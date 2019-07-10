Ride Hailing Series Part 1: Unique Interviews With Drivers Plus Thoughts On 'Amazon Of Transportation'

Below we introduce the first in our three part "Ride Hailing Series." In part one, we will focus on 1) the key takeaways from our value-add interviews with two drivers (each interview lasting around 45 minutes) and 2) the race to be the “Amazon of Transportation" (that is a key issue in determining valuation multiple of Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)).

Driver's take-home income key

First, of note, on the interviews, the interesting tidbit is the interviewees’ background in which they have been in the taxi business for 7-10 years each and used to drive the iconic NYC Yellow Cab. Though the drivers are independent contractors (not employees), they are directly serving customers. Hence, in this regard, the drivers are UBER’s/LYFT’s front line equivalent, just like salespeople in a company, whose opinions are valuable.

Given their switch from the Yellow Cab, naturally, we were curious in finding out the reason for the switch. In short, the biggest factor for Sean and Joe (alias names for the drivers we interviewed) is better take-home income economics. They mentioned that when driving for the Yellow Cab, the operating cost was $5,000/month, with Medallion (permit to operate Yellow Cab) lease costs already accounting for $3,000/month. In comparison, as a ride-hailing company's driver, the operating cost is brought down to US$1,500/month, consisting of gasoline (40-45%), insurance (35-40%), and repair/overhead (15-20%). Hence, assuming similar number of rides per month, take-home pay economics shift largely in favor of driving for the ride-hailing companies despite only 70-75% cut for the drivers (vs. 100% cut under Yellow Cab arrangement). See table 1 for detailed take home income calculations.

Nonetheless, Sean and Joe admitted that the competition to get ridership is getting more intense compared to Yellow Cab's good years (pre-2015/16). This results in fewer number of rides for each driver these days (Sean disclosed 20-25 rides/day these days, vs. 30 rides/day in Yellow Cab's good years). The implication of this to ride-hailing companies is that they need to provide sufficient number of rides to retain drivers (from going back to Yellow Cab). As a side note, Sean and Joe told us that all ride hailing drivers sign up for all platforms (including smaller ones like Juno) to obtain the optimal number of rides and fuel cost efficiency. Hence, in a way, the competition to retain drivers can be seen as Yellow Cab vs. ride hailing companies, not Yellow Cab vs. UBER/LYFT individually.

Iconic Yellow Cab business disrupted

Sean and Joe stated that quite a number of Yellow Cab drivers (at least from their circles) have made a switch to ride-hailing companies due to better take-home income economics. Moreover, as another testament on how the iconic Yellow cab business has been disrupted, the medallion's resale value has plummeted from its high (over US$1 mn) in 2012-13 to only US$200-250K. From the rider's perspective, they said that the big competitive advantages offered by ride-hailing companies over Yellow Cab are convenience, pricing transparency (fare quoted up-front), and better customer service perceptions.

Our research on NYC Taxi & Limousine Commission database reveals the same finding that Yellow Cab is losing ground to ride hailing companies. Based on the number of rides, the Yellow Cab's market share has declined from 47% in 2016 to 30% in 2018. Meanwhile, the ride hailing companies have gained 60% market share in 2018, from only 33% in 2016. New York City itself accounts for 15-20% of the U.S. taxi and limousine industry revenue. All in all, the NY City's experience is a great example of how disruptive ride hailing business is to the incumbent such as Yellow Cab.

Bargaining power favoring ride hailing companies

As stated by Sean and Joe, to optimize the number of rides and fuel costs, ride hailing drivers would work for all platforms as independent contractors. This means that drivers' loyalty to a platform is low. Both Sean and Joe told us that they prefer to get ridership from smaller ride hailing companies such as Juno due to higher cut for drivers. However, they admit that the number of ride opportunities coming from UBER’s and LYFT's platforms way outnumber those on Juno. This means that the important metric for the drivers is still the big volume (large number of rides per day), in which only UBER and LYFT can provide. This further implies that despite drivers' low loyalty, UBER and LYFT have better bargaining power relative to drivers as long as the ride hailing companies can provide the big volume.

According to Sean and Joe, at present, UBER takes 27-28% commission rate, followed by LYFT at 24-25% and Juno at 16-17%. Compared to a few years ago, they said that these commission rates (particularly from UBER and LYFT) have increased quite considerably. This illustrates the pricing power for ride hailing companies when they achieve a certain scale, in our opinion.

Based on its prospectus, LYFT's take rates on bookings were 26.8%/28.7% in 2018/4Q18 (unfortunately, as a side note, LYFT stopped disclosing the bookings figures since 1Q19). This is substantially up from 23.1%/18% take rates in 2017/16, confirming Sean’s/Joe’s story on higher commission rates. Why is the discrepancy between the 24-25% commission rate provided by Sean and Joe and the 28.7% take rate in 4Q18? This is because LYFT records bookings on a net basis (net of sales taxes, airport/city fees, toll fees and promotions to riders). We calculate that on a gross basis, bookings would be around 20% higher than its net amount. In practice, the commission charged by LYFT to its drivers is off gross bookings. Hence, 28.7% take rate in 4Q18 (off net bookings) is equivalent to 23.9% take rate off gross bookings, which is more in line with 24-25% commission rate provided by Sean and Joe.

