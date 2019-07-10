Apple Hospitality REIT: Checking In With This 7.6%-Yielding Lodging REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) is vulnerable to a cyclical downturn in the hotel industry, which is why I am going to scale back my exposure to the hotel real estate investment trust this week. I added the lodging REIT to my investment portfolio only a couple of months ago but believe downside risks have grown considerably since then. Investors still seem to be largely in denial of growing risks to the economy, which is another red flag for me. Time to tread carefully.

Who Is Apple Hospitality REIT?

Apple Hospitality REIT is a U.S. select-service lodging real estate investment trust with an equity value of ~a$3.5 billion. The hotel REIT owns 234 hotels with 30,046 hotel rooms in 34 U.S. states. Apple Hospitality REIT's hotels are located mainly in suburban markets, which represent 56 percent of the REIT's adjusted hotel EBITDA.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT Investor Presentation

Apple Hospitality REIT focuses on a small group of top hotel brands with high name recognition. Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) branded hotels make up the majority of the REIT's hotel portfolio.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality is one of the most efficient hotel REITs in the sector, measured on EBITDA margins. The REIT's 2018 hotel EBITDA margin was 37 percent, which compares favorably against a group of U.S. hotel REITs. Only Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) beat Apple Hospitality REIT in terms of operating efficiency in 2018 with an EBITDA margin of 39 percent.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT's RevPAR, which stands for Revenue Per Available Room, a key stat for hotel REITs, was $100.71 in the March quarter, reflecting a 5.3 percent improvement over the previous quarter. RevPARs tend to be volatile due to the seasonality of the hotel industry.

Source: Achilles Research

Moderate Growth Outlook

The hotel industry is expected to grow moderately in 2019 and 2020. The U.S. hotel industry's RevPAR is expected to grow between 2.3 and 2.5 percent in 2019 and between 1.9 and 2.0 percent in 2020, if the economy holds up and we aren't sliding into a recession.

Source: Apple Hospitality REIT

Risks To The Distribution Are Growing

Like most lodging REITs, Apple Hospitality REIT has a volatile FFO payout ratio, which could hurt the company if economic growth slows. So far, Apple Hospitality REIT managed to cover its payout with funds from operations in each of the last six quarters. That said, though, the payout ratio has moved in a range of 59-83 percent. While I don't see the dividend at risk right now, the distribution could come under pressure if the U.S. economy falls into a recession.

Source: Achilles Research

Moderate Valuation

Apple Hospitality Trust's income stream currently sells for ~10.4x Q1-2019 run rate modified funds from operations, which is a moderate FFO multiple and about the same multiple I paid a few months ago.

Here's how APLE compares against its peers Chatham Lodging Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) in terms of FFO multiple.

Source: Achilles Research

Apple Hospitality Trust's shares also sell for a slight premium to book value. The premium is about in line with the P/B ratio of Chatham Lodging Trust.

What Has Changed?

I have penned a piece on APLE in April titled "Apple Hospitality REIT: Why I Bought This 7.3%-Yielding Hotel REIT For My High-Yield Income Portfolio" in which I explained my rationale for buying the REIT. Since then, however, downside risks have grown greatly, in my opinion.

I don't see Apple Hospitality REIT slashing its dividend over the short haul, but the volatile payout ratio is a concern for me, especially if economic growth slumps, which has become more likely in the last two months. The Fed has opened the door to interest rate cuts, which points to the end of the current economic expansion, and the U.S.-China trade conflict is not resolved yet either. Rate cuts are typically cyclical and followed by more rate cuts and slowing economic growth. An interest rate cut in the second half of 2019 suggests an impending U.S. recession, which the inverted yield curve already indicates.

A U.S. recession would most certainly hurt the cyclical lodging industry as travelers cut back on travel and accommodation spending. Less spending on traveling in turn will translate into higher occupancy levels and weaker RevPARs for Apple Hospitality REIT, which will put pressure on the distribution as well as the valuation multiple. I think the odds of a U.S. recession within the next twelve months are 50-60 percent, and I am adjusting my portfolio accordingly.

Your Takeaway

Apple Hospitality REIT is an efficiently run select-service REIT with strong relationships to premium hotel brands in the United States. That said, though, the REIT has a highly cyclical RevPAR and earnings profile, which is poised to hurt the lodging REIT in a recession. As much as I like Apple Hospitality REIT, there are now more signs of an impending recession than they were three months ago. As a result, I am preparing to sell my long position in APLE this week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.