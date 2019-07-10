June Dividend Jubilee In The Rose 94 Stock Portfolio With Value Up 14.99% For First Half 2019

Portfolio value line safety rating changes are 7 with some additions, 1 new S&P credit rating and 18 dividend year updates.

June portfolio transactions were modest at 14, the 4 done in week 1 of July are revealed early with 1 sale and +1 to keep the portfolio at 94 stocks.

Portfolio dividend yield at 4.68% is on track for ~13.3% more income in 2019; all 94 holdings shown alphabetically by stock type: 59 common, 8 preferred fixed, and 27 RIC.

Portfolio value sits at an all-time high, up 14.99%, and June Jubilee dividends 15.8% more than 2018 first half is very pleasing.

The Rose portfolio of 94 stocks hit an all-time high for value, up 14.99%, and retained a 4.68% dividend yield, all very pleasing. I am smiling for sure and want to do a happy dance just like my favorite cartoon dog "Snoopy" by Schultz in the figure shown above. The complete portfolio will be revealed and discussed just a bit later. I hope you also have a happy smile or did a dance as the market performance for first half as shown below performed rather exceptionally for a June and even for most years.

The US Markets YTD performance

The following shows from NBR on June 28th, 2019, the YTD (or H-1) US market performance:

In general, I do not like to compare and probably should not do so, as I primarily want continued safe dividends and the growth of them. The Rose dividend growth rate, DGR, is a pleasing 15.8% for first half 2019. Just another statistic here about the S&P is that it has a 2% current yield and ~7.6% DGR in 2018.

The Rose portfolio is real and consists of 94 stocks combined from 3 broker accounts. The majority of it is in 2 Roths and a nice amount as well in a taxable account, with 6 individual stocks at the company itself. My last article showed the changes in the individual stocks and which ones they are. There were 48 payments and some dividend raises that also will be revealed along with all June transactions, including a new addition and 1 sale, keeping the total holdings at 94.

Rose Portfolio of 94

All 94 holdings are shown alphabetically by stock type: 59 common, 8 preferred fixed, and 27 RIC (regulated investment companies) along with sector and estimated Rose yearly dividend yield. Common stocks are covered most often by analysts and the RICs in general are not, so I separate them for that reason. You will find some high yield common dividend stocks, primarily tobacco or oil stocks, as they are presently the disfavored or unloved and may be oversold.

The list shows the price as on July 5th, 2019 with the following abbreviations used:

2019 Div Est: Yearly 2019 dividend amount using Rose dividends.

E-19 DY: Estimated 2019 dividend yield using price as shown and Rose dividend estimate.

Sector: Cons-D = consumer defensive or staples, Cons-C = consumer cyclical or discretionary, C-tele = Communications telecom, Fin = financial, mREIT = mortgage REIT, REIT = real estate investment trust, ETF = exchange traded fund, BDC = business development company, RE = real estate, nnn = triple net lease as a type of REIT, CEF = closed end fund, H-care = healthcare, Ute = utility,