Meanwhile, the take rates for UBER’s ride hailing services were only 20.8%/22.1% in 1Q19/2018. Why are these lower than LYFT’s take rates or 27-28% commission rate provided by Sean and Joe? Of note, unlike LYFT, UBER records bookings on a gross basis (net of tips only). The explanation for UBER’s lower take rates lies in its global business presence. Outside North America accounts for a chunky 44% of UBER’s revenue (vs. 100% domestic business for LYFT). Understandably, take rates for outside North America (especially in newer markets/Asia Pacific) drag down the overall take rate given different investment stages.

The race to be the “Amazon of Transportation”

The next key question for investors is if UBER or LYFT could be the “Amazon of Transportation” given their lack of profitability at least in the next few years (in the second part of this Ride Hailing Series, we will address the road to profitability issue in details). LYFT claims that the Total Addressable Market or TAM of ride hailing services in the U.S. alone is $1.2 trn, with around $1 trn currently spent on car ownership. Meanwhile, UBER believes in TAM of $5.7 trn spanning 175 countries or Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM or, simply put, nearer term TAM) of $2.5 trn spanning 57 countries where UBER currently operates today.

Specifically, when we refer to the term "Amazon of Transportation", we believe that investors are pondering if UBER or LYFT could be as dominant in the transportation sector as Amazon is in the retail sector. Starting from selling books online only at its inception, Amazon is now pretty much on the first mind of people when they are looking to shop. In fact, Amazon is the "go to" place not only for buying apparel, footwear, and consumer goods, but also for cloud computing services through Amazon Web Services and home entertainment through Amazon Prime Video. The implication to UBER and LYFT from stock market's perspective is that only when/if UBER or LYFT is considered to have a good chance to be the "Amazon of Transportation", they will become investible especially in the context of long term horizon. In other words, investors would be forgiving by looking past significant cash burn rates/negative earnings experienced by UBER and LYFT.

In the race to be the "Amazon of Transportation", we opine UBER’s global business (presence in 57 countries, vs. LYFT’s U.S. only) puts it at an advantage. Having a global presence is a key advantage to dominance. Of course, we understand that the ride hailing business is localized when it comes to competitive intensity level for each market (one market could be more competitive due to more formidable competitors or greater local regulatory hurdles).

Based on UBER’s management comment in its 1Q19 earnings call, core platform’s contribution margins for Top 5 countries (in terms of gross bookings) ranged from negative 10% to positive 54%. Unfortunately, the U.S. market is one of the tougher markets in terms of contribution margins (the management declined to disclose the U.S. market’s specific contribution margin, but we could guesstimate it is closer to -10% from the commentary tone). Hence, with the U.S. market being a tougher one, being global, presence-wise, is a positive.

As a side note, core platform’s contribution profit by UBER’s definition is in essence adjusted EBITDA plus corporate expenses and R&D expenses for moonshot bets like autonomous vehicle. As a comparison, LYFT’s adjusted EBITDA margin in 1Q19 was -28% (would be -8% adjusted for corporate expenses and moonshot R&D expenses, in our estimates).

Furthermore, UBER has diversified into food delivery services (Uber Eats), which we consider as a logical business diversification as UBER can leverage its driver network. To us, diversification into transportation-related business holds key to achieving dominance as well. As mentioned, like the Amazon's case, business diversification (notably very profitable Amazon Web Services) is a very good business strategy to establish dominance. We acknowledge that the concern for food delivery services is that competitive intensity is very heightened at the moment. In fact, 88% of drivers incentives UBER spent in 1Q19 were for Uber Eats. Thus, adjusted net revenue (revenue minus driver incentives) for Uber Eats stood at only 45% of revenue, vs. 98% for UBER’s ride hailing services.

Suffice to say, we think that UBER in terms of the race to be the “Amazon of Transportation” is ahead of LYFT. Practically speaking, to reflect this, UBER’s valuation multiple should be at a premium to LYFT’s (though this is not the case judging on similar valuation currently assigned by the market: 5.3x P/S 2019E for UBER, vs. LYFT’s 5.2x). The plausible explanation to this is that the market feels it is too early to assign premium valuation of one over the other given so much unknowns in the race to be the “Amazon of Transportation”.

Conclusions

As stated, our notes on ride hailing series would come in three parts. In this first part, based on our interviews with the drivers, it is clear that UBER and LYFT have established their track record as a disruptive force. NY City experience where the Yellow Cab’s market share has declined significantly past few years is concrete evidence. Demand from riders clearly points to structural growth story for ride hailing companies due to convenience and pricing/fare transparency. Moreover, from bargaining power’s perspective, it appears that ride hailing companies relative to drivers hold a greater sway as long as drivers’ take home income economics are greater than an alternative (driving for the Yellow Cab). In this regard, the good news is that ride hailing companies have pricing power ahead (potentially higher commission rates/take rates though timing is a big question).

Furthermore, the race to be the “Amazon of Transportation” would be a key question occupying investors’ mind. Practically speaking, this would affect valuation multiple/premium of UBER vs. LYFT the market is willing to assign. In this race, at the moment, we put UBER at an advantage over LYFT given the former’s global business reach and its diversification into food delivery services. The next key question would be the road to profitability (given negative earnings year in year out by both UBER and LYFT). This issue, as stated, we would address it in details in Part 2 of the Ride Hailing Series. Stay tuned for Part 2.

