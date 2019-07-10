A Multi-Asset Class Quant Global Macro Index With Multiple Sources Of Hedging

Understanding the flow of money between risk assets and cash can provide interesting macro insights.

A synthetic long dollar position is, in certain scenarios, superior to a put option which melts in our hands due to time decay.

Investors need to understand the value of currencies as synthetic equity hedges.

Investors need a strategy index which allows the investor to hang on during massive equity market drops in order to enjoy the bounce backs. A low correlation to the S&P 500 (SPY) helps to achieve that goal.

The components of this strategy index were chosen for logical reasons. ZIV tends to truly shine during a sideways market, because it is often pocketing contango, or synthetic time decay. Pocketing synthetic time decay can be a splendid business if we can do it without open-ended risk. ZIV achieves that goal as an inverse volatility ETN, because it can only go to zero.

TMF, through its long duration government bond exposure, and, EUO, through its synthetic long dollar exposure, provide the hedges for the strategy.

In addition, in a rising interest rate environment, long-dated government bonds often get slammed, but the higher interest rates lead the dollar to strengthen, causing the EUO ETP to appreciate. Investors need to understand that currencies can be an excellent synthetic equity hedge. Across a broad range of probability scenarios, a currency hedge which benefits from a rising interest rate environment which can hit both stocks and bonds is extremely valuable.

Here's why a long dollar position can potentially provide an excellent synthetic hedge:

If we agree that money (in the simplest sense) flows, due to the risk preferences of investors, between risk assets and cash, therefore, as money flows out of risk assets, it often (but not always) flows back to cash.

Not a perfect hedge by any means, but preferable to a hedge which, like an option, melts in our hands due to time decay.

And, the very high Sharpe compared with equities proves the wisdom of this notion.

The intuition behind this strategy index is that it generates return through the S&P 500 low volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) and the inverse Mid-Term volatility ETN (NASDAQ:ZIV).

Here are the index's rules:

I. Buy ZIV (NASDAQ:ZIV) with 15% of the dollar value of the portfolio.

II. Buy SPLV (NYSEARCA:SPLV) with 50% of the dollar value of the portfolio

III. Buy TMF (NYSEARCA:TMF) with 15% of the dollar value of the portfolio.

IV. Buy EUO (NYSEARCA:EUO) with 20% of the dollar value of the portfolio.

V. Rebalance annually to maintain the 15%/50%/15%/20% dollar value split between the instruments.

Here are the results YTD:

Notice that the strategy powered through the market chop.

Here are the historical results:

As we've seen, the components of this index were rationally chosen, and the performance reflects that.

Indeed, in 2011, the S&P 500 had an almost 20% drawdown. The index only dropped 5%. This allows investors to hang on emotionally and enjoy the subsequent rise.

However, dynamic entry and exit rules would make this strategy index battle ready. Without dynamic entry and exit rules, a prolonged bear market in stocks and bonds could dramatically harm the strategy's risk/return profile.

Therefore, this strategy should be viewed as a building block, rather than as a stand-alone institutional strength strategy index.

Disclaimer: Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk of actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points, which can also adversely affect actual trading results. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program, which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results.

Powerful visual algorithms that provide clear buy and sell signals for the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.