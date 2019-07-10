Enbridge Portfolio: Final Performance

This portfolio returned 6.41% over 6 months, net of hedging and trading costs. This was fairly close to the 7.35% expected return for its Portfolio Armor estimated in January.

In January, I presented a hedged portfolio built around a position in Enbridge, designed for conservative investors unwilling to risk a decline of more than 15%.

A Baker Hughes cathodic protection current management tool used in Enbridge pipelines (photo via Enbridge).

A Hedged Portfolio Around A Enbridge Position

Last August, I wrote about the performance of a bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio built around a position in AT&T (T) in 2017 and presented a new one, which completed in February (each portfolio lasts for six months). Following that, I began presenting hedged portfolios built around other, putative conservative stocks, including Enbridge (ENB) in January. Let's see how our Enbridge portfolio finished at the end of six months. First, a reminder of how the portfolio was constructed and what it consisted of.

Constructing The January ENB Hedged Portfolio

We used the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around ENB in January starting with these premises:

You had $500,000 to invest.

You were unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 15% during the next six months, so you wanted to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You wanted to invest in a handful of names, including ENB, with a goal of maximizing your expected total return net of hedging costs.

These were the steps involved for those who wanted to do this manually (your returns would obviously have varied based on which approach you used).

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step was to find names that had the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside Enbridge - whether those returns came partly from dividends or not wasn't relevant (tax considerations aside). Our site, Portfolio Armor, calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history (which takes into account dividends) and options market sentiment, but you could have derived yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow. Your initial universe could have been as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~4,500 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.) or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you were going to hedge, gross potential returns were less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you needed to figure out the optimal or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you would have been looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 15% or greater. The lower the decline you were looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you would have been able to use.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that had a positive potential return, you would have subtracted the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here, you would simply have bought and hedged a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below included a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash and another fine-tuning step to decide whether to hedge with puts or collars, but those four steps were the basics.

The January Enbridge Hedged Portfolio

Using the process outlined above, this was what Portfolio Armor's automated hedged portfolio construction tool presented us:

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

In addition to Enbridge, the site selected Ball Corporation (BLL), Crocs (CROX), The Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X (ERY), Eli Lilly (LLY), and Starbucks (SBUX) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >15% declines (I realize the presence of ERY may surprise some readers who didn't see my original article on this - for an elaboration of why Portfolio Armor sometimes includes bearish exchange-traded products in its hedged portfolios, please see this article). The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, with the exception of Enbridge (more on that below), but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected FireEye (FEYE) to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down the primary securities. FEYE is hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the current seven-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves money market fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this is negative: The idea here is to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance (to a drawdown of no more than 15%).

Performance Of The Underlying Securities Since

This is how the underlying securities in the hedged portfolio have performed since, unhedged:

Data by YCharts

Enbridge was the third best performing name here since Jan. 8, up 10.23%. Assuming, for simplicity's sake, your portfolio was equally weighted and you held each position from Jan. 8 until Monday's close, you would have been up 5.86%.

Performance Of The Hedged Portfolio

Here's how the hedged portfolio has performed so far.

The hedged portfolio was up 6.41%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 16.67%. So, the portfolio is underperforming the market so far but outperforming its constituent securities, unhedged.

Wrapping Up

SPY was, admittedly, an unflattering performance comparison here, but we should bear two things in mind. The first is that this portfolio was hedged against a >15% decline. Investors who are unwilling to tolerate a decline of more than 15% wouldn't put 100% of their money in SPY unhedged, but I use SPY as a comparison for all portfolios for simplicity's sake.

The second thing to bear in mind is that the actual return of this portfolio, 6.41% over six months, was fairly close to the expected return the site estimated when it created the portfolio in January.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

We're working on an algorithm update to make the expected returns more accurate, by incorporating final performance data from portfolios such as this one, on a continual basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.