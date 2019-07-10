Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units Complete Review

In this article, I'll review the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units, sorted into several categories. There are 90 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Maybe the most important ETF for this type of security is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that more than a half of the holdings are corporate bonds, which occupies 70% of the market capitalization of the fund, still, with $417M in preferred stocks, VRP has no analog in regard to floating rate securities.

However, when we are talking about fixed-income ETFs, the influence of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), the Invesco Financial Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGF), and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) should not be underestimated, as with a total of $22B of preferred stocks and baby bonds, they are the benchmark of this market. I'll just remind you about last year's rally in fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over a billion dollars used from PFF, PGF, and PGX to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

We are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

The most essential thing for fixed-income investors for the past two months is the dramatic fall of the TNX from 2.5% to the psychological 2% yield mark. Supported by an increasing traders' expectation of a rate cut by the end of the year and the Fed dot-plot reduced expected rates during its June meeting and the following dovish-than-expected press conference, the Treasury yields have settled at their two and a half year low. The fixed-income securities have remained bullish after their New Year's rally, and as we can see in the second chart, VRP has risen more than 10% from their December 2018 lows. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 is close to its new all-time high, driven mostly by the dovish Federal Reserve statement and the very fresh news about President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping reaching a truce in the US-China trade war.

The Review

1. All Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units

Here, I will post the Yield Curve for all that are probably redemptions in the next 10 years. The point here is that their Yield-to-Call is the best you can get out of them, because after they become floating, they also become redeemable, which pins their price to par after their call date. If the stock trades higher than its par plus accrued dividend after the call date, it will have a negative Yield-to-Call, and to have such an expectation is financially unreasonable.

1.1 Qualified Yield curve:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

1.2 Not Qualified:

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

2. Financials

Here is a close view of all high-quality financial preferreds, as their average Yield-to-Worst (Yield-to-Call) is at a rate of 4.61%. There is no significant change in the Yield Curve of the group since our previous article in April.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

The Full List

3. REIT Fixed-to-Floaters

They all pay a non-qualified dividend rate. The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 7.33% (this in practice is no change in the Yield Curve of the group since the last month).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

The Full List

4. The High-Yield Ones

This is a list of the Shipping, Energy related and other high-yield preferred stocks, with an average Yield-to-Call of a 10.50% (a shift of 0.40% (↓) for a month).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

The Full List

5. Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks

In addition, a new group of preferred stocks is being formed: Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks. As features are almost the same as the Fixed-to-Floating Securities, as instead of the three-month LIBOR, they will pay a floating dividend at a rate of the Five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus allowance. At this point, only 3 are the stocks of this type, but this number is expected to grow as the current interbank lending rate benchmark, the LIBOR, will phase out by the end of 2021.

6. Ex-Dividend Dates

Which fixed rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend until the end of the month? The dates given are predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs

There are 5 new securities, issued for the past month, 2 fixed reset rate preferred stocks (SNV-E and VOYA-B) and 3 fixed-to-floating ones (NRZ-A, NLY-I, and ATH-A).

8. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units moved for the last month:

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks looks like at the start of July just after the two-day Fed meeting on 18th and 19th last month and the FOMC decision on the monetary policy on Wednesday, June 19. After the amazing New Year's rally, the prices of all fixed-income securities seem sky high and slowly the rally is still going on. In fact, yields fell with each month and there is no correction since December last year.

This may be justified as more and more chances for a rate cut has increased. It is now hard to find a worthy stock without adding some extra credit risk. If I have to highlight a stock, the Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) preferred stocks, SNV-D and SNV-E, are decent ones, paying a qualified dividend and giving around 5.30% YTW with 4.60% average return of the financials, without being at the cost of higher credit risk. Other ones are the Annaly Capital Management (NLY) securities, NLY-I and NLY-G. Despite not rated by the S&P, the company is well leveraged and it is the biggest mREIT, paying 10x times dividends for its common stock in comparison with all its preferred stocks. Here, however, it should be remembered that as NLY is a REIT, the 6.70% YTW of the 'I' and 'G' preferreds must pass through the prism of paying a non-qualified dividend. I would add to them the new NRZ-A, the company is also one of the largest mREITs, having strong financials, and the preferred stock is giving a 7.30% YTW, while also paying a non-qualified dividend rate.

