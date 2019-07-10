Asian Idea Generator Weekly: Undervalued Property Play Sees Share Buybacks

I come up with a list of quantitative screening criteria to emulate what Peter Cundill could have invested in Asia, based on his biography.

Tuan Sing, a Singapore-listed property conglomerate, trading at less than half of book value, has seen continued share buybacks in recent months.

Introduction

This week's issue of the Asian Idea Generator Weekly continues the hunt for investment candidates with a primary listing in Asia in the following categories: 1) stocks which either witness significant share buybacks/insider buying or are the top holdings of reputable investment firms; 2) stock ideas generated from quantitative screens; and 3) stocks that are plays on selected secular investment themes.

Note that some of the stocks mentioned do not have a U.S. ticker. U.S. investors can invest in most Asia-listed stocks using brokerages with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

Piggybacking: Share Buybacks At Property Conglomerate Trading Less Than Half Of Book Value

Established in 1969 & listed in 1973, Singapore-listed Tuan Sing [TSH:SP] is a conglomerate with interests in property development & investment, hotel investment, industrial services, and other investments, with a total assets size of approximately S$2.9 billion as of March 31, 2019.

In the two and a half months between April 24, 2019, and July 5, 2019, Tuan Sing has bought back 2.975 million shares or 0.25% of its company's outstanding shares. During this period, Tuan Sing's share price declined by close to 15% from S$0.41 on April 24, 2019, to S$0.35 on July 8, 2019.

Tuan Sing's share price started its decline in July 2018, when it was announced that:

Headline results were also weak. Tuan Sing's 1Q19 headline net profit decreased by $8.0 million or 98% to $0.2 million. The decrease in profit was attributable to the absence of a $3.9 million gain arising from the divestment of a China subsidiary in 1Q18 and an increase in finance cost of $3.2 million relating to interest for 18 Robinson, a 28-story Grade A commercial building in the Central Business District which was completed at the end of 2018 since starting construction in 2013, being expensed after obtaining its Temporary Occupation Permit in January 2019. Prior to obtaining Temporary Occupation Permit, interest expenses relating to 18 Robinson were capitalized.

More importantly, 18 Robinson, Tuan Sing's crown jewel in the making, has yet to contribute rental income while incurring interest expenses for the first half of FY2019. More than half of the space at 18 Robinson has been leased as of April 2019, and 18 Robinson is expected to recognize rental income starting 2H2019, with an expected annual contribution of S$20 million in recurring income.

Tuan Sing's property segment is involved in the development and investment of residential and commercial properties in Singapore, Australia, Indonesia, and China. Commercial properties (Robinson Point, 896 Dunearn Road, 18 Robinson) and hotels (Grand Hyatt Melbourne, Hyatt Regency Perth) provide recurring income, on top of residential development projects such as Cluny Park Residence and Seletar Park Residence. Its hotel business segment includes 2 five-star hotels managed by Hyatt International in Melbourne and Perth, Grand Hyatt Melbourne and Hyatt Regency Perth Industrial Services.

Tuan Sing has also interests in non-property-related businesses, including a 44.5% interest in Gul Technologies Singapore Pte Ltd, a printed circuit board manufacturer and trader with three manufacturing plants in China; an 80.2% stake in Singapore-listed SP Corporation [SPP:SP] engaged primarily in commodities trading such as rubber, coppers, etc.; a 97.9% stake in Hypak Sdn Bhd which is the business of manufacturing and marketing polypropylene packaging bags and radiant barrier films in Malaysia; and a 49.0% stake in Pan-West (Private) Limited, a retailer of golf related products.

Tuan Sing currently trades at 0.38 times P/B, based on its share price of S$0.35 as of July 8, 2019. This is close to its 10-year historical trough P/B of 0.37 times and represents a discount to the stock's historical mid-point P/B of 0.60 times and historical peak P/B of 0.82 times.

