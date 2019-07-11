EDV Offers An Exceptional Hedging Opportunity For REITs And Utilities

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) is an ETF for the ultra bond bulls. The ETF with its low costs and extremely long duration bond holdings has delivered amazing results with relatively low volatility.

Source: Vanguard

EDV's returns from its inception are almost exactly the same as the returns of the broader S&P 500 (SPY) index.

Data by YCharts

If someone had offered investors the shot at making the same returns as the SPY in 2007 without the pains of the global financial crisis, pretty much everyone would have jumped at that opportunity. However, as we look at the landscape today, EDV appears to be one of the most dangerous segments of the market, again.

The previous selloff

We had warned in 2018 that the 5% nominal GDP numbers (3% real and 2% inflation) were incompatible with 2% yields and we could have a sharp spasmodic selloff. We did have one such selloff in 2018 and longer-dated bonds of all shapes and colors sold off.

The current set-up

The bond market has rebounded from those extremes and EDV is now once again near all-time highs. Behind this intense rally is the sudden switch from expecting 3 rate hikes to 3 rate cuts over the next year.

Not only have investors completely written off the current cycle, they have also started wondering how the Fed will counter the next recession with so little room to go until they hit zero and made some interesting conclusions.

Source: Forbes

It is not just this commentator that has concluded that the zero-bound represents a serious headache for the Fed.

When the financial crisis began in 2007, the Federal Reserve had a 5.25% target interest rate to work with. By the end of 2008, the Fed had lowered interest rates as much as it could lower them — to zero — and turned to large-scale asset purchases through quantitative easing in an attempt to further stimulate the economy. With many policymakers estimating that rates are currently at the neutral level that the economy can handle, it looks unlikely that the Fed will have as large a buffer as it did in 2007 if it confronts another crisis. And with lingering questions about the effectiveness of quantitative easing, Fed watchers are calling on the central bank to seriously rethink its strategy before the next downturn arises. “I would lose sleep at night worrying that this fragile strategy is the one the economy is depending on,” Dartmouth professor Andrew Levin said at a monetary policy conference at Stanford University on Friday. The central bank needs a ‘bazooka’ at the zero bound that makes credible its commitment to achieving its policy rule, and raising inflation if required,” Harvard economics professor Kenneth Rogoff said. Rogoff’s recommendation: negative interest rate policy. The thesis: allowing interest rates to go negative, in which customers would be charged to keep money parked at their bank, would be a quicker way of spurring consumption and recovering jobs in a downturn.

All of this has got bond bulls running on steroids. After all, longer-dated positive yielding paper should appreciate rapidly in an environment of negative rates.

It is all (wrongly) priced in

If we are about to hit a sharp recession, it will likely be the best-telegraphed recession of all times. For the first half, real GDP will be growing at close to 3% and nominal GDP again will be close to 4.5-5.0%. While those are not blistering numbers, they don't fit with the tone investors have taken with the long bonds.

Interest rates are most widely expected to move lower, beating out the 2016 recessionary fears by a landslide. Expectations are one thing, but money managers are also following up this with a jump into bonds.

The chase for long-dated paper continued throughout June, with global bonds funds hitting highest single month investment number in over 4 years.

From our perspective, just as the uber bears were wrong in 2018 expecting multiple hikes, so are the uber bulls on the wrong side of this. But more importantly, the very low yielding EDV fund now offers investors a chance to hedge the two asset classes that have risen alongside it, namely REITs and Utilities.

Reasons to use EDV to hedge REITs and Utilities

The broad-based Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) and Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) have been inversely correlated during times of sharp changes in interest rates. We have shown XLU below but VNQ has followed a similar trend.

As economic data comes in at a moderate pace and fears recede, we think the boat is going to tip the full scale to the other side.

EDV can be an amazing hedge to remove the interest rate component of these two asset classes.

We show two examples below where fears receded from extremes. First in 2013.

Data by YCharts

The second in 2016.

Data by YCharts

In both cases, EDV acted as an ultra-effective hedge and a portfolio shorting EDV delivered exceptional risk-adjusted returns.

Conclusion

The crowd is running towards the possibility of negative interest rates. This is a full-on case of confirmation bias in our opinion. At the same time, investors can embrace this opportunity to reset their portfolios in several ways.

The first and most simple method is to simply reduce duration in their portfolios. Investors can also reduce Treasury bond weightings in their portfolio to zero or close to zero to go against the herd and deploy that portion when sentiment has normalized. We personally never own any Treasury bonds and generate a safer return using methods outlined over here. Finally, investors long on REITs and utilities should consider hedging using a short position in EDV.

