Why I'm Not Buying Canopy Growth At A Discount

After looking into this deal, I think the spread deserves to be wide as there isn't just uncertainty but real risk this will blow up.

You can drive a truck through the spread, and if the deal successfully concludes you could make a lot of money.

Per the request of a subscriber, I looked into Canopy Growth's (OTC:CGC) acquisition of Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF). After review, I'm still not buying into this one but consider it much more interesting than initially expected and plan to keep an eye on this thing. There is potential for it to become a more attractive proposition. In my view, the primary problem is with the closing date.

This did not make it high up on my to-do list earlier because at first glance, it possesses qualities that put me off. Specifically, this is a cannabis sector deal.

The cannabis space has been fairly hot/buzzing and usually, these areas of the market are very poor in great investments. On top of that, you'll often encounter a ton of promotional fluff which can be really dull. Chart shows price action in a couple of cannabis-related names:

Data by YCharts

A second specific quality that initially turned me off is sort of related. Lots of companies in this industry have very little in terms of assets that I can underwrite. It is hard to say where the floor is when a deal breaks in the middle of a widespread industry sell-off (often these events coincide). I'll go into this for Acreage specifically as well.

What is the deal?

CGC is buying ACRGF at $19.60 in cash and 0.5818 CGC shares.

Data by YCharts

The deal consideration is worth about ~$26 today. Meanwhile, Acreage is trading at ~$15. That's a spread I like!

What's not to like

Unfortunately, the deal has a contingency:

Following completion of the Arrangement and upon the occurrence or waiver of the Triggering Event, Canopy Growth will exercise the Canopy Growth Call Option and, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to closing set out in the Arrangement Agreement, acquire (the "Acquisition") each of the Subordinate Voting Shares (following the automatic conversion of the Class B proportionate voting shares and Class C multiple voting shares of Acreage into Subordinate Voting Shares) in exchange for the payment of 0.5818 of a common share of Canopy Growth (each whole common share, a "Canopy Growth Share") per Subordinate Voting Share (subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Arrangement).

The trigger event is (From the prospectus):

Canopy Growth is required to exercise the Canopy Growth Call Option upon a change in federal laws in the United States to permit the general cultivation, distribution and possession of marijuana (as defined in the relevant legislation) or to remove the regulation of such activities from the federal laws of the United States (the “Triggering Event”)

The parties are accounting for the possibility this will take up to 7.5 years:

On completion of the Acquisition, Acreage Unit Holders will have the right to convert their High Street Units, and USCo2 Holders will have the right to convert their shares, into Canopy Growth Shares based on the Exchange Ratio. Commencing three years following the closing of the Acquisition, Canopy Growth will have the option to acquire all of the outstanding High Street Units and shares of USCo2 not owned by Acreage Holdings based on the Exchange Ratio. If the Triggering Event does not occur or is not waived within 90 months from the effective date of the Arrangement(the “Acquisition Expiry Date”), the Canopy Growth Call Option and the Arrangement Agreement will terminate. The Acquisition is required to be closed within 90 days of the Triggering Event, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions of closing thereof.

This is an odd structure and it is very unusual for companies to want to be involved with events that haven't concluded yet. Now it needs to be said that Canopy Growth communicated the following:

Canopy Growth is permitted to waive the triggering event and intends to do so as soon as policies of the New York Stock Exchange and/or the Toronto Stock Exchange permit completion of the acquisition.

CEO is out

Although Canopy Growth said it would waive the triggering event it has also just fired its CEO and co-founder Bruce Linton was terminated.

Replacement CEO Zekulin also plans to step down.

The odds of a merger successfully closing go down substantially if the acquiring party's CEO is changed. The more changes the worse the odds are. In this case, with the potential to drag the deal out along for a long time, the CEO turnover and apparent pressure from a major strategic shareholder in Constellation Brands (CTZ) add to my skepticism the deal will close.

If there is no buy-in at the executive level they will find a way to kill a deal.

ACRGF price action

Data by YCharts

The value of Acreage Holdings has been declining steadily lately and this increases the likelihood new management will want to get rid of the deal.

