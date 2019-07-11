Brookfield Series, Part 1: BAM Vs. Carlyle Vs. Blackstone Shootout

I've also been fortunate to work with two of BAM's strongest competitors: The Blackstone Group and the Carlyle Group. To best analyze BAM, we'll pit it against BX and CG.

Each entity has its pluses and minuses but how does one go about choosing which is best for them? We'll start by analyzing Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield's nearly unmatched scale and expertise results in a problem for individual investors. The Brookfield empire encompasses not one, not two, but five publicly traded stocks.

I've personally worked with Brookfield on the institutional side and made an allocation from my firm to their $9.0 billion BSREP II flagship global real estate fund.

Brookfield is a top tier global real estate firm. As of Q2 2018, it is the largest real estate manager in the world followed by PGIM and Blackstone.

While their logo might be unassuming, choosing between their various publicly traded entities is less so.

These companies include Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU). The total capitalization as of the end of last quarter for the listed partnerships was $64 billion while private funds totaled $71 billion. BAM receives management and performance fees on the distributions of BPY, BIP and BEP and unit price of BBU when certain thresholds are met. That's how BAM is linked to the other Brookfield publicly traded stocks.

I am fortunate to have substantial professional experience working with the elite teams responsible for building and managing the flagship institutional funds listed below. Over 30% of private fund capital under management is Brookfield's own money. This is even more impressive in the context the firm's $330 billion in assets under management ("AUM") of which over 10% is private capital.

For those less familiar with private capital terminology (primarily private credit and equity), "vintage" refers to the first year the fund raised meaningful capital. Most capital raises take 9-18 months depending on the fund structure, size of the capital raise (bigger is usually longer), and demand for the product. I've been involved in multi-billion dollar capital raises that were complete essentially the day they started due to very high demand for exposure to that specific fund. If that last fund provided your company a 20%+ internal rate of return, you would be too.

Vintage is used to make apples to apples comparisons between private equity funds. A fund that raised capital in 2006 and was likely fully invested by late 2008 and bore the full brunt of the Great Recession. Those performance results won't be comparable to different fund that raised and invested capital from 2010 to 2011, for example. In addition to the private capital raised from high net worth individuals and institutions, such as pension, endowment, and sovereign wealth funds, Brookfield manages the five publicly traded entities mentioned previously. Although the investment objectives, liquidity terms, fee structure, and other characteristics may differ materially, the core personnel and expertise behind the private and public strategies overlap.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

Sitting on the top of the Brookfield pyramid rests Brookfield Asset Management. This entity is responsible for raising and managing capital across the firm's verticals which include real estate, private equity, infrastructure, and renewable power, among others.

Larger Allocation Alternative Investments

Everything else equal, BAM will enjoy more favorable market dynamics if the allocation to real and alternative assets increases (and vice versa). This has been my (WER's lead PM) area of expertise throughout my professional career encompassing roles at two hedge funds and two large publicly traded financial services companies.

In aggregate, I've done comprehensive due diligence on hundreds of institutional offerings across all major asset classes. Many of those resulted in allocations by the firm I worked at. WER's junior portfolio manager also has significant experience in two asset classes we focus on which is beneficial. Working as and alongside executives in the industries that invest capital in private funds, I believe BAM's expectations of a substantial increase in real asset exposure is feasible, if not likely, even if it does not reach their 40% target.

Newer investment structures, such as Interval Funds, which are a supplemental/bonus component of our Institutional Income Plus model portfolio, allow retail investors to obtain exposure to the same strategies and asset classes previously only available to institutional clients. This is because asset managers have only recently been willing to compromise on management fees and liquidity terms suitable to retail clients. The slow death of the pension fund has its upside in the form of top tier asset managers being forced to gain the interest of new sources of capital for their programs.

In aggregate, well-respected industry leaders in the real assets space, such as Brookfield, The Blackstone Group (BX), and Carlyle Group (CG), benefit from this tail-wind. Blackstone and Carlyle, for instance, already have interval funds in the marketplace raising capital.

Source: WER Institutional Income Plus model portfolio. Orange represents IIP model allocation and green the capital gains (losses would be in red) column.

