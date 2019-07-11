Seeking Alpha
Economy | Market Outlook

Don't Live In Fear Of A Fed Rate Cut

|
Includes: DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, FWDD, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: Hedgeye
Summary

Are you living in fear of a Fed rate cut? If you’re following our process, you shouldn’t be.

"Even if the Fed cuts rates you should be doing nothing different in respect to your relative fixed income and equity overweights and underweights," Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale explains.

"Why live in fear of a rate cut? We know that it’s a positive thing for the market. It’s better than them not cutting interest rates,” Dale explains.

As Senior Macro analyst Darius Dale explains in the video below, a rate cut – whether it’s in July, August or September – is unlikely to change our outlook on Treasuries (or our other favorite factor exposures) for the time being.

Why live in fear of a rate cut? We know that it’s a positive thing for the market. It’s better than them not cutting interest rates,” Dale explains during this video.

“Even if the Fed cuts rates – by 50 basis points for all I care in July – you should be doing nothing different in respect to your relative fixed income and equity overweights and underweights. It’s all about the quads we’re coming from and going to – oh, and by the way, we’re going into an earnings recession that neither Wall Street nor the market has priced in.

Darius highlights back-tested data to support our view. Watch the full video for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.