59 COMMON 07/05/19 2019 Ticker price Div Est E-19 DY Sector (ABBV) AbbVie 72.99 4.28 5.86% H-care (ADP) Automatic Data Processing 164.84 3.16 1.92% Tech (AMGN) Amgen 185.94 5.8 3.12% H-care (AVGO) Broadcom 282.66 10.6 3.75% Tech (BA) Boeing 355.86 8.22 2.31% Industrial (BCE) BCE 46.22 2.38 5.15% C-tele (BDX) Becton Dickinson 254.2 3.08 1.21% H-care (BIP) Brookfield Infrastructure 43.84 2.01 4.58% Utility (BMY) Bristol-Myers 45.89 1.64 3.57% H-care (CAH) Cardinal Health 48.23 1.92 3.98% H-care (CELG) Celgene 93.7 0 0.00% H-care (CMI) Cummins 169.15 4.64 2.74% Industrial (CSCO) Cisco 56.6 1.38 2.44% Tech (CVA) Covanta 18.1 1 5.52% Industrial (CVS) CVS Health 55.57 2 3.60% Cons-D (CVX) Chevron 123.54 4.76 3.85% Energy (D) Dominion 77.9 3.67 4.71% Utility (DCUD) Dominion bond 49.45 3.37 6.81% Ute bond (DEO) Diageo 172.63 3.6 2.09% Cons-D (DNP) DNP Select Income 11.94 0.78 6.53% CEF-Ute (ENB) Enbridge 36.39 2.2 6.05% Energy (FTAI) Fortress 15.1 1.32 8.74% Industrial (GIS) General Mills 54.18 1.96 3.62% Cons-D (GPC) Genuine Parts 105.6 3.01 2.85% Cons-C (HD) Home Depot 211.46 5.44 2.57% Cons-C (HSY) Hershey 138.26 2.89 2.09% Cons-D (INTC) Intel 48.08 1.26 2.62% Tech (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson 140.57 3.75 2.67% H-care (KHC) Kraft Heinz 30.99 1.6 5.16% Cons-D (KMB) Kimberly Clark 137.06 4.09 2.98% Cons-D (KO) Coca-Cola 52.11 1.6 3.07% Cons-D (LMT) Lockheed Martin 369.92 9.02 2.44% Industrial (LNT) Alliant 49.95 1.42 2.84% Utility (MA) Mastercard 272.14 1.32 0.49% Financial (MCD) McDonald's 211.24 4.64 2.20% Cons-C (MDLZ) Mondelez 55.5 1.04 1.87% Cons-D (MET) MetLife 50.7 1.74 3.43% Financial (MGEE) MGE Energy 73.85 1.35 1.83% Utility (MMM) 3M 172 5.76 3.35% Industrial

(MO) Altria 48.78 3.33 6.83% Cons-D (OXY) Occidental 49.28 3.14 6.37% Energy (PEP) PepsiCo 133.02 3.82 2.87% Cons-D (PFE) Pfizer 43.92 1.44 3.28% H-care (PM) Philip Morris 80.12 4.71 5.88% Cons-D (NYSE:RDS.B) Royal Dutch Shell 65.07 3.76 5.78% Energy (SJM) J.M. Smucker 109.77 3.4 3.10% Cons-D (SO) Southern 56.36 2.46 4.36% Utility (T) AT&T 34.3 2.04 5.95% C-tele (OTCPK:TCEHY) Tencent 50 0.13 0.22% Tech (TEVA) Teva 9.47 0 0.00% H-care (TGT) Target 88.64 2.65 2.99% Cons-D (UNP) Union Pacific 170.03 3.52 2.07% Industrial (V) Visa 176.66 1 0.57% Financial (VLO) Valero 77.2 3.6 4.66% Energy (VOD) Vodafone 16.83 1.01 6.00% C-tele (VZ) Verizon 58.31 2.44 4.18% C-tele (WEC) WEC Energy 85.02 2.36 2.78% Utility (XEL) Xcel Energy 60.69 1.61 2.65% Utility (XOM) Exxon Mobil 76.13 3.43 4.51% Energy 8 FIXED Preferred (CBL.PD) CBL-Pref - d 7.9 1.84 23.29% RE (CIM.PB) Chimera Pref-b 25.84 2 7.74% Fin-mR (NGL.PB) NGL-pref-b 24.6 2.25 9.15% Energy (NS.PB) NuStar pref-b 21 1.91 9.10% Energy (NYMTN) NY Mort pref n 24.49 2 8.17% Fin-mR (PMT.PB) PennyMac p.b 25.73 2 7.77% Pref-Fin-mR (TGP.PB) Teekay-pref-b 24.53 2.125 8.66% Energy (NYSE:WPG.PH) Wash Pr pref-h 20.31 1.88 9.26% RE

