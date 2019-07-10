'Low Risk' Retirement Planning Is Actually High Risk

We think this is wrong and could be quite risky.

The financial definition of risk has become a perversion of what the word is supposed to mean. When it comes to retirement, "low risk" strategies are arguably riskier than other strategies that the world of finance would deem "high risk". This is because colloquial financial vernacular uses the word risk when what they really mean is volatility. There are plenty of high volatility strategies that are of moderate or even low risk, and low volatility strategies that are high risk to the investor.

Today, I want to discuss a popular retirement strategy that I believe to be quite dangerous: the 4% rule.

It involves the retiree taking 4% of their assets out of their investment account each year, or in equal installments throughout the year. Theoretically, this will make the assets last 25 years + maybe 5 to 10 more from investment returns. The capital for those using the 4% rule is often invested in instruments that are considered "appropriate" for retirees such as investment grade bonds, Treasuries, or other such low volatility passive income vehicles.

I have 4 qualms with the 4% rule strategy as an approach to retirement planning:

It requires an enormous nest egg It is getting ever closer to lasting only 25 years It does not accommodate life volatility It may be riskier than a more aggressive strategy

Size of nest egg

To live a comfortable retirement, most would want to take out at least $40K a year (depending on where you live). Using the 4% rule, this would require a nest egg of at least $1mm. To get some perspective on this amount, Forbes reports that,

"The median top 1 percent savings account, by comparison, holds just under $1.2 million."

If the median of the top 1% only has $1.2mm socked away for retirement, it's a pretty good bet that the bottom 99% do not have $1mm nest eggs. This number may be artificially low as they could have money in other account types, but I think it's broadly known that most people do not have $1mm. The majority do not even have enough to take out $10K a year using the 4% rule.

Thus, despite being widespread in its use, the strategy is not applicable to a majority of people. This suggests to me that it may be getting incorrectly prescribed.

Only lasts 25 years

The 4% rule of thumb has been around for a long time, and when it first came about, interest rates were much higher. The passive income vehicles, like investment grade bonds and Treasuries, yielded far more back then. With greater portfolio returns, the portfolio lasted much longer.

Times have changed.

A similar portfolio of A bonds and treasuries now yields approximately the rate of inflation for a near-zero real return. This means the capital will be depleted in roughly 25 years.

Life volatility

The traditional retirement strategy does not accommodate volatility in the life of the retiree. Unexpected medical expenses can force withdrawal of far more than 4% in the year in which they are incurred, and that throws off the math for the rest of the duration. After the large withdrawal year, there is less capital invested, which makes the returns even lower.

Oddly enough, the 4% rule of thumb also struggles in dealing with positive life volatility. Perhaps, the retiree is particularly healthy and winds up living longer than expected, but his/her assets are depleted by year 25. That creates a bad situation out of what should have been extra years to enjoy life.

Risky, but portrayed as safe

This is a long-standing beef I have with finance and financial academia. Low volatility and low risk are conflated, and strategies like the treasury/investment grade bond portfolio presented above are consistently presented to the public as low risk.

I view it in the opposite way. I find a strategy that guarantees someone to have a low return to be quite risky. It fails in any scenario which would require that individual to need more money. Life is messy. These scenarios happen with great frequency.

Instead, I would tend to favor a high return strategy using diversified equities. Over time, the higher return strategy will build up a cushion of extra capital in the retirees account, and this extra capital will go a long way toward handling the unexpected life expenses.

Professional finance has labeled a high return strategy as "unsuitable" for retirees under the assumption that older individuals should not be taking on that much volatility.

Here is why I disagree.

If we are talking about a 25-year plan, which the 4% rule is designed to accommodate, volatility becomes almost irrelevant. There has been no 25-year window in history in which treasuries and investment-grade bonds have outperformed a diversified equity portfolio as measured by the major market indices.

I think the chance of a low return bond portfolio failing an individual due to unexpected life expenses is far higher than the chance of the equity portfolio failing the individual due to it underperforming over a 25-year period, which would be a historical first. With the volatile equity portfolio, there is the risk that unexpected expenses will come during a market trough, forcing withdrawals at the worst time and thereby reducing the springback when market pricing recovers. That is undeniably a real risk in the true sense of the word.

The question I would pose is this?

Which retirement plan is more likely to fail?

The classic 4% rule allocation fails if:

Unexpected expenses

Living longer than expected

The higher return equity strategy fails if:

Unexpected expenses occurring simultaneously with a market bottom.

A breach in the centuries long track record of equities providing strong returns over any 25-year period.

I suspect the failure rate of the high return strategy is lower. A return maximizing strategy has 3 main benefits as compared to classical retirement allocation.

It does not require as large of a nest egg. With higher returns, it takes less initial capital to retire comfortably (although bigger egg is still better). Higher returns reduce capital erosion, allowing the initial capital to last longer. Higher returns build up a capital cushion over time which can mitigate damage from unexpected expenses.

There is no perfect plan. It is a matter of picking your risks and choosing what is right for you. I am not a financial planner and do not make this decision on behalf of anyone else. For my personal retirement planning, I am making every attempt to maximize returns.

The higher return approach

Equities have reliably generated higher returns than bonds, and I do not see this changing. Thus, one can achieve a higher return through means as simple as buying a broad market index fund like the S&P Spider (SPY). I tend to favor individual stock selection as it affords the opportunity to hold the best names in higher concentrations and to avoid the overvalued stocks. As of 6/30/19, our high return targeting portfolio looked like this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative.



Conflicts of Interest: We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients' interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.