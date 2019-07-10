Diversify Your Income Portfolio With This Sector Dividend ETF

Infrastructure can provide income from the energy sector with less exposure to commodity price volatility.

Infrastructure operations can be a great source of income by moving people, dry goods, energy liquids, and other essentials.

When you hear the word infrastructure, building roads, bridges, and tunnels might be the first thing to come to mind. Infrastructure can be so much more, and it can be a great source of steady cash flow. The Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (GHII) tracks the S&P High Income Infrastructure Index: "The Index is designed to measure the performance of 50high-yielding global equity securities of companies that engage in various infrastructure-related sub-industries."

Portfolio

The word infrastructure might conjure images of building and repairing highways and bridges. One might think it depends on investment from capricious politicians who hype up crumbling infrastructure every election and then never doing anything fix it when they get into office. That is not what this fund is about! It's not about public asset construction, but about private asset operating, which can provide you with steady dividend income from:

energy, oil, gas and consumable fuels, industrials, transportation, transportation infrastructure, airport services, highways and rail tracks, marine ports and services, utilities, electric gas utilities, multi-utilities, water utilities, oil and gas storage and transportation sectors.

The fund's top 10 holdings are:

% of Fund Company (Ticker) Industry Country 5.52% AltaGas Ltd. (OTCPK:ATGFF) Oil & gas midstream & utility Canada 4.69% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) Petroleum storage, handling, distribution & sales, & contracted power USA 4.26% Ship Finance International Ltd. (SFL) International ship owning & chartering, oil & dry bulk shipping, & offshore drilling USA 3.80% Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Oil & gas midstream USA 3.60% Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF) Crude oil pipelines, NGL extraction, & bulk liquid storage Canada 3.46% SemGroup Corp. (SEMG) Oil & gas midstream USA 3.39% Gibson Energy Inc. (OTC:GBNXF) Oil & gas midstream Canada 3.30% Keyera Corp. (OTC:KEYUF) Oil & gas midstream Canada 2.76% Sydney Airport (OTC:SYDDF) Airport & air services Australia 2.66% ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Oil & gas midstream USA

This looks like a lot of oil and gas midstream exposure, but the complete portfolio breaks down so that only 32.62% is in the energy sector:

It is also very well-diversified by country:

96% of the portfolio is allocated to developed markets, with about 60% in North America, 20% in Europe, and 20% in Asia.

The market capitalization centers around mid-cap, with plenty of large- and small-cap companies as well:

Impact of GHII's Energy Exposure

GHII's energy exposure results in some correlation with oil prices, but with less volatility than one would find in an energy sector ETF or from owning certain energy stocks directly.

Some of GHII's holdings have segments of their companies involved in drilling, storage, and distribution and sales, which correlate with energy prices. However, most of GHII's energy sector exposure is to transportation services. Since lower oil and natural gas prices can stimulate demand, they can actually improve earnings for companies that transfer energy products.

Dividends

GHII's current dividend yield is just over 5%, which is consistent with the fund's historical average.

The fund's 45% portfolio turnover does create some inconsistently in the quarterly dividend amounts:

Value Ratios

Here are some ratios and other statistics, which demonstrate the blend of quality and value in GHII's portfolio:

Price/Earnings Ratio 21.17 Price/Book Ratio 1.50 Price/Sales 1.22 Price/Cash Flow 7.17 Return on Equity 25.64%

Performance

GHII has underperformed the S&P 500 in price, but with lower volatility and much higher dividends, as is to be expected.

The total return numbers are much better but still underperform the S&P 500.

Comparison with Other Funds

The SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF (GII) is GHII's most comparable competitor. GII manages more assets, $333.9 million versus GHII's $60.2 million. GII also charges a lower expense ratio, 0.40% versus GHII's 0.45%. The fund's price returns are very similar over the 4.5 years we can compare them, with GII having a slight edge.

However, GII is less income-focused than GHII, offering a dividend yield just over 3% compared to GHII's over 5%. That yield has made a huge difference in total return.

Risk Factors

GHII's $60.2 million in assets does not make it a very large ETF. This could limit liquidity somewhat, but the fund is large enough to be sustainable. This size is reasonable for a buy-and-hold long-term income strategy.

GHII has 50 holdings in 3 sectors, primarily located in developed countries. While the fund can add to a portfolio's diversity, it is not highly diversified by itself. There is considerable concentration risk in the energy and utilities sectors and in a handful of countries.

Many of GHII's infrastructure holdings may have debt with high interest costs. Each company may have unique risks, such as commodity price exposure and the possibility of environmental disasters. They also may face the possibility of changes to economic and environmental government regulations that could impact earnings.

Morningstar only gives GHII a 2-star rating due to its historical average return on high historical risk.

Investors should consider these and other risks associated with equity investing. They should also look at how GHII would contribute to their portfolio's overall diversification and risk profile before investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GHII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.