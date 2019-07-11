Washington Prime Group: How To Evaluate Risk Like A Pro

There remains very high risk to equity investors of WPG and it cannot be considered a value play until management demonstrates value.

Measuring risk is one of the more abstract and qualitative components of investment and portfolio management. Risk means different things to different people. Whatever risk is to you, it's critical to establish and follow a systematic rather than emotional or reactionary methodology. This is easier said than done. Human nature’s tendency to make emotional decisions is difficult to overcome.

Imagine a quiet accountant enters a Toyota dealership with the intention of paying cash for a lightly used Corolla. A cunning salesman obtains the accountant’s social security number with the allure of no-cost 0% financing. What accountant can resist that temptation? The salesman notices a near perfect credit score and begins contemplating how to earn a larger commission.

He nonchalantly asks the accountant about his dating life, job, and what he does for fun. This dismal conversation lasts only 15 seconds which is exactly what the salesman is hoping for. He then asks the accountant if he wants to see a recent trade-in that might be what he is really looking for. As a bonus, he promises it is also the accountant’s favorite color: plain white.

It doesn’t take long before this conservative accountant is dreaming about finally getting Suzy on the fourth floor’s attention, how Porsches have been appreciating lately, making it a great investment, and rationalizing that it can’t be that hard to find a cheap German auto mechanic on Craigslist. He mutters “what’s $960 a month when I could die tomorrow?” Sold.

This fictional story happens every day in the investing world. What crosses the average investor’s mind when their highest conviction stock crashes 40% in their Roth IRA? Double down? Sell half? Never look at their brokerage account again? You bet.

What do they do after an unexpected credit downgrade on a stock purchased because a writer on Seeking Alpha swore it was going to double? The accountant buying the 997 Porsche Turbo he cannot afford to impress the lady on the fourth floor who doesn’t know he exists does not look so comical.

Develop A Strategy To Counter The Inevitable

Even great stocks go up and down. The key is preparation and discipline so decisions are made with your brain and not your heart. Williams Equity Research’s lead portfolio manager is an investment and operational risk officer at a large publicly traded financial services company. In this role, he does not have the luxury of justifying a $100 million investment allocation or the firing of an asset manager with feelings or intuition.

How would we handle the dealership situation?

The choice of which car to purchase would involve a thorough inspection by a qualified independent third party, a sophisticated study of potential and expected depreciation, maintenance, and repair costs, coupled with an equally thorough analysis of and comparison to all its competitors. That being said, we too might take the free financing under the right conditions.

Regardless of whether you are making a decision about a car or a financial investment, a rigorous but adaptable qualitative and quantitative risk management framework must be applied. For us, it’s a responsibility that goes along with the job and it is the exact same standard we apply to our Marketplace service.

This article uses Washington Prime Group (WPG), a stock Williams Equity Research and I teamed up on in our recent article Washington Prime Group: Deep Value Vs. Deep Trouble, as a case study of how to evaluate risk using a real world example. Our goal is to deliver a practical downside risk analysis of WPG while demonstrating the risk management process we use every day behind the scenes.

What is Risk? Depends on Who You Ask.

Volatility in the value or price of an investment is the most cited definition of risk in our industry and is typically calculated using standard deviation. This statistic measures upside volatility identical to downside volatility. In practical terms, a spike higher in a stock’s price counts the same as an equivalent spike lower. Perplexing, we know.

The popular Sharpe Ratio adjusts the average return of an investment by incorporating its standard deviation and the risk-free rate (usually but not always the interest rate on long-term government bonds). The investment community generally considers the output the “risk-adjusted” return. The Sortino Ratio is an improved version incorporating only negative return data. While the Sharpe and Sortino Ratios can be useful, they suffer the same flaw as most other “risk-oriented” metrics. They ignore the most important risk of all: Principal risk.

