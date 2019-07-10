U.S. Stock Market: Another Assessment Of A Possible Recession

After the yield curve inversion and the low point of initial claims, the Fed cuts rates a few months later followed by the recession five to twelve months later.

But when looking at the last three recessions (including the Dotcom bubble and Financial Crisis), we see a pattern that might repeat itself.

Four months ago, the yield curve inverted for the first time, sending a strong warning signal for a recession, but the stock market continued to climb.

About four months ago – a few days after the yield curve inverted for the first time – I published my article “US Stock Market: Recession Ahead?”. Since the article was published, the S&P 500 (SPY) increased more than 5% and is mocking the thesis that the economy might enter a recession in the near future. This is reason enough to take another close look at some numbers and give an update on the current situation of the US stock market and US economy. And once again, I will start by looking at the current valuation levels.

Valuations

There is usually a lot of discussion if valuation metrics are useful and there should be intense discussion as it is the job of good investors and good scientists to constantly challenge every theory. Different valuation metrics should be questioned to determine if the metrics are still reliable, but when looking at comments and following discussions (also here on Seeking Alpha), there seem to be two extreme camps: the one side is demonstrating that the US stock market is valued at one of the most extreme levels during the last century and the other camp tends to argue that valuations are not reliable and usually present arguments which often can be summarized as yet another dimension of “new era thinking”. Neither the low interest rates nor the expanding percentage of global revenue for US companies is a good reason to question all valuation metrics. And especially the Shiller P/E (or CAPE) has proven to be very powerful at forecasting long horizon returns.

(Source: Advisor Symposium 2019)

When looking at the regression line (red line), we see that the Real S&P 500 Composite is trading 112% above regression, and when excluding the brief time period during the financial crisis in 2009, it has been trading above its regression line for almost three decades. The risk is high to assume something like a new normal or an outperformance of the stock market during the last decades compared to its historic norm, but that’s not the case. We are rather looking at a distorted picture, which becomes clear when looking at the CAPE ratio: since about 1995, the CAPE ratio has almost always been higher (some exceptions around 2002 and the years after 2009) than during the entire time from 1930 till 1995. When people have to read in history books about times where valuations metrics were lower – who can blame them if they think this is the new normal and a “new era”.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

And if someone might think higher valuations are justified if the US economy is growing with a higher pace – the US GDP growth rate of the last 25 years doesn’t support such an assumption.

(Source: FRED)

Labor Market

Some of the early warning indicators are different numbers from the labor market. Last Friday, the nonfarm payrolls were a positive surprise as the consensus was “only” 160,000 new jobs added in June, but the economy actually added 224,000 jobs. In May, the economy added only 72,000 new jobs. The ADP National Employment Report, which was released last Wednesday, reported only 102,000 jobs added. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.6% the previous month (since March 2018, the unemployment rate fluctuated between 4.0% and 3.6%).

However, the number I would pay most attention to are the weekly initial unemployment claims. The unemployment rate and nonfarm payrolls are reported only monthly and probably might not show a trend reversal as soon as the initial unemployment claims. The weekly number last Thursday was 221,000 initial claims and that number is rather stagnant (fluctuated between 210,000 and 230,000 in most weeks during the past 12 months).

(Source: FRED)

So far, the labor market is still strong, and despite the low number of jobs added in May as well as the slightly rising number of initial unemployment claims in the last weeks, the labor market is still in a good condition and is showing no signs of a recession.

Bond Market

Aside from the labor market, we also look at the bond market – especially US treasuries. When looking at the yield curve right now (in red) and comparing it to the yield curve about four months ago (the day I published my last article about the US stock market and asked the question if a recession might be visible on the horizon), we can state two different aspects:

The yields of all US treasury bonds got lower: From the 1-month bond all the way to the 30-year bond, the yield is about 20-30 basis points lower right now. The yield curve inverted even more clearly than in March 2019.

(Source: Own work)

The bond market is still sending a very clear warning signal that a recession might be upon us, and in the past few weeks, there was a lot of discussion about the Fed cutting rates 25-50 basis points in July. Although this made the stock market rather euphoric, I would see rate cuts as a bad sign for the economy as rate cuts usually preceded a recession. With the positive numbers from the labor market last Friday, market participants are seeking the likelihood for a rate cut in July much lower again, which also sent the stock market down.

