WPP: Struggling In A Sector Being Transformed By Technology

Business overview

WPP plc (WPP) is a UK-based marketing and advertising company that owns some of the most storied names in the industry such as Ogilvy and Grey. Its clients include 369 of the Fortune Global 500, all 30 of the Dow Jones 30 and 71 of the NASDAQ 100. It has a truly global presence, employing 130,000+ people in 112 countries. It operates through four main divisions: Advertising and Media Investment (45.6% of 2018 revenues); Data Investment Management (16.6% of 2018 revenues); Public Relations and Public Affairs (7.8% of 2018 revenues); and Brand Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications (30.0% of 2018 revenues).

Source: Yahoo Finance

A look at its multi-decade share price graph above puts recent share price movements into perspective. The trend line in red shows a steady upward movement at an average annual rate of around 8.5% since 1995. There were two periods of exuberance during the 2000 Internet bubble and more recently from late 2012 to a peak of about 1,900 pence in February 2017, before reverting to its historic trend. There have been a host of reasons for the recent fall from all-time highs, including WPP’s founder Martin Sorrell leaving in April 2018, the structural migration to digital advertising that favors the likes of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB), client assignment losses in 2018 and WPP’s overly complex business structure. A key demand from core clients such as Unilever (UN) is for WPP to simplify its structure so they can receive a more streamlined and cohesive service. The digital arms of major consultants/IT companies such as Accenture Interactive, PwC Digital Services, IBM IX and Deloitte Digital have proven themselves to be serious competitors to the traditional agencies and are generating multi-billion USD in revenues.

Rather fittingly, WPP has spun their need to transform into an opportunity to help its own clients adapt to changes driven by technology. WPP’s vision is to be a “creative transformation company” with each word carrying weight. According to WPP, clients want WPP’s creativity which differentiates it from other professional services firms. They want help to transform their businesses so technology acts as a tailwind and not a headwind, and they want to deal with an integrated company not a loose federation of independent agencies operating under a WPP umbrella. WPP’s new CEO Mark Read, appointed on Sept 03, 2018, insists the industry is experiencing a “structural change, not structural decline.” CEO Read is a well-respected company veteran credited with leading the transformation of Wunderman into a top digital agency. He also has a collaborative working style and displays a deep understanding of WPP and its clients. He has his work cut out for him as WPP’s competitors have been taking full advantage of the turmoil with key account wins such as Ford (F) choosing Omnicom (OMC) to lead its creative work.

Valuation

Source: Company 2018 Annual Report

In 2018, revenue fell slightly to GBP15.6 billion, with reported profit before tax falling to GBP1.463 billion from GBP2.109 billion. This can be attributed mainly to the lower revenue, GBP0.3 billion of restructuring and transformation costs and GBP0.2 billion of goodwill impairment charges. Geographically, the USA is underperforming and is a key focus of WPP’s turnaround strategy. Net debt of GBP4.6 billion at the end of Q1 2019, which works out at 2x 2018 headline EBITDA, is at a manageable level, especially as the anticipated sale of WPP’s Kantar division should give it the option to pay down net debt much further. Dividends per share in 2018 were 60 pence, flat with 2017 and up nearly 60% from 2014, implying a 6%+ dividend yield. The dividend payout ratio on headline diluted earnings per share is currently 56%. WPP has a very cash-generative business model and despite its difficulties in 2018 still managed to produce GBP1.3 billion in free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

WPP is currently trading at a historic P/E of 11x based on reported diluted earnings per share and 9x based on headline diluted earnings per share. WPP’s peers include Omnicom, Interpublic Group (IPG), Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY) and Japan’s Dentsu (OTCPK:DNTUF), but I have chosen to focus on Omnicom for comparison purposes as its share price, unlike WPP, is trading near all-time highs. Though Omnicom’s revenues are flatlining it has managed to grow EPS, whilst WPP’s EPS is depressed due to lower revenues and restructuring costs. As shown in the graph above, for the majority of the last 10 years both companies have traded on a similar P/E ratio diverging around 2016/2017. If WPP can demonstrate a sustainable turnaround, its P/E ratio should move closer to Omnicom’s, implying 30%+ upside just on multiple expansion.

WPP’s prospects

Looking at the traditional agency versus consultancy debate, each side looks to its strengths to argue it has the long-term edge. For example, WPP’s view provided here is based on the findings of an Institute of Practitioners in Advertising (IPA) report called “The Long and the Short of It” found here. Basically, building successful brands requires two parts, short-term activation (effecting an immediate sale) and long-term brand-building (creating and maintaining saleability). Today, old methods of activation, e.g. press coupons and use of telephones, are being replaced by online techniques where the pay-back value can be instantly assessed. But evidence (see IPA report above) suggests that activation-only campaigns do very little for brand nourishment.

Of the two, brand-building campaigns are the more valuable over the long term and involve less tangible elements like creativity, emotion, story-telling and generating loyalty. To quote the WPP article (emphasis is mine): “The creation of such campaigns is the ultimate test of any advertising agency. They cannot be conjured up by algorithms, bots or even management consultants. They require a deep understanding of both brands and human beings – with an added pinch of inexplicable imagination. The media that serve them best are the big, broad, public media.” The article recommends that 60% of a company’s market budget should be allocated to brand-building.

Despite this, there has been a clear impact on traditional advertising companies with revenues stagnating. Consultancies are trying to drive the narrative from a digital/technology point of view. For example, Deloitte Digital claims on its website to have (emphasis is mine), “created a new model for the new age: the creative digital consultancy. We're transforming the digital journey in a way an agency or traditional consultancy alone cannot.” The large consultancies can match WPP’s global reach and they have an edge in technology and data analytics. Each side thinks it holds the key but the ideal solution is probably finding the right mix of both sides’ strengths. I think the following quote from an AdAge article sums it up well:

The big consultancies are underestimating the value of creativity [and] the agencies are under- exploiting the value of business analytics," said Ivan Pollard, senior VP-strategic marketing at Coca-Cola Co. "Someone's going to crack that soon because data plus creativity is the future."

Key takeaways

WPP is a leader in its field and has a long and impressive history of creating shareholder value. Its business model is highly cash-generative and it returns a large portion of this to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. It is now trading at a modest P/E ratio of 11x as the market is skeptical about its ability to overcome structural challenges and regain sustainable growth momentum. The last time its business model came under serious threat was during the great financial crisis when it displayed great resilience, with profits flatlining at GBP500 million from 2007 to 2009 before growing again in 2010. Circumstances are different this time and the sector transformation driven by technology has opened the door to more digitally savvy competitors. WPP’s Q1 2019 trading update showed signs that its turnaround is starting to work with new business wins, including Duracell’s international creative account. However, its guidance remains underwhelming. For 2019, WPP is targeting revenue less pass-through costs down 1.5% to 2.0% and headline operating margins down around 1.0 margin point. Medium-term targets, to be achieved by the end of 2021, include organic revenue growth in line with peers and headline operating margin of at least 15%. Personally, I have not been able to gain enough comfort that WPP has the edge, particularly in technology, and so will remain on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.