Eldorado Gold: Exciting Time Ahead

Total gold production for the second quarter of 2019 was 91,803 ounces. However, production sold in 2Q'19 will be much higher.

Eldorado Gold is on a roll. Gold is flirting with a multi-year high, gold production for 2019 is about to be very good, and Greece has a new government.

Financial and Technical Snapshot

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (EGO) is apparently on course to a brighter future for the rest of 2019. We almost feel it, especially after the recent positive news that should provide the future excitement expected.

In my preceding article, I suggested that the second half of 2019 was shaping up as a classic turnaround story, but I may have been too conservative, and the expected second-quarter results could turn into the best source of celebration for the long-term shareholders.

It is unmistakable that the stock has the potential for substantial appreciation starting now:

After the company provided an entirely new strategy at the Kişladağ mine which brings total gold production in 2019 to 390K-420K ounces of gold, increasing to 520K-550K in 2020 and back to 350K-380K in 2021. This production guidance comes with a minimal CapEx 2019 expected to be under $100 million. Crushing and placing of ore on the heap leach pad at Kişladağ recommenced in April following a suspension of about one year. In the recent press release, the company said: Total gold production for 2Q'19 was 91,803 ounces and 174,780 ounces year to date. Production is on track to meet annual guidance of 390,000-420,000 ounces of gold.

of gold, increasing to and back to This production guidance comes with a minimal CapEx 2019 expected to be under $100 million. Crushing and placing of ore on the heap leach pad at Kişladağ recommenced in April following a suspension of about one year. In the recent press release, the company said: A significant increase in gold production is expected from the new commercial mine called Lamaque in Canada, with about 100K-110K Oz of gold in 2019. Commercial operations were declared at the Lamaque mine on March 31, 2019, and the first quarter of commercial operations showed strong production of 33,140 ounces of gold.

The potential of an immediate restart of the Skouries mine in Q3'19, after the New Democracy party recently took over the government from the leftist Syriza in Greece with 39.85% of the vote. The Skouries mine has been placed on care & maintenance since late 2017 after the Ministry of Energy refused to deliver the two remaining secondary installation permits (electro-mechanical installation permit and antiquities relocation permit). However, the situation has changed with the new government. The Council of State is about to give its ruling presented by Eldorado Gold against the MoE after the hearing of the six cases on 02/06/2019.

A quick reduction of the debt is expected, with the refinancing of the company's $600 million 6.125% senior notes due in December 2020 (fair market value was $589 million as of March 31, 2019). The refinancing has been completed on June 5 by the creation of a $300 million offering of an aggregate principal amount of 9.5% senior secured second-lien notes due 2024 at 98% of par. Eldorado secured a $450 million senior secured credit facility consisting of a $200 million term loan and $250 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks at an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.25-3.25% (around 6%).

Eldorado Gold announced on July 9, 2019 that the company intends to purchase "up to 1,450,000 of its common shares (the “Shares”) representing approximately 0.9% of the total 158,805,581 Shares of the Company that are issued and outstanding as at the date hereof. Purchases will be made at prevailing market prices commencing July 11, 2019, and ending July 10, 2020."

Finally, the potential divestiture of the Tocantinzinho project in Brazil, which could potentially bring some needed cash estimated at $100-150 million, in my opinion. The gold price is trading now around $1,400 per ounce and should help to strike a deal. Note: The CEO, George Burns, said in a previous conference call that the Tocantinzinho mine is "shovel-ready-project" and indicated that the project is considered as a potential divestiture. CFO Phillip Yee corroborated this opinion.

Of course, the company is not exempt from technical issues and an unexpected event that needs to be addressed urgently:

For instance, the Olympias mine is experiencing some severe technical challenges while ramping up, which put in jeopardy the production outlook of 55K-65K ounces in 2019. The recent preliminary production is not helping in this matter.

Production at Olympias was lower than plan due to limited headings underground as a result of slower than anticipated capital development and a backlog of stopes to be filled. This reduced the tonnage fed to the processing plant. A new underground contractor was mobilized during the second quarter and capital development rates are expected to increase over the second half of 2019. Additionally, process improvements are being implemented in the paste backfill plant, which will allow for an increased rate of stope filling. The mill continues to perform to plan and recoveries are inline with expectations.

It was also a significant setback in 1Q'19 when the company announced that it sold only 5,818 Oz at the Efemcukuru mine in Turkey, while production was 26,124 Oz. However, what was harmful to 1Q'19 is now positive for the 2Q'19. Not only Eldorado Gold has produced 91,803 Au Oz in 2Q'19, but the company has been able to sell over 20K Au Oz from the Efemcukuru mine that it was not able to sell in 1Q'19. In the PR release linked above, it is said:

Concentrate sales during the second quarter included the sale of Efemcukuru concentrate which had accumulated, due to delayed sales, in the first quarter. Most of the concentrate in inventory at both Efemcukuru and Olympias was sold during the quarter and inventories are now at normal levels.

Unless I am mistaken, the company will sell much more gold in 2Q'19 than it has produced, in fact, which will increase revenues significantly. If we look at 1Q'19, the company produced 82,977 Au Oz but was able to sell only 43,074 Au Oz, which means a difference of 39,903 Au Oz that was not sold in 1Q'19 and sold during 2Q'19.

If we add this amount to the 2Q'19 production, we come to a staggering amount of gold sold for the second quarter of 131,706 Au Oz. The issue is that we do not know what has been left as "normal inventory," and we should estimate gold production sold around 115K Oz.

However, sequentially, production numbers are quite firm beside the lingering problem at Olympias, as we can see in the graph below:

It will be a considerable jump this coming quarter, establishing potentially a new multi-year gold production record coming at a time when the price of gold is reaching over 3-year record highs, closing at about $1,400 per Oz.

A quick revenue estimate for 2Q'19 based on production above 115K Oz and an average gold price of $1,310 per Oz (discounted to $1,277 per Oz) could produce a record revenue of $140-160 million. I have indicated probably $146 million in revenues for 2Q'19.

Conclusion and technical analysis

Eldorado Gold is on a roll. The price of gold is flirting with multi-year high level, gold production for 2019 is about to be very solid, and the Greek dispute which has severely hurt the company and its shareholders for years may finally be resolved with the new Greek government elected.

Hence, the upcoming news will probably bolster EGO stock significantly in a few weeks or months. So far, the valuation of Eldorado Gold's Greek assets is not worth much due to the Skouries impasse, but the new Greek elections on July 7 made a considerable difference assuming that the Nueva Democracia is true to its promise.

Thus, I do not see any reason why EGO stock can't continue its positive momentum and get back to a more fair valuation of $10-11.

However, I recommend selling a part of your position regularly and using any retracement to buy back and average up. The price of gold is vital in trading EGO, and we may have reached resistance, especially with the recent bullish US employment numbers, which reduced the chance of a 50-point increase by the Fed.

However, the risk is clear, and many elements can turn this process into something mediocre, which should entice you to a more conservative approach, including some prudent trading. One mistake that you should not make is to sell out your position until EGO reaches a more reasonable valuation, including a fair value for the Greek assets.

Technical Analysis

EGO is climbing regularly, and it is difficult to see a trading pattern right now. It is possible that a line resistance from the tops between February and April could indicate a new line resistance around $6.85-7 (taking some profit here could eventually be a good idea, and you can use the cash for any retracement), at which point we could experience some retracement around line support at $6. (I recommend adding at this level and below.)

However, EGO is likely to cross the resistance soon and trade at or above $7. My long-term target for the stock in 2019-2020 is about $10-11.