This thesis is not without conviction. Our Institutional Income Plus ("IIP") model portfolio made allocations to both Blackstone and Carlyle in Q1 of this year. It's worth mentioning the investment case was far more complex than this single variable of increasing exposure to real assets over time. While we reserve specific entry prices for subscribers (it's also a result of Seeking Alpha's policies on public articles), Carlyle Group has generated over a 50% total return since the January 14th publication date of our public article "Carlyle Group: 10% Yield With Substantial Upside Explained" with marketplace subscribers receiving moderately better pricing and specific entry point recommendations. As we strive to do, those who acted on our free article still enjoyed what we'd consider to be very attractive gains. Blackstone was included into IIP service on the same date and has also performed well.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

This background gives readers concrete data on the stance we have on top tier asset managers like Brookfield Asset Management. At the right price, these business models can be very lucrative to investors. BAM was also a compelling opportunity in early January but our analysis indicated superior risk-adjusted returns on Carlyle Group and Blackstone. This has turned out to be the case with CG and BX up 48.0% and 53.4% on a capital gains basis since January 14th, respectively, while BAM has risen 19.8%. This relative underperformance could result in an attractive setup which we'll investigate in this article.

Confusion Creates Opportunity

Not unlike the opportunity created by Brookfield's intimidating web of entities, asset managers like Brookfield, Carlyle, and Blackstone are not the easiest to understand. For instance, comparing Q1 2018 to Q2 2019's net income is usually a fairly useful metric in financial statement analysis. That type of rigid analysis can create more confusion than it resolves for these types of companies. Why? These firms do not sell gasoline, auditing services, heavy equipment, software, or buildings as their main source of income. You might be thinking "... Duh?" which is understandable but let me ask you a frank question.

Is your earnings or stock analysis for The Blackstone Group really any different than Caterpillar (CAT)? For many, even "professional" analysts, the answer is no.

For BAM, management and incentive fees (otherwise known as performance fees or carried interest) are a significant portion of their revenues yet these accrue over many quarters and sometimes years before being paid out and recognized as revenue in the financials. Failing to adjust for these lumpy payments leads to exaggerated responses to earnings announcements that are predictable with a little legwork. Here's a simple example from BAM's most recent quarterly earnings announcement:

Source

The box outlined in red shows a sharp 32.3% drop in net income year over year (Q1 to Q1) yet trailing twelve month ("TTM") profits were up 17.0%. How did the stock respond to these conflicting numbers?

Source: WER & Yahoo! Finance

It's clear the market is not adept at absorbing BAM's financial results. The same thing happens over and over again with BAM's peers. Blackstone's CEO is somewhat infamous in the investment community for complaining about investors' lack of ability to understand his firm's performance. In fact, he got so tired of it that they are converting to a C-Corp in part to alleviate confusion and what's referred to as the "complexity discount" to a firm's valuation. The same logic applies to diversified versus specialty, single sector REITs.

Making Sense Of Q1 Earnings

Source

Let's look a little deeper at BAM's Q1 results and focus on what matters most. The causation behind the "weakness" in Q1's bottom line is actually due to unusually high gains from one-time transaction and appraisal gains in the previous period. We can exclude performance fees and disposition gains to obtain a clearer understanding of how the core business is performing.

Funds from operations ("FFO") were $1.1 billion in Q1 which were up 27% on an apples to apples basis after backing out performance fees and disposition gains which are volatile quarter to quarter. Annualized fees and target carried interest are now at a run-rate of $3.1 billion which is up 26% from Q1 2018. BAM's core engine is fee related earnings (you'll see this as "FRE" in the financials and presentations of asset managers). Fee related earnings are a function of assets under management ("AUM") and the fee structure applied to it. For example:

$9.0 billion in capital * 1.0% management fee = $90 million in fee related earnings.

This key metric improved 19% year over year driven by successful fund raising (due to an appealing strategy and favorable track record) on new projects and net unit price appreciation on their existing institutional funds. As shown below, this is partly driven by Brookfield's consistent growth in new client relationships.

Source

Both factors result in more assets under management and more fee income for BAM. FFO from capital already invested grew 17% which is very impressive.

Successful fund raising is one thing - organically growing the value of existing investments for the benefit of clients, and subsequently BAM, is another. We know which is more important long-term.