Most investors are better off focusing their energy on principal risk – getting less back than they invested - over volatility. Fixed income and preferred investors are accustomed to this, but it’s an easier exercise on those layers of the capital structure. We consider risk-adjusted returns comprehensively: Expected range of returns against potential principal loss. To understand this, we have to develop a strategy and apply it to a deep understanding of the company’s financial and operational characteristics.

Nerds with Personality: An Example Of Quantifying Risk

The above diagram represents a binomial distribution tree. Don’t worry, as much as WER’s lead portfolio manager would love to discuss probability based decision analysis ad nauseam, we are staying high level.

This tree is a key building block of probability-based mathematical decision making taught in aerospace and other engineering disciplines. When human lives are at risk, “I am pretty sure the jet engine will work in these conditions” will not suffice. Stress tests are performed, applied materials science incorporated, and a suitable margin of error established for every key variable. WER’s lead portfolio manager will tell you he had the pleasure (strange, we know) of studying this subject matter at length in graduate school. He has integrated it into his finance career (and car purchases) ever since.

While the diagram might appear confusing at first glance, it’s just the assigning the chance or probability of one event occurring (P) with the other path representing is left over (1-p). We might start with (“Time 1”) assigning the probability the company receives a credit downgrade in the next 12 months. Let’s say we assign 0.50 or a 50% chance to either outcome. The next stage (“Time 2”) represents if the company will be able to make its obligations given what happens in the first stage.

Source: WER

For the optimistic path, which assumes the company is not downgraded, we might assign a 90% chance it does not breach a debt covenant or fail to meet some other financial obligation. On the bottom “pessimistic” path, which assumes the company is downgraded, we might be 90% confident the company will fail to meet a financial obligation.

By multiplying these probabilities together along each pathway, we realize that our beliefs correspond with a 45% chance the company goes insolvent. If we are shocked by this finding, we never had a good grasp on the situation to begin with.

All the probabilities came from us! This thought organization tool ensures rational decisions are made and all key variables considered.

This same mathematics are used to price stock options as their potential outcomes are well defined. As you build out the tree, the ability to calculate the probability of one event given another has occurred becomes possible using conditional probability. While it takes practice and patience, it's an excellent foundation for making logical rather than emotional decisions. It’s also great at separating what you know from what you think.

Knowing what you don’t know is perhaps the most valuable risk management tool in all of investing (and perhaps life).

Warren Buffett is well known for avoiding sectors he does not understand but it goes deeper than that. What he’s really practicing is the above rule as many of his famous quotes illustrate.

That quote aligns well with our approach at iREIT on Alpha and The Dividend Kings. If you are like me, you’ve run into your fair share of people less than knowledgeable about a particular stock but with the confidence to risk their entire family’s life savings on their conviction. Diversification among a minimum of 15-20 stocks (the mathematical benefits stop around 20 in a properly constructed portfolio) is the most cost efficient strategy to mitigate unknown risks.

It's unwise to put all your capital into one idea regardless of how well you know the company, management, sector, or U.S. economy because it's impossible to ascertain all risk associated with any one investment. You should expect even the most skilled expert to make poorly performing recommendations from time to time due to randomness and unpredictable events.

With that, let’s evaluate the risks associated with Washington Prime Group (WPG). See our previous article on the company for a more traditional review though we’ll remain balanced and give credit to WPG and its management team when due.

Source: Washington Prime Group REITWeek 2019 Presentation

While the same basic framework is used to evaluate REITs, BDCs, MLPs, traditional dividend stocks, and many other investments, our attention and time goes where it's needed most. This varies between asset classes and even individual companies of the same type.

Our existing knowledge of WPG informs us it pays a dividend and generates sufficient cash flow to meet its fixed obligations. WPG has not been financing its distribution primarily through borrowing money or issuing shares, for example, which occurs more often than you might (e.g. certain low quality mREITs). Given this, let’s take a close look at the business model starting with what's most likely to negatively impact revenues.

I’m now going to touch on a very important point. “Could this REIT go bankrupt” is the wrong question. “What factors could negatively impact this REIT’s assets and strategy, how likely are they to occur, and what are the corresponding effects on my investment in the short and long-term?” is the correct question. The latter is admittedly much tougher to answer but much more useful.

