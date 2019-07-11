Don't Live In Fear Of A Fed Rate Cut

Summary

Are you living in fear of a Fed rate cut? If you’re following our process, you shouldn’t be.

"Even if the Fed cuts rates you should be doing nothing different in respect to your relative fixed income and equity overweights and underweights," Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale explains.

"Why live in fear of a rate cut? We know that it’s a positive thing for the market. It’s better than them not cutting interest rates,” Dale explains.