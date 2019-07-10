Nokia: The Stock Is Finally About To Move Again

I believe that the company merely needs to deliver on its promise to grow earnings by 40% next year for shares to trade around $8 in 12 months.

I find it difficult to project short-term network sales with much precision and believe that a discussion around the 5G revenue outlook will be most important.

Nokia is gearing up to report 2Q19 results, and I believe this will be the next catalyst to help the stock finally overcome inertia.

Nokia (NOK) stock has been treading water for a couple of months.

At one point this year, shares traded as high as $6.60. But the Finland-based network solutions vendor has been unable to recover from an overwhelmingly disappointing first quarter that quickly sent the stock lower, where it anchored around the $5 mark. Back in April, the below-consensus first quarter results seem to have caught investors off guard, despite the company's previous warnings that the current year would be marked by a "soft first half followed by a much more robust second half".

Now, the time has come for Nokia's management team to discuss second quarter performance and confirm (or refute) its own upbeat expectations for the balance of 2019. Whichever way the needle moves, 2Q19 earnings is probably the catalyst that will get NOK's price moving once again.

What to expect

Nokia's earnings report should come out in the last week of July. Regarding the Street's expectations, revenue contraction of -4% YOY looks a bit more aligned with the company's narrative around the timing of its financial recovery. Last quarter, for example, consensus top-line growth ahead of earnings day seemed a bit too aggressive, at +4%.

To be fair, I find it difficult to project short-term network sales with much precision due to the long-cycle nature of Nokia's telecom business. This is particularly true ahead of a multi-year, capex-rich infrastructure buildout.

Therefore, I think most important in the company's 2Q19 report will be a revisit of the 5G-related revenue outlook for the next few quarters. As I have argued in the past, I lean towards trusting management's guidance because of the visibility that Nokia should have into the sales pipeline. As a reminder, the company has signed deals with 42 major global telecom operators so far, with orders coming in at a faster pace since March.

A few unfavorable macroeconomic factors, however, could throw a wrench in the gears. In the past few months, uncertainty around trade policy, the Brexit process, and the direction of interest rates could have impacted carriers' ability or willingness to deploy capex at a more aggressive pace in the near term. While I doubt that the global economy is fragile enough to put at risk the inevitable 5G upgrade cycle, I find it plausible that the bulk of the infrastructure spending could be pushed back a quarter or two. This would be enough, I believe, to put pressure on Nokia's stock in the foreseeable future.

Key takeaway

I wish I could be a bit firmer on my convictions regarding Nokia's 2Q19 results. The truth is that the company's financial performance is largely dependent on an industry-wide infrastructure investment phase that can be best measured in years, rather than months or quarters. What I expect to see, in any case, is the stock finally pulling away from $5/share over the next few weeks as investors get more clarity into what the back half of the year might look like.

In my view, investing in NOK should be approached with a long-term horizon in mind - buying or selling the stock ahead of earnings is a purely speculative endeavor. In that regard, I continue to think that the bar has been lowered quite a bit for the Finnish company. The stock's depressed 12.6x next-year earnings multiple (see chart above) looks more compatible with a company undergoing secular distress, rather than one that is theoretically staring at the early stages of a meaningful, cyclical ramp-up in revenue and earnings growth.

While I certainly find an investment in NOK risky, I continue to believe that the company merely needs to deliver on its promise to increase earnings by 40% next year for the stock to trade around $8/share in about 12 months: €0.395 in EPS at the mid-point of the guided range, valued at a healthier multiple of 18x earnings that is consistent with Nokia's current business cycle.

