Don't Live In Fear Of A Fed Rate Cut

As Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale explains in the video below, a rate cut – whether it’s in July, August or September – is unlikely to change our outlook on Treasuries (or our other favorite factor exposures) for the time being.
Why live in fear of a rate cut? We know that it’s a positive thing for the market. It’s better than them not cutting interest rates,” Dale explains during this video.
“Even if the Fed cuts rates – by 50 basis points for all I care in July – you should be doing nothing different in respect to your relative fixed income and equity overweights and underweights. It’s all about the quads we’re coming from and going to – oh, and by the way, we’re going into an earnings recession that neither Wall Street nor the market has priced in.
Darius highlights back-tested data to support our view. Watch the full video for more.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.