Over the last year, BAM generated carried interest of $632 billion and recognized $349 million of realized carried interest which flows to the income statement. In Q1 specifically, the firm recorded $119 million in realized carried interest which is below the trailing average. It's critical to stay focused on the strength of the generator of BAM's profits not the short-term fluctuations (good or bad) in its output. BAM has ample liquidity at $36 billion and creates $2.0 billion in annualized cash excluding carried interest.

In order to maintain client confidence long-term, an alternative manager needs to do a lot more than raise capital and charge fees. Brookfield might have raised $31 billion in 2018 but it also invested $30 billion over the same period. In addition, it realized $17 billion from asset sales during 2018. Brookfield is maintaining the right balance between growth and execution on existing assets and commitments.

Source

Its global platform, shown in blue, is a strong competitive advantage and enables it to shift capital to the highest expected return scenarios rather being stuck in the same region. Earnings by segment are provided below for both Q1 2019 and on a TTM basis.

Source

The fact Brookfield can right-size its real estate, infrastructure, and private equity and debt in response to market demand and the opportunity set globally increases the probability it can grow in the near and long-term.

Cash Distribution & Generation

Source

Brookfield Asset Management's $2.0 billion in stable annualized cash flow backs out the more volatile components of its business and equates to just over 92 cents per share. This is a conservative figure given Q1 2019 produced $0.58 per diluted share in net income and was a relatively weak quarter.

Even excluding carried interest and (albeit frequent) one-time capital gains, BAM easily covers its distribution of $0.64 annually relying solely on the most stable segment of its business. Using the more traditional FFO metric, which includes more business activities, the $4.282 billion or $4.23 per share means the firm has a 15.1% FFO distribution payout ratio. I bet you don't see a ratio that low very often. While the firm did raise the distribution by 6.25% in Q1 2019, BAM is not an income play due to its meager 1.32% current yield.

Though it takes more work, the better way to evaluate the firm is measuring its cash flow relative to its market value and peers. Cash flow does not have a standard accounting equation because it varies by company structure and strategy. For example, a master limited partnership ("MLP") might have 120% distribution coverage by distributable cash flow ("DCF") per management but analysts may calculate maintenance and growth capital expenditure requirements vastly different than management making the initial percentage near worthless and "true" distribution coverage below 100% (this seemingly simple fact is a major reason for the collapse of the upstream MLP model).

Non-cash charges and off-balance sheet financial obligations are among the most common reasons that traditional balance sheet and income statement metrics fail. Brookfield had approximately $1.0 billion in non-cash charges versus revenues of $15.2 billion. Due to the fact the "machinery" of BAM's business lines is human capital, it doesn't have the large and uncertain capital expenditure obligations that an oil and gas company does. From the conservative to middle of the road perspectives, BAM generates a 7.7% to 8.8% cash yield based on its 7/3/2019 market capitalization and trailing twelve month financials. These include the potential dilutive effect of redeemable preferred shares held in a Brookfield consolidated subsidiary. Brookfield's internal calculation for cash available for distribution includes fee related earnings, distributions from investments, and realized carried interest only. FFO, on the other hand, starts with net income, which is revenues minus all traditional costs, adds realized gains, fair value in equity holdings, and adds back non-cash charges which are depreciation and amortization. Without getting too in the weeds, this means that Brookfield's stated "cash available for distribution" can be translated to "cash based on metrics that ensure it could always be paid in almost any circumstance." Regardless of the metric used, Brookfield is keeping at least 75% of its cash flow generation for growth and buybacks rather than paying it in the form of dividends.

Fund Pipeline Matters

In order to ride out volatility in the market and the equally cyclical nature of available capital, we need BAM to execute on existing offerings and raise net new capital. As of the Q1 earnings release, BAM had just closed on its latest real estate opportunity fund at $15.0 billion. It also closed on an initial $7.4 billion in their private equity fund and are expected to close $14.0 billion in commitments for their upcoming infrastructure fund. Including co-investment capital, BAM's flagship private funds raised $39.0 billion in the latest fundraising round alone.