Execution Risk: It’s Strange but Every Single CEO Has a Great Story

WPG has a relatively new CEO implementing a turnaround strategy. WPG’s initial portfolio was overexposed to large department stores and in less than optimal locations. As companies like Sears struggled, rents collapsed, tenant bankruptcies followed, and WPG faced a big hurdle.

CEO Louis Conforti has been active in real estate industry since the 1980s and became a director of WPG on May 27, 2014. He took the role of interim CEO two years later and was made CEO in late 2016. While we have two years’ worth of insight into Mr. Conforti’s ability to right the ship, we are still in the beginning chapters of what may turn out to be a long story.

The newer CEO and implementation of a turnaround strategy increase the probability that WPG will fail to execute. This is part of the reason we instinctively feel more comfortable with a company like Simon Property where CEO David Simon has been at the helm since 1995 implementing more or less the same strategy for decades.

Source: Washington Prime Group REITWeek 2019 Presentation

WPG’s asset types include office, residential, hotel, and medical properties. While positive for diversification (a setback in hotels due to a weak economy, for instance, may be supported by healthcare exposure), this further increases execution risk associated with improving underperforming properties.

WPG staff needs expertise in all these areas instead of just one or two like more specialized REITs. Furthermore, WPG has 64%, 26%, 7%, and 3% of its gross leasable area (“GLA”) associated with national, regional, local, and anchor tenants, respectively. The variety of tenant types makes the turnaround story that much more complicated as lease terms and needs vary considerably by tenant type.

Knowing Where to Look

The importance of pinpointing when, where, and how a company might disappoint is crystal clear. How to do so is less so. Let’s take a walk through time starting with Q1 2017’s financial results. Why? This is both the first full quarter the current CEO controlled and a stabilized period prior to the turnaround strategy. This allows us to accurately and fairly gauge how things have progressed. You can’t get a good measurement if you don’t know where to start.

The REIT was consistently earning approximately $50 million and $15 million in quarterly operating and net income, respectively, when the turnaround began. Earnings per share (“EPS”) was exactly $0.05 for both Q1 2017 and Q1 2016. Diluted FFO per share also was very consistent at $0.42 for the two quarters, providing a good baseline for when new CEO and turnaround strategy began. Shares outstanding were steady at approximately 221 million though revenue was decreasing modestly over the period falling from $210.0 million in Q1 2016 million to $202.4 million. Unfortunately for WPG and its investors, this was a canary in the coal mine.

Operating income of $49.5 million adjusted for non-cash charges totaled $117.0 million compared to net interest expense of $32.5 million in Q1 2017. Even after compensating for preferred distribution liabilities of $3.5 million, WPG enjoyed a $79.0 million cushion each quarter back in early 2017 after paying its fixed obligations and a check to Uncle Sam but before distributions to investors.

In terms of portfolio metrics, occupancy also was unchanged from Q1 2016 to Q1 2017, holding steady at 92.7%. Comparable portfolio NOI dropped modestly by 0.7% primarily due to a 1.8% decline in enclosed retail properties. Management stated in the 10-Q that tenant bankruptcies were an issue and this problem persists to this day.

Average base minimum rent, however, managed a small increase of 0.4%. At this point in time, consolidated indebtedness was a substantial $3.5 billion but decreased $21.6 million from the prior year. This financial condition resulted in a Baa3 rating from Moody’s. That last fact is noteworthy. Baa3 is the lowest rung on the investment grade rating system.

Net income was negative but it's not as meaningful for companies like REITs so we need to account for non-cash and one-time events. Backing out depreciation and amortization, as well as gains on dispositions, provides a more accurate view of WPG’s “core” cash flow. This figure, however, also fell from $43.7 million in Q1 of last year compared to $12.7 million in Q1 2019.