27 RIC RIC Ticker Curr Pr Div E19 cur Yld Sector (AJX) Great Ajax 13.75 1.33 9.67% Fin-mREIT (AMLP) Alerian MLP ETF 10.05 0.78 7.76% Energy-ETF (AMZA) InfraCap MLP ETF 5.7 0.96 16.84% Energy-ETF (ARCC) Ares Capital 18.12 1.68 9.27% Fin-BDC (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit 15.19 1.29 8.49% Fin-cef fund (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage 35.6 2.48 6.97% Fin-mREIT (CGBD) TCG BDC 15.29 1.68 10.99% Fin-BDC (CHMI) Cherry Hill 15.84 2.11 13.32% Fin-BDC (CORR) CorEnergy 40.36 3 7.43% RE-Misc (DLR) Digital Realty 121.04 4.25 3.51% RE-Data (EPR) EPR 76.08 4.49 5.90% RE-nnn (FSK) FS KKR Capital 6.14 0.76 12.38% Fin-BDC (GEO) GEO Group 20.89 1.96 9.38% RE-correctn (IRM) Iron Mountain 31.59 2.44 7.72% RE-storage (KIM) Kimco 18.1 1.12 6.19% RE-retail (KRG) Kite 15.34 1.3 8.47% RE-nnn-retail (MAC) Macerich 33.28 3 9.01% RE-retail (NRZ) New Residential 15.56 2 12.85% Fin-mREIT (PFLT) PennantPark Float 11.65 1.14 9.79% Fin-BDC (RA) Brookfield Real 21.68 2.39 11.02% Fin-CEF (RC) Ready Capital 14.98 1.64 10.95% Fin-mREIT (SPG) Simon Property 162.96 8.2 5.03% RE-Retail (STAG) STAG Industrial 30.61 1.45 4.74% RE-Industrl (TCPC) BlackRock TCP 14.23 1.44 10.12% Fin-BDC (TPVG) TriplePoint 14.37 1.44 10.02% Fin-BDC (VTR) Ventas 69.79 3.17 4.54% RE-Hcare (WPC) W.P. Carey 82.98 4.13 4.97% RE-nnn-Intrl

Portfolio Ratings Update

In the May article here, an alphabetical listing with S&P credit ratings, dividend years and value line statistics was provided. There are some changes for good and bad, some new and others mixed along with many dividend years (Div Yr) going up. It is great seeing some more coverage for the RICs. Note BMY is new here as I just purchased some, part of the early July transactions. There was only 1 S&P rating addition so I used that column for the changes of up or down for value line movement.

Teva now has a #4 value line rating, but it was not really surprising. Interestingly enough, Warren Buffett and Berkshire (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) also own it and KHC which also had downgrades. Please see the chart below.

Name Ticker S&P VL VL Fin TYPE NEW Broadcom AVGO 3 B++ Tech Blackstone BXMT BB- RIC-mREIT Iron Mountain IRM 3 B+ RE-data-eREIT Kimco KIM 3 RE-retail-eREIT Bristol Myer BMY A+ 2 A++ Healthcare Change W.P. Carey WPC up 2 was 3 RE-nnn-eREIT Boeing BA down 2 was 1 Industrial BCE BCE up 2 was 3 Comm-tele-CDN Cardinal Health CAH down 3 was 1 A was A++ Healthcare Kraft-Heinz KHC down 3 was 2 B+ was A Cons-Staple Teva TEVA down 4 was 3 Healthcare Target TGT down 3 was 2 Cons-Staple

Here are the dividend streaks that had rising payment increases:

16 companies Name Ticker Div Yrs Cardinal Health CAH 24 Chevron CVX 32 General Mills GIS 15 Genuine Parts GPC 63 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 57 Kimberly-Clark KMB 47 Coca-Cola KO 57 Alliant LNT 16 Mastercard MA 8 MetLife MET 7 3M MMM 61 PepsiCo PEP 47 Southern Co. SO 19 AT&T T 35 Target TGT 52 Ventas VTR 9 Exxon XOM 37 Newly Added for Rose Macerich MAC 9 Bristol Myer BMY 10

General Mills is still on the list, but is in danger of losing status if the next payment is not raised.

DIVIDEND Income Results

First half was up 15.84% for dividends.