BAM's execution in the areas of fund raising and existing fund management is killing it, but what does that mean for us as potential investors? That $39.0 billion doesn't currently generate any meaningful fee income but it costs the company tons of money to structure, develop, and market these funds. This balance will shift toward a much more profitable situation in the next 12 to 36 months as management fees and later performance fees begin to kick in. As shown in the first diagram, Brookfield's performance has permitted it to approximately double the size of each flagship fund meaning a very large net increase in fees even after the older funds go full cycle and liquidate.

Oaktree Acquisition

Source

Brookfield is highly cognizant of trends in its industry. One of those trends is the growth in private and specialized debt offerings. Carlyle serves as sub-advisor on the OFI Carlyle Private Credit Fund, for example. This is an interval fund I performed due diligence on in my day job which translated to a recommendation to Institutional Income Plus subscribers. Blackstone and Carlyle both have retail and institutional focused private credit offerings which have grown to 20-40% of their total assets under management. This acquisition of Oaktree will allow Brookfield to better leverage existing client relationships to grow AUM and fees.

BAM acquired a 62% interest in Oaktree (OAK) for $4.8 billion during Q1 2019 as well as a 20% interest in DoubleLine. DoubleLine is an asset manager owned by Oaktree. Oaktree's AUM breakdown is provided below.

Source

Let's take a deeper look at the types of credit making up the bulk of Oaktree's AUM.

Source

Oaktree is primarily credit which is what we want if the goal is to build out Brookfield's credit arm. It's spread across the key credit asset classes which is a plus as market conditions inevitably change over time. The firm also has meaningful exposure to private equity, real assets, and listed equities. Lastly, we can see that DoubleLine is significant representing $26.0 billion out of Oaktree's total AUM of $119 billion as of 3/31/2019.

Source

Oaktree's geographical exposures are favorable in that they align with Brookfield's allowing it to maintain its global competitive advantage across its business lines.

Source: Google Finance

In terms of the deal mechanics, we do not want to see Brookfield pay a massive premium over what the stock has traded for historically. Value always matters regardless of how fancy or convincing the story is. As seen in the above five year chart, Brookfield's $49.0 acquisition price looks quite reasonable and is less than a 13% premium based on the closing price prior to the announcement. What about valuation?

Brookfield paid $4.8 billion for a 62% interest in Oaktree and 20% interest in DoubleLine. Oaktree earned $1.46 per unit in distributable earnings in Q1 of this year which was up significantly (+23.7%) from Q1 2018's $1.18. Oaktree should generate a minimum of $6.0 per share in 2019 distributable earnings. The 62% interest represents approximately $600 million and $1.60 billion in distributable earnings and revenues to Brookfield each year. These assume growth at Oaktree were to level off completely. Using these figures, Brookfield paid 8.0x distributable earnings and 3.0x revenues. The ratios will come down considerably if Oaktree continues to grow assets over time. While the purpose of this article isn't to perform a deep dive into the acquisition, we can quickly ascertain that Brookfield likely obtained at least a fair price which is what we are most concerned with.

What About The Competition?

As we've mentioned, both Carlyle and Blackstone are also highly successful and respected global alternative asset managers.

Source

The Blackstone Group Inc has been on a tear lately with shares up just over 50% since our January recommendation excluding distributions. Blackstone's forward EPS multiple of 20.0x is approximately 10% higher than BAM's.

Source

In terms of growth in fee related earnings, distributable earnings, and net accrued performance revenues, BAM's trajectory as of Q1 2019 is moderately superior to Blackstone's. As an example, BAM's net accrued performance revenues were 27% higher compared to Blackstone's 7% growth year over year. Keep in mind that these types of statistics fluctuate considerably quarter to quarter so do not put too much emphasis on them. On a trailing twelve month basis, which is more meaningful, Blackstone's realizations were down 32% while BAM excelled in this area. Total distributable earnings for Blackstone were also down (-13%) while BAM's equivalent measure grew by the exact same percentage (+13%).

Source

Though we like The Blackstone Group, the very significant outperformance of BAM in the past two quarters has made it relatively less attractive by most key measures.

Source

Returning to BAM's older filings confirms current trends are not new. BAM's strong growth in fee bearing capital, economic net income, and fee related earnings have all been intact for many years as detailed above.