Money In The Bank Vs. Owed To The Bank

The balance sheet is one of the first areas investors look to determine risk which is not necessarily bad. In reality, noticeable balance sheet issues are usually already priced into the stock. It’s unlikely to see total liabilities in excess of total assets or another glaring problem on anything other than a penny stock or one that's already 90% off its highs. Just like we discussed in terms of revenues and margins, trends are the key as they can warn you before everyone else notices the storm clouds on the horizon.

Let’s see how things have (and have not) changed.

Two years into the new CEO’s tenure, total equity has fallen 11.2% which sounds worrying on the surface. As keen investors, however, we know it's possible that properties could have been sold at favorable prices, subsequently reducing the size of the REIT but not necessarily to the detriment of shareholders.

In addition, share repurchases could have been made at attractive prices, offsetting the smaller asset base underlying each share. Either could result in a net benefit to investors despite the drop in total equity. The CEO has been transparent about his objective of selling non-core assets so this could be intentional so let’s run the numbers.

Total assets have in fact been reduced to $4.3 billion or -14.3%. Total indebtedness decreased to $3.0 billion or nearly identical -14.28%. Revenues fell year over year from $177.0 million in Q1 2018 to $168.8 million in Q1 of this year. Total operating costs, however, rose from $131.3 million to $144.1 million over the same period. Not ideal.

Adding non-cash charges of $76.2 million to operating income of $13.4 million totals $89.6 million vs. interest expense of $36.8 million for the quarter. Adjusting for preferred share and operating partnership obligations results in $50.2 million in cash flow for the quarter vs. $79.0 million in Q1 2017.

It’s possible to move either number modestly higher or lower depending on the accounting used but the story is unchanged: WPG’s profitability and cash available for distribution has deteriorated considerably (>60%) over the past few years. The recent spike in the FFO payout ratio to 80% reinforces these concerns.

Source: Q1 2019 10-Q

What else does this tell us? WPG has sold properties in line with its stated objective but it was unable to achieve a decrease in leverage ratios. In fact, despite decreasing total liabilities proportional to the reduction in the asset base, WPG’s ability to service its fixed obligations has deteriorated considerably since the new CEO took over. Using the above chart, we can reliably estimate that the remaining three quarters of 2019 will have interest expense of $38 million, which is even higher than Q1 2019’s.

Source: Moody’s

We are not the only ones to notice these trends as WPG’s financial condition has generated concern among rating agencies. During Q1 2019, all three major agencies lowered their ratings on the REIT’s unsecured long-term indebtedness (Moody’s Ba2, S&P BB, and Fitch BB-). Dropping into non-investment grade is a big deal and often carries real consequences. This time is no exception.

When discussing negative events about a stock, it’s important to quantify the results as much as possible. Due to the downgrade, the cost of WPG’s revolver rose 40 basis points to LIBOR+ 1.65% while its term loan increased 45 basis points to LIBOR+ 1.90%.

The previous term loan from December 2015 rose in cost by 55 basis points to 2.35% with the senior notes due 2024 rising in cost similarly by 50 basis points to 6.45% effective in August. The $1.2 million average increase in interest expense compared to Q1 is mostly attributable to the higher financing costs due to these credit downgrades. This is exactly what we mean by translating an event (e.g. credit downgrade) into specific, measurable consequences.

The takeaway from this section is that future borrowings will be moderately more expensive and more difficult to obtain if the credit markets shift from their current state of generosity. This is compounded by the fact the company’s cash flow after meeting its fixed obligations is lower than in previous periods.

Portfolio Metrics Matter Too

In terms of operating metrics, WPG has managed to improve occupancy since the start of the CEO’s tenure from 92.7% to 93.3% with a similar improvement to average base minimum rent per square foot improvement to $21.75 from $21.47. This is no small feat given the challenges they’ve faced with tenant bankruptcies in less than stellar markets.

Despite the smaller asset base, WPG’s capital expenditures have grown linearly from $21.9 million in Q1 of 2017 to $32.50 million in Q1 of 2019. WPG is spending significantly more money in the form of redevelopments, expansions, tenant allowances, and operational capital expenditures than it did previously despite having a smaller property portfolio and higher borrowing costs.

