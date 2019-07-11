What Housing And Vehicle Sales Tell Us About The Likelihood Of A Consumer Led Recession

Introduction

Historically, houses and vehicles are the two biggest durable goods purchases made by consumers, and they are the first to flag before a recession. Over 10 years ago, in his paper "Housing IS the Business Cycle," Prof. Edward Leamer identified the sequence as: first housing turns, then vehicle sales and other durable purchases turn, then consumer nondurables turn. Indeed, this model forms part of my “big picture” look at long leading indicators, which I’ll be updating as soon as Q2 is reported later this month.

So let’s take a look at housing and vehicles, and what they tell us about the consumer side of the economy.

The consumer side of the economy is not signaling a recession

Here’s a look at the long term picture. The below graph compares motor vehicle sales (blue, left scale) with single family housing permits (red, right scale). I selected the latter measure because it is the least volatile of the leading housing components. I’ve also averaged quarterly to cut down on noise:

Over the past 40+ years, both housing permits and vehicle sales have turned down well in advance of the outset of all of the recessions. The least they turned down by was -10% in advance of the 2001 recession.

Now, here is a close-up of the last eight years:

Measured quarterly, each of the two sectors are down only -5% from their respective peaks. This is simply not enough to warrant a recession call based on consumer behavior. Indeed, note from the first graph above that the current situation is similar to that of the 1995 slowdown.

This is another reason why a consumer-led recession does not appear imminent. If a recession is waiting in the wings, a far more likely candidate is the producer sector. Below is a long term graph of another long leading indicator, corporate profits:

Here is what the combination of housing, vehicle, and corporate profits look like for both the 1995 and 2001 periods (normed to 100 as of January 1, 1994):

In 1994-95, housing declined about -20%, but vehicle sales only about -5%, and corporate profits increased by 30%! In 2000-2001, by contrast, all three declined by about -10%.

Through Q1 of this year, corporate profits are only down -2% from their peak in Q3 of last year.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that, so far, these long leading indicators are only consistent with a slowdown but not a recession. At the same time, this analysis highlights how important Q2 corporate profits will be. Through last Friday, FactSet was anticipating an increase. But at turning points, Wall Street analysts are wrong.