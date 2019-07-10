Eloxx Pharmaceuticals: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

The firm's pipeline seems to be making some progress against cystic fibrosis and has multiple 'shots on goal'.

A kind of banalization of celebrity has occurred: we are now offered an instant, ready-to-mix fame as nutritious as packet soup." - J.G. Ballard, The Atrocity Exhibition

Today, we take a look at an 'off the radar' small-cap concern targeting the rare disease space.

Company Overview:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) uplisted to the NASDAQ in 2018 and is a Waltham, Massachusetts based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing novel RNA-modulating drug candidates, which are designed to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Premature stop codons are point mutations that disrupt protein synthesis from messenger RNA. Thus, the company's development strategy is to target high-unmet need rare and ultra-rare nonsense mutation-afflicted patient populations. Eloxx's lead product candidate, ELX-02, is in clinical development for cystic fibrosis and cystinosis. Additionally, the company has a library of preclinical drug candidates that are designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides. Furthermore, the company has recently announced a new program focused on rare ocular genetic disorders. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of approximately $375 million and trades for roughly $9.50 a share.

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Science:

The company believes that they're sitting on a goldmine of novel small molecules that hold the potential to make a difference in hundreds of genetic diseases. The company's eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycoside compounds work by modulating the activity of the ribonucleoprotein within living cells that works with mRNA in protein production. This enables the ribosome to read through a nonsense mutation in mRNA, restore the translation process, produce fully functional proteins, and increase the amount of mRNA that would otherwise be degraded as part of a cellular process known as nonsense-mediated mRNA decay. Premature stop codons have been identified in over 1,800 rare and ultra-rare diseases. Read-through therapeutics extend mRNA half-life and increase protein synthesis by enabling the cytoplasmic ribosome to read through premature stop codons to produce full-length proteins.

Source: Company Presentation

ELX-02:

ELX-02 is a eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycoside designed to increase the read-through activity in patients with nonsense mutations and enable the production of sufficient amounts of full-length functional protein to restore activity. The drug is in development to treat cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations on one or both alleles. The European Medicines Agency has designated ELX-02 as an orphan medicine for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, mucopolysaccharidosis type I, and the FDA has granted orphan drug designation to ELX-02 for the treatment of cystinosis, MPS I, and for Rett Syndrome.

Source: Company Presentation

The company recently initiated the seventh and final cohort of their multiple-ascending dose study, which should be completed by now. Eloxx is on track to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial this year in the U.S. and Europe in cystic fibrosis patients with the G542x CFTR mutation. The company expects to report data from this trial in 2019. The program has been given a high priority score by the CTN-ECFS. To support the Phase 2 clinical trial program, Eloxx has completed manufacturing of lyophilized clinical drug product, identified a commercial manufacturer, and is already engaged in laying the groundwork to scale up activities necessary to support Phase 3 clinical development.

Source: Company Presentation

On June 6th, the company presented positive new data for ELX-02 at the 42nd European Cystic Fibrosis Society Conference. Highlights include: ELX-02 demonstrated dose-responsive pronounced increases in functional CFTR and read-through in organoids, human bronchial epithelial, and Ussing chamber systems; ELX-02 increased CFTR mRNA to healthy control levels; and ELX-02 showed increased CFTR function in organoids bearing nonsense alleles representing greater than 75% of the cystic fibrosis nonsense genotype population. Eloxx's Dr. Matthew Goddeeris, Director of Research, had this to say about the results:

"We are extremely pleased with the emerging profile of ELX-02 and believe that previous studies with already approved drugs for cystic fibrosis demonstrating that functional increases in CFTR protein have been highly correlated with improvements in FEV1, and lung function derisk our Phase 2 studies".

Turning now to the company's new focus on rare ocular genetic disorders - Eloxx has been advancing several new investigational product candidates from its library into IND enabling studies in ophthalmology. Preclinical studies have been promising. For example, there's been encouraging pharmacokinetics demonstrating retina exposure by intravitreal injection. Eloxx has screened multiple compounds from its drug library of read-through agents for use in inherited retinal disorders with an initial focus on Usher Syndrome, beginning with USH2A.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of March 31st, 2019, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $53.5 million. Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $6 million, compared to $4.3 million in Q1 of 2018. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $5.9 million, compared to $3.39 million in Q1 of the prior year. Overall, the company had a compressive loss of $11.9 million for the most recent quarter, compared to $8.5 million in the same period of 2018. Late in June, the company raised just under $35 million via a secondary offering to address any near-term funding concerns.

Analyst coverage on ELOX has been sparse. Four analyst firms have chimed in on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals since May 10th (three buys, one hold). The consensus price target on Wall Street is just over $15.00. The most recent recommendation comes from Piper Jaffray on June 25th. The firm reiterated their Overweight rating but lowered their price target from $20 a share to $19 a share.

Verdict:

I like the rare disease space as commercialization tends to be much easier than targeting the mass market.

Eloxx has multiple 'shots on goal' and some upcoming potential catalysts. However, even though the stock uplifted to a new exchange, the company has been public a long time without getting anything successfully across the finish line. Therefore, the 'Ten Year Rule' applies, and we are passing on making any buy recommendation on this name.

A celebrity is any well-known TV or movie star who looks like he spends more than two hours working on his hair." - Steve Martin

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

I present and update my best small-cap biotech stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Biotech Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.