Q1 was up 20.18%, and in review for Q2, this is what happened for each of those months for dividends:

April up 19.74%;

May down -14.67%; and

June up 24.3% resulting in Q2 with 12% increase average.

Dividends for June

June results came from 48 separate companies with 5 raises. First to be shown are the raises along with the calculated % change:

Old New Change Changes Southern SO 0.6 0.62 3.33% Exxon XOM 0.82 0.87 6.10% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 0.9 0.95 5.55% MetLife MET 0.42 0.44 4.76% PepsiCo PEP 0.9275 0.955 2.88%

The 48 total dividend payments are shown below by ticker and the June week and date they arrived in the Rose portfolio. The div/sh = dividend per share. Fx following a payment = foreign tax was involved. Note DCUD for some reason gave a strange special tiny payment. As this issue or bond will no longer exist after the last final distribution sometime in August, I did not need to understand the reasoning why it came in to keep it.

It's rather amazing that 14 payments were received on the 28th.

JUNE STOCK div/sh STOCK div/sh week 1 date week 3 date 3 ENB 0.5478 fx 20 D 0.9175 3 INTC 0.315 20 HD 1.36 3 MAC 0.75 20 RA 0.199 3 PFLT 0.095 20 Techy .1276 fx 3 SJM 0.85 week 4 date 3 WEC 0.59 24 RDS/B 0.94 4 V 0.25 28 LMT 2.2 4 VLO 0.9 28 AMZA 0.08 5 CMI 1.14 28 ARDC 0.1075 6 SO 0.62 28 BIP 0.5025 7 AMGN 1.45 28 KRG 0.317 7 BA 2.055 28 ARCC 0.42 7 PFE 0.36 28 CIMpB 0.5 week 2 date 28 CVE 0.0375 10 CVX 1.19 28 DCUD 0.00115 10 DNP 0.065 28 DLR 1.08 10 TGT 0.64 28 BDX 0.77 10 XOM 0.87 28 PEP 0.955 11 JNJ 0.95 28 TCPC 0.36 12 KHC 0.4 28 UNP 0.88 12 MET 0.44 12 MGEE 0.3375 12 MMM 1.44 14 EPR 0.375 14 HSY 0.722 14 MCD 1.16 14 STAG 0.1192 14 NS.PRB 0.4766 14 PMT.B 0.5 14 TPVG 0.36

These wonderful income payments gave me Q2 dividends 6.18% more than Q1 payments for 2019. I repeat as I just like to say it, the first half was 15.84% more than 2018. The portfolio is still also on track to have ~13.3% more income than 2018, but that can and most likely will change if interest rates cause me to make changes, especially in the RICs.

June Transactions

And week 1 July

8 add-on buys for June: 2 of those were through option award.

2 add-on buys for July with 1 new addition of BMY.

1 complete sale of CVE and the remainder were trims with 1 coming through an option.

JUNE 2019 Type Stock Ticker Price/sh Add on Buy Enbridge ENB 34.32 35.48 36.02 Simon Property Group SPG 164.5 NY Pref N NYMTN 24.48 PennantPark Float PFLT 11.71 Occidental OXY 49.51 AbbVie ABBV 77.84 67.56 JULY-wk 1 Bristol Myer BMY 45.74 CVS Health CVS 55.16 Teekay-pref TGP-b 24.52 Options Vodafone VOD 17.29 AbbVie ABBV 74.63 TRIM/Sold T = taxable account c/sh net/sh Trim Royal Dutch Shell RDS/b 64.07 56.07 6 SOLD all Cenovus Energy (CVE) 8.96 8.44 0.52 Trim Cardinal Health CAH 46.44 76.34 -20.38 T Trim CVS Health CVS 54.8 55.07 -0.27 T Trim-Optn W.P. Carey WPC 74.83 64.78 10.05 JULY-wk 1 Alerian ETF AMLP 10 10.05 -0.04

The Energy sector is where I did some stock manipulating.