(Source: Own work based on data from FRED)

The bond market and yield curve are reflecting the sentiment of bond market participants and we are therefore not looking at “fundamental” data. But when looking at the past performance, we are looking at very reliable data.

Combining The Data

So far, we looked at different early warning indicators that might hint a recession before it actually happens. In the following section, we are looking at the last three recessions of the US economy (1990, 2001 and 2007) and combining the different data – the nonfarm payrolls, the initial unemployment claims, the yield curve and the federal funds rate.

Stock markets are extremely complex systems and therefore we saw different scenarios over the past decades, but there seem to be some similarities and some kind of patterns that repeat themselves over time. And I am aware, that looking at three different recessions is not enough data to really draw reliable conclusions, but these are the only three recessions for which I could find all the data I need.

Some of the findings from looking at the data from the last three recessions:

The low point of the four-week average number of initial unemployment claims can usually be found in the same month or very close to the point in time where the yield curve inverted for the first time. In case of the Dotcom bubble, the yield curve inverted about 18 months earlier than the low point of initial unemployment claims, but that could be interpreted as a “false signal”. The second time the yield curve inverted, it was in the same month as the low point for the initial unemployment claims. And right now, the yield curve inverted almost at the same time as the low point of the initial unemployment claims was marked (of course, we can’t know right now if this is really the low point). The inverted yield curve and the low point for initial unemployment claims always happened first (although the low point can often be determined only in hindsight). The next step was usually the Fed lowering the federal funds rate. In some cases, this happened a few months after the yield curve inversion, but sometimes it took more than a year. Right now, it seems possible that the Fed will cut rates in the next few weeks – about four or five months after the yield curve inverted for the first time. Usually, the US economy entered a recession a few months after the Fed cut the federal funds rate for the first time. In 1990, it took more than a year, but during the Dotcom bubble and the financial crisis, it happened within four or five months. If the Fed will really cut rates in the near future, the recession would start somewhere between the end of 2019 and summer 2020. While the events described above (first rate cut, yield curve inversion, economy entering the recession) happened, the number of initial unemployment claims already increased, but it was not always easy to interpret the increase in the correct way. In most cases before the recession started, the initial unemployment claims were already 25% higher than the low point set before, but the number didn’t start to increase dramatically before the US economy was in a full recession. The nonfarm payrolls are probably the last sign among the four indicators included in the chart. Before a recession begins, the monthly numbers were often close to zero or in some months even negative, but we don’t see consecutive negative numbers before the recession starts.

I am not saying it has to happen the same way as in the last three recessions, but there seems to be a pattern and so far, that pattern is correct and the next step would be a rate cut by the Fed.

The following chart shows the recession of 1990 and the two years before the recession started.

(Source: Own work based on data from FRED)

The next chart shows the Dotcom bubble of 2001 and the two years before the recession.

(Source: Own work based on data from FRED)

The third chart shows the two years before the financial crisis as well as the recession of 2008.

(Source: Own work based on data from FRED)

And finally, we have the current situation of the years 2018 and 2019.

(Source: Own work based on data from FRED)

A few comments on the charts:

Initial unemployment claims are the four-week average number of the last week in any month.

The yield curve inversion is measured by looking at the spread between the 3-month treasury yield and the 10-year treasury yield, and while the chart is showing only monthly numbers, I used daily numbers for determining the moment where the yield curve inverted for the first time

The Next Step

Right now, the stock market is in a corrective pattern again, but the major indices are still very close to the all-time highs. And although it doesn’t make much sense and can’t be justified by any data – in my opinion – I wouldn’t be surprised if we see once again new all-time highs. And after such a long phase where the indices moved rather sideways, the next movement often has a lot of momentum meaning that in the case of a bullish breakout above the former highs, it could be possible that stocks gain 20-30% again. It is an unlikely scenario, but one that is possible. However, in my opinion, a steeper correction is more likely than another bullish rally.

Conclusion

There seems to be some kind of pattern and a chronology of events that was very similar during the last three recessions. And if that chronology is similar this time, the US economy might be in a recession at the end of the year or in spring/summer 2019. Short-term investors might have a totally different strategy, but as a long-term investor, I think this is not the time for major stock investments. There are a few isolated stocks that appear to be undervalued right now, but the vast majority of stocks is definitely not trading below its intrinsic value.

