex remains bullish even if the buildup decelerated slightly compared to the previous week. Concomitantly, DBO posted an adverse performance, declining 2.19% (w/w) to $9.84 per share.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative bets on Nymex crude futures advanced robustly, up 41.7% or 115,599 contracts, whilst DBO YTD performance lifted moderately, up 9.36% (w/w) to $10.05 per share.

Fundamental developments

Since our last article, released on June 21, DBO shares lifted moderately, up 6.4% to $10.14 per share, as the OPEC+ supply cut agreement unfolded and trade talks between the U.S. and China revived.

Going forward, rising tensions in the Middle East should continue to negatively impact the oil tanker industry and thus support crude markets. Indeed, since last week, when British Royal Marines seized a supertanker near Gibraltar that's believed to have breached EU sanctions by delivering Iranian crude to Syria. Subsequently, Iranian forces vowed to retaliate, heightening the risks for shipping companies exporting crude from the Persian Gulf and lifting crude oil supply risks in the region.

In the meantime, economic woes in the U.S. somewhat eased after June non-farm payroll lifted vigorously, posting 224k new jobs versus a consensus of just 160k. That has partly offset the worries that global demand for crude is declining but has had a marginal impact on crude futures, which we still believe to be oversold for the moment.

Besides, the weekly oil decomposition released by the New York Fed indicates that aggregate supply is further declining since January 1, whereas demand growth steadies on a healthy pace.

Source: New York Fed

On the crude oil futures side, the curve steepens on nearby deliveries, indicating that short-term risks are prevailing. Nevertheless, market participants now anticipate a brighter future for oil, given that the end of the curve is increasing its contango pattern, in spite of OPEC+ supply quota extension.

That being said, recent geopolitical developments and favorable seasonal factors point towards renewed bullishness on the crude complex and DBO shares for the month of July. In that vein, we revert our previous view and expect that the ETF will witness a healthy pullback in the coming weeks.