I sold Cenovus Energy completely as it was just a small position and moved the proceeds into more ENB. I also trimmed some RDS.B and put that into OXY, which to me sits at a nice value and comparable dividend yield, which I suppose could change, but not as yet. I continue to enjoy owning RDS.B, and it was, I repeat, just a trim. Occidental is a pure undervaluation and I see as yet a nice future for the price and the company.

Trimming some AMLP, an energy ETF, was also a move into more ENB. I might eventually transition to individual holdings in the future as I deem it advantageous.

AbbVie

More ABBV was awarded through options. I also added more and then the price tanked with it announcing an acquisition and more debt. I added some more under $70. It has a terrific yield and I still have strong belief that will continue. Chuck Carnevale also wrote an excellent article about his perception of its quality and value which was a nice positive. The Fortune Teller at The Wheel of Fortune also put out a trading alert to buy some that day too! Gosh, I love it when favorite investors like a stock I own and get more of. By the way, all the preferred I own are choices from The Wheel of Fortune service.

I continue to add as they still remain attractive values to me and there as well, a good tip for anyone that might care.

CVS is one I have high hopes for in the future, but decided I did not want it in the taxable account and now have quite a bit of cash with me selling it at a close to breakeven price. I did add some back into a Roth where it can achieve capital gains. I did sell the most expensive shares in the taxable of CAH, keeping cheaper ones there and in other accounts. I will bank that tax loss for the many gains I have already achieved this year and will most likely keep it that way for now.

BMY - Bristol-Myers Squibb

I own CELG and it will transition to BMY at the end of this year or into early 2020. I wanted some shares as they are just a plain cheap buy presently. There should be some good price appreciation for them into the future. The Wheel of Fortune also suggests selling puts here at this price, I did that as well. I have owned BMY in the past and have always sold it as it approaches $60. I am not a fan of its dividend and its growth of it. This is a pure price capital gain investment for now. I do want to watch the shares as this scenario plays out with the Celgene shares.

Below is a FAST Graphs from Chuck Carnevale's service which shows the last 9 years and some future year projections as a dotted line.

The black line is the share price and the white line is the dividend price... which is very flat, and now you know why it does not please me much. However, it is a very safe dividend easily covered by earnings or the dark green area of the chart and which corresponds to the top row of numbers at the bottom for the corresponding year.

The bottom row of numbers are the dividend payments.

The in-between middle numbers show the % earnings growth change, with BMY having ~8% average as shown on the side panel area and in green.

The blue line shows the normal P/E of 20 and the orange line on top of the green earnings area shows a P/E of 15.

This all basically boils down to the price being way below the normal 20 blue line P/E and even the orange 15 P/E and recently moving well below that. It trades now for a P/E of 11.26 as shown at the side bar information area and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. It has an “A+” S&P credit rating as shown at the lower side area which I use for my articles. It looks to have a positive future so I added some and then sold a $45 put for Jan 2020 to get more with no hurry.

W.P. Carey

This was a trim again using an option. It certainly has been running up in price with amazing great love and appreciation. It is now overvalued, but I certainly would not be the one buying it above $80, as I still own plenty.

OPTIONS

Past options from June that expired are shown below.

Year End date Name Ticker Call Put Strike $ Pr/sh Prem Net Paid Pr ATW Date oW

Jun 6-21 Intel INTC 1 60 61.3 1.38 132.34 50 8-8 Jun 6-21 AbbVie ABBV 1 80 74.4 5.6 554.33 80.5 1-25 Jun 6-21 Valero VLO 1 75 72.2 2.95 289.33 82.75 2-8

Intel (INTC) and Valero (NYSE:VLO) expired and I took home the net paid amount.

I showed in an earlier chart I was awarded the shares of ABBV and discussed the others I also bought. This is one unloved stock right now.

Below are the options I have coming my way and soon for July 19th and a few for August. They are all calls which means I will be selling shares at the strike price if the stock meets it on that date.

Pr ATW = the price at the time the option was sold or written, which is also shown in the date written column.

The premium is for 1 share and should be multiplied by 100 for the net received (Net R’cd) less fees at the time of write.

