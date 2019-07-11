Jerome Powell Crystallizes A Case For Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Source: Forex Live

Heading into his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was under pressure from the Trump administration to cut rates. Last month Powell highlighted economic uncertainties and muted inflation pressures. He may have just crystallized a case for rate cuts.

Fed's Comments

Below is a synopsis of the Fed's comments and my interpretation:

Fed's Comments

The more reliable drivers of growth in the economy are consumer spending and business investment. While growth in consumer spending was weak in the first quarter, incoming data show that it has bounced back and is now running at a solid pace. However, growth in business investment seems to have slowed notably, and overall growth in the second quarter appears to have moderated. The slowdown in business fixed investment may reflect concerns about trade tensions and slower growth in the global economy. In addition, housing investment and manufacturing output declined in the first quarter and appear to have decreased again in the second quarter.

My Interpretation:

In my opinion, government stimulus over the past decade has been designed to stimulate business fixed investment. Bailouts, tax cuts and the Fed's concerted efforts to spike asset prices were designed to (1) reward people holding assets and (2) entice people to invest in more assets. These efforts may have led to over-investment in real estate and stocks. The fallout from over-investment is usually a recession. Secondly, stimulus has helped spur economic growth for a decade. The Fed seems to imply that rate cuts can keep the economy growing even longer.

I believe more funds should have been put into the hands of consumers. Lower income and middle-income individuals tend to have a higher marginal propensity to consume ("MPC"). At some point, the wealthy and institutions will hoard cash built up during good times. According to Moody's, U.S. non-financial corporations held $1.7 trillion in cash on their balance sheets at the end of 2018, down 15% Y/Y. Cash hoarding is likely creating headwinds for the economy. More rate cuts could lead to more hoarding.

Fed's Comments

After running close to our 2 percent objective over much of last year, overall consumer price inflation, measured by the 12-month change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures (PCE), declined earlier this year and stood at 1.5 percent in May. The 12-month change in core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy prices and tends to be a better indicator of future inflation, has also come down this year and was 1.6 percent in May.

My Interpretation:

The Fed has flooded the economy with cheap money since the Financial Crisis. It has spiked asset prices for stock and real estate. The lion's share of the gains have gone to those who have owned the assets, yet likely escaped the masses. The ten-year treasury yields 2.06%, which is extremely low. Such low rates are likely driving down rates for mortgages, business loans and auto loans. Low rates are already reverberating through the economy. What will another rate cut accomplish that the market is not already accomplishing?

In the past, the investment community and government officials would have trumpeted such low treasury rates. Fed rate cuts could help sentiment for stocks and spur asset prices higher. This appears to be what President Trump and investors are clamoring for.

Fed's Comments

Labor force participation by those in their prime working years is now lower in the United States than in most other nations with comparable economies. As I mentioned, there are troubling labor market disparities across demographic groups and different parts of the country. The relative stagnation of middle and lower incomes and low levels of upward mobility for lower-income families are also ongoing concerns. In addition, finding ways to boost productivity growth, which leads to rising wages and living standards over the longer term, should remain a high national priority. And I remain concerned about the longer-term effects of high and rising federal debt, which can restrain private investment and, in turn, reduce productivity and overall economic growth. The longer-run vitality of the U.S. economy would benefit from efforts to address these issues.

My Interpretation:

In June 2019 there were 96 million people outside the labor force, an increase of 158 thousand versus May. The unemployment rate was 3.7%, which was extremely low; the low rate was likely aided by the fact that such a large pool of people was not counted as unemployed. The labor participation rate in June was 62.9 percent. The labor participation rate has not been consistently below 63.0 percent since the late 1970s during the Carter administration.

In my opinion, spiking asset prices is the last thing the Fed should be doing. With 96 million people outside the labor force, it hurts even more when costs for housing, rent, or college tuition are rising. Now is the time for fiscal policy to strengthen consumers. If the Fed cannot explain how monetary policy can help consumers then it should probably refrain from more rate cuts.

Conclusion

The Fed will likely cut rates again. When rate cuts dissipate, the financial markets could decline long term. Investors should avoid cyclical names whose earnings could decline amid recessionary pressures.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.