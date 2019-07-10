New Residential Investment Corp.: Consider This 7.4%-Yielding New Preferred Stock

The preferred stock is an attractive alternative to the mortgage REIT’s common stock for investors that want to dial down investment risk.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) just joined a bunch of other mortgage REITs and issued a new fixed-to-floating preferred stock (NYSE:NRZ.PA) which is a compelling alternative to the common stock for high-yield investors that want to reduce investment risk while still securing a high dividend yield. I expect the Series A to be less volatile than the mortgage REIT's common shares, which have sold off recently. My rating on the preferreds: "Buy".

New Preferred Stock Offering

New Residential Investment Corp. finally offered a preferred stock, following other mortgage real estate investment trusts in the sector such as Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). All of these mortgage REITs have issued preferred stocks over the last two years, and, specifically, fixed-to-floating rate preferred securities.

New Residential Investment Corp. now issued the 7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock which has begun trading on the New York Stock Exchange last week.

According to New Residential Investment Corp.’s press release announcing the securities offering, the mortgage real estate investment trust raised gross proceeds of $135 million from its preferred stock offering and will use the proceeds for “investments and general corporate purposes”.

New Residential Investment Corp.’s Series A preferred stock is senior to the mortgage REIT’s common stock which should translate into less volatility for the Series A relative to NRZ’s common shares. Preferred shares rank above common shares in the capital structure, meaning Series A investors have higher protections (relative to common shareholders) in case the mortgage REIT runs into financial trouble. Here's the prospectus.

Since New Residential Investment Corp. has no other (fixed-to-floating) preferred stocks outstanding, the very limited performance history of the Series A is not providing a lot of insight for investors what kind of performance they can expect.

However, other mortgage REITs have issued fixed-to-floating preferred stocks, and they have held up nicely so far, relatively to the mortgage REITs' common stocks.

Here's how Annaly's fixed-to-floating preferred stocks (the Series F and G) compare against the mortgage REIT's common stock.

And here's AGNC Investment Corp.'s fixed-to-floating preferred stocks (the Series C and D) in comparison to the common stock.

All preferred stocks have managed to trade up after issue and sell for a premium to liquidation preference value. They also widely beat the performance of the common shares, highlighting the value of preferred stocks as hedges against volatility.

Payment Features

New Residential Investment Corp.’s Series A preferred stock will make both fixed and floating rate dividend payments over the life of the security.

Over the fixed period, the Series A will pay a fixed annual rate of 7.5 percent based on a liquidation preference value of $25.00. The fixed rate periods starts at the day of issue (July 2, 2019) and last until (but excluding) August 15, 2024. After the fixed rate period ends, the Series A will convert to making floating rate payments based on three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.802%.

The first redemption date for the Series A is August 15, 2024. Should interest rates until this day rise considerably, it is likely that the Series A will be called. Shares sell for $25.45 at the time of writing, reflecting a 1.8 percent premium to the $25 liquidation preference value. Due to the increase in the preferred stock price, the effective dividend yield on the Series A has dropped to 7.37 percent. The dividends from the Series A are not eligible for the lower 15-20% tax rate.

The good thing about New Residential Investment Corp.'s Series A fixed-to-floating referred stock is that it gives investors income security over the fixed rate period and it provides a pathway for investing in the mortgage REIT for investors that deem the common stock too risky. I am going to be a buyer of the Series A because I like the lower expected degree of volatility and the dividend income is attractive.

Your Takeaway

I own New Residential Investment Corp.'s common shares, but will also buy the Series A this week. I like the issuance of fixed-to-floating preferred stocks as they help reduce portfolio risk while still ensuring a steady flow of high dividend income. New Residential Investment Corp.'s Series A should also prove to be much less volatile than New Residential Investment Corp.'s common shares over the coming months. Buy for income and portfolio protection.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.