ADT Inc. Is Going Commercial, But Lacks Near-Term Upside

ADT Inc. is going after the commercial security market which is much more lucrative than the residential business.

Building security and alarm solutions provider ADT Inc. (ADT) has been aggressively investing in M&A to scale up its venture into the commercial side of the security industry. While we see this as an intelligent tactical move, the company's high debt load and pressure on its legacy residential business will likely negate a lot of the near term results generated by the commercial business. For these reasons, we don't see a sustainable investment opportunity in ADT Inc. at this time.

Growing The Commercial Business

ADT has made a strong (in our opinion) strategic decision to focus on growing its presence in the commercial markets. When you compare the residential segment to the commercial side, some stark differences jump out.

source: ADT Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings

While the residential side of the business is much larger from a volume of units standpoint, they are much less lucrative for ADT. Commercial accounts tend to generate as much as 3X the revenue per site, and ADT achieves revenue payback within a year (as opposed to more than 2.5 years on the residential side). The only drawback is that there are fewer actual customers. Still, ADT's entry into this market means that there is plenty of room for market share growth in the coming years. Even though the commercial unit count is just 11% of total units, the commercial business now represents 27% of corporate sales.

source: ADT Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings

Investors should be very keen on how the commercial business continues to develop organically in the coming quarters now that Red Hawk is onboard. The commercial business grew unit volume 5% year over year, but growth was flat from the previous quarter. In the short term, this shouldn't be a huge issue. The commercial side can be more project based. For example, management spoke of recently closing on a fire/security contract with a nationwide retailer with more than 1,000 stores. It's wins like this that will move the needle on the commercial business.

The Residential Side Remains Vulnerable

On the other hand, the majority of ADT's revenues come from the residential business - which we consider a more vulnerable portion of the business. There are multiple pressures on this business. First, the residential business comes with a heavier acquisition cost and delayed gratification. In other words, ADT often has to revert to giving away the equipment at the point of install so that it can sign customers up to monthly service agreements. Those upfront costs for the equipment, etc. can be quite large, which is partially why it takes so long (2.6 years) to recapture that revenue.

Second, the residential business is facing pressure from the DIY market, mainly in the form of emerging DIY solutions providers such as Nest, SimpliSafe, and Ring. The threat from DIY is multi-fold. The systems themselves are more upfront (you need to actually purchase the equipment), but set up is quite simple and the monthly service plans (should you choose to sign up, it's optional) is much less per month than for comparable plans from ADT. To illustrate, you can sign up for Ring's premium package for $10 per month (or a lump $100 annual fee). To get ADT's Pulse package, it will set you back $52.99 per month. Not long after the first year, the Ring system has paid for itself and now users can enjoy substantially less subscription costs.

Additionally, these DIY systems have substantially deeper pockets than ADT. While it depends on how much the parent company chooses to invest in growing their respective brands, Ring is owned by Amazon (AMZN) and Nest is owned by parent company Alphabet (GOOGL). These deep-pocketed parent companies can provide financial resources to continually market and grow the brands. Lastly, both Nest and Ring have access to wider distribution (retail channels) further exposing the brand to the customer base. ADT must rely on its own draw/funnel to generate sales. In other words, you cannot go to your local retailer and buy an ADT system - you need to actually deal directly with ADT to get a quote, etc.

ADT has at least partially embraced this trend by acquiring LifeShield for $25 million. While LifeShield sells similar products to what is currently available through Ring/Nest, LifeShield holds small market share compared to the major players. It will be up to ADT to grow this brand, and risks cannibalizing its own business in the process.

This isn't to spell doom and gloom for ADT's residential business, but the focus on commercial clients is a bit telling. The presence and growth of DIY in the residential business will at best keep pricing pressure on ADT and make achieving growth an uphill climb.

Let's Talk About Debt

ADT's balance sheet is heavily saturated with approximately $10 billion in total debt. This puts the company's overall leverage ratio at 4.1X EBITDA on a net debt basis.

source: ADT Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings

ADT doesn't have to worry about much this year or next, but a huge chunk of debt is due in 2022 so refinancing will obviously take place. As long as interest rates don't skyrocket (which they don't appear likely to), it shouldn't be too difficult for management to navigate refinancing without racking up a ton of interest expenses.

Still, with 2019 projected FCF of about $600 million and dividend expenditures of about $80 million, we are concerned with how quickly ADT will deleverage its balance sheet. We are looking for growth in the commercial business to lift FCF in the coming years, otherwise, the company's $500 million shovel will take years to dig out of its $10 billion hole.

Wrapping Up

The commercial side of the security business is intriguing as a long term growth driver. It's unfortunate that ADT's commercial ambitions are wedged between a debt laden balance sheet and a stale residential business. It will take a while for the commercial business to outgrow ADT's other problems so for that reason, we will look to avoid the name.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.