End date Name Ticker Call Strike $Pr Premium Net R’cd Pr ATW Date Written July- 19th EPR EPR 1 75 1.1 104.34 69.77 1-16 Kimberly-Clark KMB 1 130 2.11 205.33 118.83 2-12 Diageo DEO 1 150 2.85 279.34 142.45 1-24 Alliant LNT 2 45 1.73 339.62 44.6 2-7 Aug 16th Coca-Cola KO 2 49 1.55 303.62 47.23 1-14 Automated Data Processing ADP 1 165 2.23 217.33 145.91 2-8

DEO I am sure will be gone and I really remain rather surprised at its resilience at $170. My cost is ~$105, so I will be making money, just not as much if I could have seen the future, and obviously I cannot. All of these stocks to me are actually overvalued and I won’t be upset to sell them. Most all utilities are extremely loved and that includes Alliant. The portfolio continues to be defensive with all the changes. EPR most likely will also be gone. I will have cash to hold and watch the market and hopefully find some other good values to own. I have always believed there is always something of good value to own and patience will be rewarded.

The Sectors and Defense

My goal is still to have a core portfolio of quality and at least 50% of it in the defensive sectors as shown in the first chart below.

I have at the end of June ~54% by % value in defensive sectors providing ~52% of the income.

I also tend to want to include tech as defensive and it is also shown here, as no one goes anywhere without a phone. It is definitely why I include telecom in the sectors, others may not.

# - Common Defensive P Value Income 13 Cons Staple 15.29% 12.67% 9 Healthcare 10.71% 8.21% 4 Comm-tele 7.42% 7.92% 9 Utility 14.44% 11.67% Total 47.86% 40.47% 8 Fixed Pref 6.05% 11.18% 43 TOTAL 53.91% 51.65% Cash 1.72% Sold Inc 0.68% All Defense 55.63% 52.33% w/Tech? Tech 3.58% 2.01% w/tech 59.21% 54.34%

I cannot go without showing the whole portfolio by sectors.

I continue to include real estate in RICs, as they are evaluated differently using FFO or AFFO, and therefore stay in my high yield arena of holdings.

Note 80% (67 stocks) are common with RIC being 17.9% by value, yet 31% income comes from the RICs.

# /Type Common 07/05/19 59 Sector PV PInc 13 Cons Staples 15.29% 12.67% 3 Cons Discretionary 4.10% 2.30% 6 Energy 6.63% 6.56% 3 Finance 4.22% 0.55% 9 Healthcare 10.71% 8.21% 7 Industrial 7.91% 5.13% 5 Technology 3.58% 2.01% 4 Comm-telecom 7.42% 7.92% 9 Utility 14.44% 11.67% Sub Total 74.29% 57.03% 8 FIXED 6.05% 11.18% 3 Pref-Energy 2.09% 3.86% 2 Pref-RE 1.11% 3.09% 3 Pref-financial 2.85% 4.23% 67 Non RIC 80.34% 68.20% 27 RIC 17.94% 31.12% 12 RE Real Estate 8.76% 10.50% 15 Misc 9.18% 20.62% 2 ETF-energy 1.33% 3.15% 5 mREIT 3.03% 7.42% 2 CEF 1.07% 2.12% 6 BDC 3.75% 7.94% 94 CASH+Puts 1.72% Sold Income x 0.68% 100.00% 100.00%

Conclusion

I am not an investor advisor and I follow many authors on SA. I learn and even make mistakes here and there and keep the speculative HY to a minimum, some might say too much. The RIC holdings are what I want to continue to say "a little can go a long way for income" and a distinct separation of evaluation and plan should be considered for them. Many analysts do not even cover them and sticking with the majority of the portfolio for me in common stock seems wise. I also have a defensive plan of having many of the common stocks in defensive sectors as I have shown. The Fed should be giving signals this month as to the direction they have for our interest rates and it could signal some changes for me primarily to the RICs.

Investing is what you make it and I hope for everyone it is happy.

