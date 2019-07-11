Vista Outdoor: Selling Assets In Order To Shrink

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) announced a sale, much needed in order to address its large leverage position and the deal is large enough to update the investment thesis. This comes after a few years during which an acquisition spree has gone wrong as the market for guns and related accessories turned for the worse.

While the second larger divestment in as many years is welcomed and certainly helps in addressing absolute leverage, the relative leverage ratios remain high as the company in this case is selling a profitable unit, while it lacks profitable divisions at current times. As such, it is a question if this sale really addresses the leverage challenges and if that is not the case, to which extent it limits the potential upside for investors in case of better days to come.

Selling Savage Arms

Vista Outdoor has reached a deal to sell Savage Arms and Stevens firearms to an unknown financial buyer in a $170-million deal. Most of the deal will be paid for in cash at the time of closure, some $158 million, with the remainder comprised out of a seller's note.

With the company addressing debt and focusing on market segments which see growth, the focus of Vista is on ammunition, hunting, shooting accessories, hydration bottles, outdoor cocking and other accessories.

Note that Savage was acquired as recently as 2013. At the time Vista Outdoor was still known as ATK before it was spun off as Vista Outdoor in 2015. The purchase price four years ago was nearly double the sales price today, as ATK paid $315 million in cash.

Updating The Thesis

In May the company reported its full-year results with sales down 11% to $2.06 billion. Part of this decline was related to the sale of the Eyewear activities, complemented by weak pricing and notably volumes in ammunition and some outdoor categories.

The company has seen terrible deleveraging in gross margins, depressing operating earnings a great deal. Excluding goodwill and impairment charges, the company reported very small operating profits of $11 million, by far not enough to cover the interest expenses. Adjusted for other items as well, notably transformation costs, adjusted operating profits totalled $60 million. Adding back $53 million in deprecation expenses and $24 million in amortisation charges, EBITDA totalled $137 million on a very adjusted basis. With $682 million in net debt, leverage ratios come in at 5.0 times, as this kindly excludes $46 million in pension liabilities as well.

Concerning enough is the outlook for the fiscal year of 2020 in which sales are seen down to $1.94-2.03 billion, with EBITDA margins seen around 7%, for about a $140 million EBITDA number, flattish compared to 2019.

Given the $170-million deal tag, the company could cut net debt to roughly $512 million upon closure of the deal, but unfortunately no revenue contribution of the divested activities has been quantified. On the fourth-quarter earnings call, management did indicate that if Savage were to be sold at the start of the year, the impact would be $0.10-0.15 per share. That works down to $6-9 million in earnings but that is after taking into account the impact of reduced interest expenses with the proceeds of the sale. This suggests that indeed this might have been somewhat of a fire sale as earnings power of the unit might probably run at close to $20 million.

Thus I look very much forward to learn more about the reduction in leverage, but more so the reduction in earnings power upon closure of the sales with no revenue or full-year EBITDA number being communicated.

Waiting To Learn More

With shares having fallen to $8 and change, for a market value of half a billion dollars, the valuation of Vista Outdoor has been decimated a great deal, resulting in an enterprise value of a billion dollars following the latest divestment. Trading at $8 and change it has become painfully clear how dangerous leverage is in such a "cyclical" industry, with shares trading at $50 in early 2016 as I must admit that I have been upbeat on the shares at times.

While a sale of unit even at a loss can be value-accretive (given a low share price) with expectations down a lot, reality is that it seems that Vista is selling one of its most profitable assets at a non-encouraging multiple, no surprise given the bad position to negotiate.

I thus look forward to learn more about the dilution incurred in the deal as I expect that despite two large divestments in recent years it might not be enough to solve the debt overhang situation, and thus cause continued concern for dilution in the share price, with shares not having seen a rebound despite the transformation plan, with shares still hovering around their lows.

While I want to have a constructive stance on the shares, reality is that I have to be very cautious as the underlying concerns remain, although I look forward to giving an update in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.