If these activities, do not pan out as expected, it increases the probability WPG will have to reduce the distribution to shareholders to near 1.0. This is a major reason why the market has hung WPG out to dry. On the positive side, common stock outstanding of 186.5 million is down 15.8% compared to Q1 2017.

Expectations Vs. Reality

Management’s track record matters. At a high level, the CEO’s substantial real estate experience at many different respected firms bolsters the changes the turn-around is successful. On a more concrete level, however, we can ascertain how management has actually performed compared to their own expectations.

In Q4 2018’s earnings release, 2019 guidance expected a net loss in the range of ($0.09) to ($.02) per share and FFO of $1.16 to $1.24 per diluted share. Annualizing Q1 2019 results in a loss of ($.12) net income and $1.24 in FFO per diluted share. The multi-year trend of declining performance will have to reverse immediately for management’s 2019 full year expectations to be met but so far they are arguably on track. Let’s look back further to get a better idea.

Source: WPG Q4 2017 Earnings Release

Source: WPG Q4 2016 Earnings Release

WPG management’s mid-point 2017 expectations were off by 12% in terms of net income and but they over delivered in FFO. This was heavily influenced by M&A activity but credit where credit is due. Let’s jump to more recent years and see if the pattern holds.

Source: WPG Q4 2018 Earnings Release

Source: WPG Q4 2017 Earnings Release

How did they stack up this time? Management outperformed by about $0.11 per share in net income and a notable $0.22 in FFO. Although it's clear that various financial metrics have been in decline for several years, management’s guidance has proven to be conservative which is commendable. Few analysts/authors and even fewer individual investors take the time to perform this basic due diligence task.

Operational Risk: Separating “Starbucks Analysts” From Professionals

The quality of free online advice from writers based out of their local Starbucks is about what you’d expect from a car mechanic who works out of your local McDonald’s parking lot. Good luck.

Operational risk management is a critical component of evaluating a company but is rarely mentioned on Seeking Alpha and similar platforms. Usually separated with a Chinese wall from the investment due diligence team, operational risk professionals perform background checks, review the company’s audit controls and history, and ensure adequate supervision over key functions by qualified third parties is taking place, among many other responsibilities.

As we noted in our previous article, WPG changed their performance reporting by re-categorizing property types into different reporting segments. As a result, their “Tier Two” assets are excluded from its core operating metrics as of Q1 2019. The reason? The CEO was tired of discussing the properties and considered them a distraction – his words, not ours.

There's some truth to his explanation in that they were less than 10% of the REIT’s total net operating income (“NOI”) and didn’t receive significant capital investments. The financing situation also is unique, lowering the risk to the REIT from these properties. On the other hand, this type of change can indicate that management is massaging numbers.

On February 5, 2019, WPG fired its Executive Vice President, Head of Open Air centers “without cause.” I know you were concerned, but the executive won’t go hungry as WPG recorded aggregate severance charges of $1.9 million. They fired an additional non-executive to reduce overhead costs around the same time.

Also in Q1 of 2019, the Executive Vice President of Development resigned. These two executive roles are material to WPG’s operations which could negatively impact its strategy in the near to medium term. Operational risk management and due diligence is not as fun as the investment side but it's at least equally important. I already know which type of due diligence the clients of Bernie Madoff think is more critical. Failure on the operational side is what permitted that debacle to occur.

This layer of analysis rarely produces a strong “yes” or “no” decision. Instead, each piece of data slowly builds one on top of another and eventually provides a good illustration of management’s character and history.

Sometimes the process completes with no glaring issues. Other times, after looking at the findings as a whole, things look a little “off.”

Historical Valuations and Earnings Quality

This is another area with no shortage of tools available at your disposal. It's critically important to remember many websites, including several of the most popular, have incorrect data concerning non-GAAP accounting metrics resulting in widely misleading ratios.