As another illustration of Tuan Sing's under-valuation, Tuan Sing's 44.5% stake in Gul Technologies, a non-core property holding, could be potentially worth close to S$490 million or S$0.18 per share, assuming a 10 times P/E multiple is applied to Gul Technologies' FY2018 earnings of $36 million or S$49 million, which is equivalent to more half of Tuan Sing's current share price. Tuan Sing's equity interest in Gul Technologies Singapore Pte Ltd is recognized as investments in equity accounted investees along with loss-making Pan-West (Private) Limited and Sanya Summer Real Estate Co. Ltd, and carried on the company's books at approximately S$118 million, less than a quarter of GulTech's potential sale value at 10 times P/E. Gul is a printed circuit boards manufacturer with three manufacturing plants in Suzhou, Jiangsu, and Wuxi in China. Gul's customers include Visteon Corporation (VC), Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF) (OTCPK:CTTAY), and Wistron Corporation (OTC:WICOF) among others.

The unlocking of value for Tuan Sing via a sale of its stake in Gul Technologies as a catalyst is not pure conjecture. At a sell-side property investment conference held in April 2019, it was reported that "On plans for its non-core businesses, management shared that it hopes to "rationalize" its investments, especially in 44.5%-owned Gul Technologies Singapore, a printed circuit board manufacturer and trader." In other words, the disposal is a matter of timing, rather than intention. Besides generating cash flow from the disposal to either invest in its core business or return capital to shareholders, the sale of Gul Technologies and other non-core property investments, will also likely help to reduce any conglomerate discount associated with the stock.

Apart from a rationalization of its non-core property businesses, another mid-to-long term catalyst is the creation of separate trust platforms to unlock the value of certain assets via third-party fundraising, while still retaining partial control of these assets. In its presentation slides prepared for the sell-side property conference in April 2019, Tuan Sing highlighted that it plans to "explore platforms: e.g. REITs, Business Trusts, Private Equity Funds, Partnerships." One possibility is injecting its commercial properties, Robinson Point, 896 Dunearn Road, and 18 Robinson into a commercial REIT.

There are also a couple of near-term growth drivers for FY2019.

Firstly, as mentioned above, 18 Robinson is expected to recognize rental income starting 2H2019. 896 Dunearn Road, a 5-story commercial building with approximately 200,000 sq ft of net lettable area acquired in 2017, started Additions and Alterations works in 1Q19, with the aim of re-positioning tenancy mix at the building and introduce more lifestyle retail and food & beverage tenants to attract more shoppers. Both 18 Robinson and 896 Dunearn Road are expected to contribute to higher recurring rental income for the company starting from the second half of FY2019.

Secondly, Tuan Sing continues to market the residential projects that it has already launched, Kandis Residence and Mont Botanik Residence. The company should progressively recognize property development earnings from these projects as they are being constructed. Kandis Residence and Mont Botanik Residence are targeting to achieve Temporary Occupation Permit in 2019/2020 and 2021 respectively.

In terms of new residential launches, there is 333 Thomson Road, a 90-unit freehold residential project with a land area of approximately 5,331 sq m located near the Novena train station and the upcoming Mount Pleasant train station along the Thomson-East Coast Mass Rapid Transit Line and a plot ratio of 1.4, it will be redeveloped into 90 residential units for sale. 333 Thomson Road is expected to be launched for sale this year and completed by 2022.

Thirdly, Tuan Sing is actively expanding outside of its home market, Singapore. In its latest FY2018 annual report, the company emphasized that it is "in the process of repositioning ourselves into a regional real estate player with multiple asset classes including hospitality, residential, and retail." Specifically, Tuan Sing has its eyes set on large-scale integrated developments and townships in China and Indonesia.

Tuan Sing will launch the Batam smart city project, a 125 hectares integrated mixed-development township comprising hotels with MICE facilities, retail, tourist attractions, and residential properties by end of 2019. The Batam smart city project is located next to Waterfront Ferry Terminal, Batam, and about 45-minute ferry ride from HarbourFront Center, Singapore.

