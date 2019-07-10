Glencore Could Be Best Positioned To Profit From Political Changes In North Korea

On the final day of June, US President Donald Trump paid an impromptu visit to his old pal Chairman Kim Jong Un of North Korea. The meeting was the third since the 45th president of the United States took office in early 2017. The relationship between the leader of the free world and dictator of the hermit nation has come a long way from when President Trump warned “rocket man” that Chairman Kim was playing with fire when it came to his pursuit of nuclear weapons. The young leader of North Korea responded by calling the leader of the free world a “dotard.”

Since then, a summit in Singapore and unsuccessful follow-up in Vietnam have given the two a chance to get to know each other. President Trump has described the relationship in glowing terms, which is likely a strategic move given his sentimental description of the “love letters” exchanged by the two. At the G20 meeting, the president sent a tweet out into the airwaves telling the chairman he would like to stop by and shake hands at the DMZ that separates North and South Korea, the most dangerous border in the world.

In a symbolic meeting, President Trump stepped into North Korean territory on June 30, making him the first leader of the US to take those steps. Chairman Kim came across to the South Korean side for a 45-minute chat. President Trump is attempting to convince Chairman Kim to abandon his quest for nukes. In turn, the US will help North Korea improve the standard of living in the hermit nation to rival other countries in Asia. Time will tell if the two can agree, but North Korea is a nation that has vast untapped reserves of commodities that could result in lots of revenue in the years ahead if Kim plays ball with Trump.

Potosi made the Spanish Empire

In the second half of the 16th Century, approximately half the silver mined in the world came from Cerro Rico, or the rich mountain in Potosi, Bolivia. The Spanish Empire founded the site in 1546. Over the following two centuries, more than 40,000 tons of silver made Spain the wealthiest Empire in history. Thousands of indigenous people worked at the mines, and 30,000 African slaves were brought to Bolivia to work. Many perished because of accidents at the mine or by mercury poisoning used in the mining process. By the end of the 1800s, Spain imported more than 150,000 tons or more than 4.82 billion ounces of silver from the Americas with 80% coming from Mexico and Peru.

The Middle East was once a barren land until crude oil blessed many of the nations in the region with wealth. Throughout history, controlling commodity reserves has boosted economies.

The increase in supply sunk the price of silver

The Spanish amassed so much silver from Potosi and other parts of the Americas that the oversupply eventually led to an inflationary spiral that rippled throughout Europe and eventually weighed on Spain’s position as the leading economy. Therefore, the Potosi of silver in Bolivia that led to a ravenous appetite for exploration and mining of silver was, in many ways, a short-term blessing and a long-term curse.

These days, the world has become a far smaller place and technology has made exploration and mining more efficient. At the same time, population growth has increased the demand for silver and all commodities. In 1546, the total global population stood at around one half of one billion people. Today, the number of people inhabiting our planet was at 7.583 billion and is rising by approximately 20 million each quarter.

Silver played a much more prominent role in the world financial system in the 1500s and through the 1900s, but today, central banks only hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves.

Commodities like silver, gold, energy, agricultural products, and metals and ores are global assets. Most countries around the world have found efficient ways to extract and monetize resources and exploit reserves.

Progress on the Korean peninsula

One of the carrots that President Trump is likely using as his friendship with Chairman Kim grows is the potential for untold riches for the leader and his family in exchange for the abandonment of the nuclear program. The nation remains one of (if not the) most impoverished country on the face of the earth. A deal with the “dear leader” that exchanges disarmament for guarantees that he and his family retain power and raise the standard of living for the rest of citizens in the country without jeopardizing control of North Korea, Pyongyang and other areas across the country could become like many other modern Asian cities. However, the prospects for a dictatorship with ultimate and brutal control over the citizenry with a booming economy is most likely mutually exclusive. Unless Chairman Kim can accept a Chinese-type political and economic model that blends communism with capitalism, the chances for success are low. Meanwhile, even a little progress could move the needle dramatically for both the leadership and the people of North Korea.

North Korea has untapped reserves

Given North Korea’s position as a hermit nation apart from most of the world since the Korean War in the 1950s, many of the nation’s commodity reserves remain untapped. The geography of North Korea means that there are significant reserves of gold, copper, iron ore, graphite, magnesite, coal, and other nonferrous metals. Chinese trading companies and North Korea have benefited from the raw material reserves, but the structure of the government has stood in front of reaching its potential.

The first step for North Korea would be to give up its nuclear weapons program, which would result in an easing of sanctions. If this were to occur, the flow of revenues would likely skyrocket as investment from commodity-producing companies with advanced technology to extract raw materials from the crust of the earth in North Korea would rush to do business with the nation.

Chinese companies would likely be the first to benefit from a new era of openness in North Korea. Long-term support of the Kim regime since the end of the Korean war will have its benefits. However, commodities producers from Japan and Korea would compete with the Chinese for production projects. At the same time, the world’s leading raw material producing companies including BHP Billiton (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), and Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) would line up to extract metals and ores from the hermit nation. Given its relationship with the Chinese, experience doing business in some of the world’s most challenging countries, and dominance is many metals markets from both a production and trading perspective, Glencore could emerge as the leading company when it comes to business with North Korea.

Glencore is a Swiss company, and Chairman Kim was educated in Switzerland when his father took the reins of the nation after the death of his grandfather. At the same time, Glencore, the predecessor company from Marc Rich & Company, has found a way to do business with some of the most difficult political nations in the world since the 1970s.

GLNCY has net assets of $45.525 billion and trades an average of 297,062 shares each day. The company pays shareholders a 5.79% dividend at the current share price, which was trading at $6.60 on July 9. GLNCY could be uniquely positioned to do business in North Korea it trades its nuclear program for no more US sanctions because of its position as both a producer and one of the most aggressive and successful commodities trading companies in the world. Glencore has a dominant position in many of the commodities that reside in the crust of the earth in North Korea. Glencore has taken an apolitical stance when it comes to doing business around the world. In the past, the company has done business in the Republic of Congo, Iran, and other nations which could sit well with Chairman Kim and the leadership of the hermit nation as it seeks to emerge on the world stage.

President Trump is betting that Chairman Kim will trade his nukes for lifting the standard of living in his country, which would likely make him one of the richest men in the world. If successful, it could be the key to a Nobel Peace Prize for the US president. At the same time, it would open the door for GLNCY and the other leading commodities producers around the world to bring their technology to North Korea and tap the vast reserves of the hermit nation.

A Potosi of silver put the Spanish Empire in a leading economic role in the world in the 16th Century. Oil showered riches on some of the nations in the Middle East. If Chairman Kim is a student of history, and he can build trust with the US over the coming months, he may take his place alongside other countries that amassed incredible wealth from commodities production. The chairman is sitting on a Potosi of commodity reserves which can parlay into a future for himself and his nation.