If calculating these ratios yourself, it’s necessary to use a trusted website (plug to IREIT or Fast Graphs?) or locate the corresponding numbers in the firm’s latest 10-Q or 10-K. Certain metrics like AFFO or MFFO must be done manually and conversion into per share figures is often helpful but requires legwork.

Using Friday’s close and Q1 2019 data, WPG trades with a 3.1x annualized FFO multiple and 26% yield. For context, W.P. Carey (WPC), another diversified REIT, trades at an 18.1x multiple and generates a 5.0% yield. We are clearly deep into distressed territory when it comes to WPG’s yield and FFO multiple. For most REITs, we can create a probability distribution of FFO and NOI multiples, compare it to peers, apply a discount rate if we want to be conservative, and end up with a reasonably accurate picture of how the stock will trade over time.

This same skill set helps determine if a stock is fairly valued, moderately attractive, or a strong buy. WER typically applies its highest conviction rating if the stock’s earnings quality is high and it trades in the bottom decile (10%) of its expected trading range. M&A, regulatory changes, or macroeconomic factors (e.g. interest rates) also can cause a good opportunity to become great.

Earnings quality can be low due to aggressive or “creative” accounting practices, heavy reliance on non-core divisions or one-time events, and other situations that cause a company’s real performance to be less consistent or profitable than it appears. WPG receives a Low earnings quality score despite management’s conservative guidance because of its revenue/FFO/NOI instability and recent changes to its performance reporting.

Source: Google Finance

WPG trades at all-time lows and has been essentially falling in price since its inception as a spin-off from Simon Property Group (SPG) in 2014 (down 81% from its IPO). This makes historical valuation analysis near useless. Even this lack of information, however, is informative.

The inability to determine where WPG “should” trade equates to a greater risk that its downward trend may continue. W.P. Carey, on the other hand, has traded above a 7% yield for less than 12% of the quarters since its IPO in the late 1990s and even more rarely (2.5% of the time) since the Great Recession.

Putting the Pieces Together

We started by defining the right time period in which to evaluate the REIT and its management’s performance. Next, we refined the question investors should be asking which is more (unfortunately) complicated than “will this company go bankrupt.”

We followed with a framework customized to the company at hand evaluating risks to its business model, margins, asset base, financing structure, and balance sheet. Operational risk management was next and covered the topics of employee turnover and reporting inconsistencies which were the elements most applicable to WPG.

The company has been successful in several areas. Despite challenging circumstances, management has maintained, and in some cases even improved, key portfolio metrics like average base rent and occupancy. Management has executed on selling non-core assets as promised which has reduced the asset base meaningfully but also debt levels. The 15%-plus reduction in the share count demonstrates management is trying to maintain common stock values.

These positive aspects, however, cannot offset the reality of decreasing margins and revenue, a rising dividend payout ratio, downgraded credit ratings into junk territory, elevated and growing leverage costs, deteriorating interest coverage ratios, and increasing capital expenditures with no short-term results on the income statement to show for it.

WPG’s 25% yield is not an accident. If management cannot resuscitate and transition its weaker properties in the next couple quarters, it will not have the ability to support fixed obligations and current distributions to investors. The increased levels of capex and sky-high current dividend yield don’t help. While it’s justifiable for management to reduce and even eliminate the distribution at any time due to these factors, it’s also possible for them to maintain it provided the elevated capex immediately translates to the financial statements. There is no evidence to support a reasonable likelihood of that occurring.

Source: FINRA

On the other hand, Washington Prime Group was investment grade just a couple quarters ago and several key portfolio metrics haven’t changed in the interim. Its bonds took the downgrades well with the bonds maturing in 2024 still trading within 5% of par value. Default risk in the near term is low and likely to stay that way unless capital expenditures get completely out of control without yielding any positive results or management willfully ignores covenants.

In other words, the answer to “will this REIT go bankrupt” is no for the foreseeable future. With regard to the better question we presented, the response is there remains very high risk to equity investors of WPG and it cannot be considered a value play until management demonstrates value.

Bottom Line: Caveat emptor (we maintain a Strong Sell)