Federal legalization is not a done deal

Federal legalization may not occur at all or take a lot longer than anticipated in the 7.5 years. If the merger does not happen for a very long time, even a 40% spread does not save you. Most people involved with the cannabis industry likely have a rose-colored outlook on the odds if and when this will become reality. But politically it does not seem to be a done deal except for at the state level. Also, note that the triggering event specifies all three activities to be legalized or the trigger does not occur:

cultivation, distribution and possession"

I'm from a country (The Netherlands) where the government for the longest time (since the '70s) allowed distribution and possession but not cultivation. In practice, you could go into a specialized café and order from the menu:

Weirdly, all this weed could not be produced legally. Anyway, I'm getting sidetracked but the point is that weird things happen all the time.

Canopy's financial shape

Canopy Growth has the cash to execute the deal right now. However, as a growing company, it is understandably burning cash:

Data by YCharts

But with the potential for a dragged-out deal, how will its finances look? This could prove to be no problem at all. But there is also the clear possibility that the industry tanks, while investments continue and cash flow is still negative, and it will become challenging to come up with the cash portion of the deal. This adds to the deal risk.

CGC shares

You get paid in CGC shares but these are heavily shorted. To give you an idea how the short interest in CGC stacks up:

Data by YCharts

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the most heavily shorted stock in terms of % of float (at least among major companies) and it is at 23.27%. That's a huge outlier. But Canopy Growth is also very heavily shorted. Generally speaking, that's not indicative of positive future returns. These short-sellers tend to be quite discerning. If you buy into ACRGF that doesn't bode well because a major part of your consideration will be paid in CGC shares. Theoretically, you could solve that by shorting CGC to cover your long ACRGF. In this case, the cost to borrow CGC runs in the double-digits. If you couple a double-digit borrow cost with a potential multiyear holding period, things start to fall apart.

What's to like?

Except for the deal spread that's obviously very enticing, a portion of the deal consideration should arrive in about a month:

Acreage and Canopy Growth anticipate implementing the Arrangement on or about June 27, 2019 (the "Initial Effective Date"). Holders of Acreage Shares and certain securities convertible or exchangeable into Class A subordinate voting shares of Acreage (the "Subordinate Voting Shares") as of the close of business on June 26, 2019, the business day immediately preceding the Initial Effective Date (the "Record Date"), will be entitled to receive their pro rata portion (on an as converted to Subordinate Voting Share basis) of US$300,000,000 (the "Option Premium") being paid by Canopy Growth to such persons as consideration for granting the Canopy Growth Call Option. It is expected that the Option Premium will be distributed to such holders of record on or before the third business day following the Initial Effective Date. Pursuant to the payment of the Option Premium, each holder of Acreage Shares and certain other eligible holders of securities exchangeable for Acreage Shares will receive approximately US$2.63 per Subordinate Voting Share (on an as converted to Subordinate Voting Share basis), with the final amount to be received by each holder determined based on the number of Subordinate Voting Shares into which all of the eligible securities would be converted at the close of business on the Record Date.

This $2.63 represents about 17% of the value of a share of ACRGF today. Because you get this money so soon it really helps with expected return on the deal. It also limits capital at risk. However, this is not a secret and the market is aware of the condition and will likely anticipate its distribution correctly.

No efficient hedge

According to my fellow SA author McCammon, there is no efficient hedge available:

The logistics of this merger are not very conducive to efficient arbitrage. The long position in ACRG-U is thinly traded on a minor Canadian exchange without any options available. The short position in CGC has a significant double-digit borrow cost. We don't know how long we might have to pay the borrow cost due to the closure timing being vague (it closes when its federally permissible to do so).

This is quite positive because it keeps arb funds and specialists away. That implies the deal won't be as efficiently priced and there could be an opportunity. In this particular case, the opportunity just doesn't seem to be there, perhaps because it is such a hot industry attracting lots of capital.

Conclusion

I've made some draconic assumptions like the deal closing in mid-2024 (still earlier than 90 months). On the other hand, I've put the break price at $14 which could be on the generous side. The result is that the expected annualized return is only 11.81%.

I'll be the first to recognize that my assumptions could be light years off. Perhaps the main reason I don't like this deal is that there is so much uncertainty around all the moving parts. At first glance, it looks like a super attractive spread; but if you consider all the things that can go wrong and the cost of being in a situation that gets dragged out for a prolonged period, it does not seem worth the risk, in my opinion. This is mitigated somewhat by the distribution coming up but it is not enough to get me to buy in here.

An interesting deal to watch and see how things develop but I don't see the opportunity to profit excessively after taking risks into consideration.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.