Tuan Sing also has a 7.8% stake in Sanya Summer Real Estate, an integrated development in Hainan, China connected to the Sanya High-Speed Railway Station and future bus terminal. Sanya Integrated Development is positioned as an iconic landmark housing commercial, residential, hotel and retail components with a total saleable and leasable area of 2.6 million square feet. Sanya Summer Real Estate has commenced construction early this year.

The key risk factor for Tuan Sing is its high gearing of 1.32 times (which is largely attributed to the construction-relating financing of 18 Robinson), but this is mitigated by the fact that it has key commercial properties (Robinson Point, 896 Dunearn Road, 18 Robinson) and hotels (Grand Hyatt Melbourne, Hyatt Regency Perth) providing steady recurring income.

Stocks with high leverage are not necessarily bad investments, as outlined in the next section.

Screens: Deleveraging And The Private Equity Playbook

There are two forms of leverage when it comes to equity investment. One is borrowing to buy stocks, either using margin or some other derivative instruments linked to the underlying equity. Another form of leverage is buying highly geared stocks, which is generally perceived as a more benign form of leverage, as it is non-recourse to the investor i.e. the investor going long on leveraged stock does not lose anything more than his or her original capital.

Mr. Ted Humphrey, a management consultant, in an August 2016 LinkedIn post, titled "3 Plays from the Private Equity Playbook" writes that private equity firms create value via financial leverage (an example would be leveraged buyouts), operational excellence (increasing future earnings by growing revenue and cutting costs), and profitable growth (paying a low price relative to earnings such as a low EV/EBITDA multiple). There are research studies suggesting that financial leverage could be the most important factor of the three.

A August 2015 research paper titled "Leveraged Small Value Equities" authored by Brian Chingono from University of Chicago, Booth School of Business and Daniel Rasmussen of Verdad Fund Advisers found that a portfolio of 25 of the smallest, cheapest, and most leveraged stocks that are already paying down debt would have had an average annual return of 25.1% between 1965 and 2013 and outperformed private equity over the same period.

Taking a leaf from the private equity playbook, I use the following criteria to screen for Asian highly-geared small-cap stocks that are in the process of deleveraging:

Market capitalization above $50 million but below $500 million Trailing 12 months EV/EBITDA less than 12 times Total debt-to-total equity greater than 1.5 Total debt decreasing for three consecutive years Total debt as of most recent interim period is at least 10% lesser than total debt three years ago

The Asian companies that passed the screen above are ranked in descending order of trailing EV/EBITDA as follows:

Stock Trailing EV/EBITDA Market capitalization ($ million) Gross debt-to-equity Lopez Holdings Corp [LPZ:PM] 5.25 380.4 2.10 Kyoei Tanker Co., Ltd. [9130:JP] 6.65 51.2 3.51 Perdana Petroleum Bhd [PETR:MK] 7.17 68.8 1.53 Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (OTC:NPSGF) (OTCPK:NPSGY) [5202:JP] 7.28 632.1 2.99 Shoko Co Ltd [8090:JP] 7.99 68.9 1.54 Niigata Kotsu Co., Ltd. [9017:JP] 9.12 71.7 1.64 Apaman Co Ltd [8889:JP] 9.39 135.3 5.59 Dongbang Transport & Logistics Co Ltd [004140:KS] 9.51 58.3 2.96 Wanda Hotel Development Co Ltd (OTC:WNHTF) [169:HK] 9.75 368.0 1.67 STX Engine Co Ltd [077970:KS] 9.85 143.9 1.54 Unitika Ltd [3103:JP] 10.25 218.1 2.73 Visionary Holdings Co Ltd [9263:JP0 11.93 100.6 2.92

Thematics: Market Leader In Plastic Pipes

Started in 1986 and listed in 2010 on the Hong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed China Lesso [2128:HK] is China's largest manufacturer and distributor of primarily plastic pipes and pipe fittings for municipal projects, infrastructure construction, and housing projects.

The company is a long-term play on urbanization in China and also the upgrading of under-developed areas with plastic pipes being substituted for concrete or steel pipes in the country. China's urbanization rate was 59.6% at the end of 2018, and industry experts forecast the urbanization rate to grow further to 70% and 80% by 2030 and 2050 respectively. Urbanization will drive demand for infrastructure including plastic pipes used for water supply and drainage.