Carlyle shines in terms of forward multiple of 13.9x despite the similar 50% gain since January. Let's review its business fundamentals and compare them to BAM.

Source

Carlyle is a step ahead of Brookfield in terms of business divisions though Oaktree may rectify that.

Source

Carlyle's fee bearing AUM is growing even faster than Brookfield's with its corporate private equity division leading the way. Carlyle's average of $18 billion of invested capital into new funds each year is at a similar run rate to BAM's while the amount of realized proceeds ($28 billion on average) is greater. This is doubly impressive given Brookfield's $365 billion AUM in about 50% greater than Carlyle's. Fund performance is similar to BAM and Blackstone at 15-18% IRR. BAM tends to outperform in more specialty areas like infrastructure which could become more important when traditional private equity eventually suffers a cyclical downturn. It's worth reiterating the MSCI ACWI Total Return index has earned 5% annually over the same period Carlyle has achieved 15%.

Source

Carlyle's fee related earnings margin cannot hold a candle to Blackstone's in the mid-40% range. Carlyle's margins are better than BAM's as well though not to the same degree. Its fee related earnings since 2017 have been growing much more rapidly than BAM or Blackstone. Carlyle's net balance sheet equity per unit reached $7.77 in Q1 2019. This is nearly double the level of Q1 2016 which is an impressive metric.

Both Blackstone and Carlyle enjoy similar long-term earnings growth and quality to BAM. BAM's massive 31% compound annual growth rate in free cash flow over the last 10 years is among the best of any publicly traded company. It has and still does use some leverage to achieve that, but its highly conservative dividend payout ratio and overall business structure offsets that. In fact, BAM's debt appears greater than it is because of its ownership stakes in its LPs. Its interest coverage ratio of 10.4x is highly conservative resulting as confirmed by its A- rating from S&P.

Excluding the potential impact of the recent Oaktree acquisition, Carlyle and Blackstone enjoy a significant if not temporary edge of BAM due to the success and scale of their credit arms. The credit agencies have spoken positively about the purchase which is another strong positive for BAM going forward. Executed correctly, Oaktree could level the playing field for BAM in the credit space. BAM is attractively valued versus Blackstone but is difficult to justify over an investment in Carlyle despite its amazing run since January. Unmatched aspects of Brookfield's growth profile, coupled with its #1 position in size, ensure it is a stock we'll be watching very closely for an attractive risk-adjusted entry point.

Tax Treatment Comparison

Source

A positive to many investors is BAM's structure as a "qualified foreign corporation" for federal income tax purposes. This means 1099 tax reporting and dividends eligible for "qualified dividend" treatment. In general, Brookfield has an entity for every account type (qualified vs non-qualified). Blackstone is in the midst of restructuring to a corporation but has issued a K-1 in the past due to its L.P. structure. Carlyle is and will likely remain a partnership therefore investors need to be comfortable with K-1s. Brookfield has a clear advantage here for many investors.

Conclusion

BAM trades at approximately 15x diluted EPS and 11.5x trailing twelve months' FFO. Given BAM is on target to reliably grow both figures by 12-18% in each of the coming years based on the capital raises it has already executed, these are attractive metrics. Blackstone is 33% more expensive with a 20x EPS multiple but also yields 4.6% compared to BAM's 1.3%. CG, another big winner for the marketplace service given its ~50% appreciation since our recommendation, still trades a favorable 14x EPS multiple and yields an even better 5.3%.

Keep in mind this is after the stock has risen so drastically. While we will likely recommend lightening up on Carlyle and Blackstone in the near future if their rally continues but both names are better aligned with the IIP's income focus versus Brookfield. If the cash generation of BAM was materially superior to BX or CG, we'd have a different opinion even with the disparity in yield. Overall, BAM is an attractive business and stock and better valued than most large cap stocks in the market. The Oaktree acquisition may push BAM to the very top of the premier alternative and real asset manager category but we need at least one complete quarter to gauge that or a more favorable entry point.

Source

In Part II of the series, we'll cover Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) which is an LP structure providing investors access to a gigantic and high quality real estate portfolio and an attractive 6.7% yield.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. Please "Follow" if you'd like to read similar articles in the future. - WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long CG, BX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may enter into long or short positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article at any time.