China Lesso delivered a strong set of results for FY2018. China Lesso's headline net profit was RMB 2.49 billion for FY2018, representing a YoY increase of 8.6%. Adjusted for one-offs, FY2018 core net profit was up 12.2% YoY. Also, China Lesso's revenue grew 16.6% YoY in FY2018 to RMB23.7 billion, indicating that prior concerns about the impact of weaker demand from the property sector on the company were overblown.

China Lesso's impressive FY2018 results have drawn attention to this previously under-the-radar name and allowed China Lesso to embark on a positive re-rating path. China Lesso's share price rose 7.7% on June 28, 2019, after Morgan Stanley (MS) initiated on the company with a target price of HK$7.50.

China Lesso reported a gross margin of 26.2% for 2018, up slightly from 26.1% in 2017. Since its listing in 2010, China Lesso's gross margin and net profit margin have been very stable in the 24-26% and 10-14% range respectively. Furthermore, the company managed to increase its earnings in every year since listing with the exception of 2012 where the decline in net profit was a modest -2%. The stable gross margin is attributed to its cost-plus pricing model and strong bargaining power with China Lesso's dominant market leadership in China's plastic pipes market where its market share is three to four times as large as its closest rivals. Another factor contributing to the company's stable margins is that it has a diversified customer base with the top five customers accounting for under 5% of revenue.

China Lesso raised its dividend payout ratio significantly from 20.6% in 2017 to 31.5% in 2018, which increased the dividend yield post-results to above 6% and still above 4% now. Going forward, the company has guided for the payout ratio to remain above 30%. It also recently started paying dividends on a semi-annual basis (versus once a year previously), which implies that near-term capital expenditures are on a downward trend. As a result, net gearing of 35% is also expected to decline to under 30% this year.

Despite the company's share price being up 68% year-to-date, China Lesso is still trading at 6.5 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 5.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and offers a dividend yield of 4.6%, based on its share price of HK$6.57 as of July 8, 2019.

In terms of historical valuations, China Lesso is trading slightly below its 10-year historical P/E mean of about 7 times. With respect to comparable peer valuations, China Lesso is trading at a discount to its China-listed peers Zhejiang Weixing New Building Materials Co Ltd. [002372:CH], Yonggao Co. Ltd. [002641:CH], and Guangdong Xiongsu Technology Group Co. Ltd. [300599:CH] which are valued by the market at 23.3, 16.2, and 13.0 times forward P/E respectively.

The bear case for China Lesso would see a large spike in raw material costs in a short period of time and a severe slowdown in urban infrastructure and property projects. Although China Lesso runs on a cost-plus pricing model, there is still a time lag needed to make adjustment to product prices. Also, there are expectations that the Chinese government will continue to support infrastructure spending to stimulate the economy faced with rising trade tensions and slowing economic growth. If infrastructure projects are delayed or cancelled, it could lead to a decline in demand for plastic pipes.

Closing Thoughts

Singapore-listed property conglomerate Tuan Sing is trading at 0.38 times P/B, close to its 10-year historical trough of 0.37 times P/B. While the market is concerned about the company's exposure to cyclical property markets and its high gearing, Tuan Sing has a number of short-term and long-term catalysts to unlock value.

Private equity has traditionally been perceived as an asset class with higher returns but higher risks, relative to public equities. The key is financial leverage, and it is possible to simulate an investment in leveraged buyouts in public markets by buying small, cheap, and leveraged stocks in the process of deleveraging.

Hong Kong-listed China Lesso, China's largest manufacturer and distributor of primarily plastic pipes, tends to be perceived as a cyclical company with volatile revenues and fluctuating profit margins due to its dependence on infrastructure and property projects. But China Lesso's recent and historical financial results have proven otherwise. Given that China Lesso is trading at a discount to its peers, there could be still room for further re-rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TUAN SING [TSH:SP] AND CHINA LESSO [2128:HK]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.