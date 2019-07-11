Tesla: Don't Be Fooled By 'Record' Deliveries

Fundamentals continue to remain weak, and we believe chances of a profit in Q3 or Q4 are slim.

The company is likely to report a loss in Q2 and possibly beyond due to multiple factors.

While everyone is celebrating the massive delivery beat Tesla (TSLA) posted in Q2, we're more skeptical. How can demand increase so much in Q2 even though Model 3 orders can be received within 2 days? Why did the company not reaffirm FY guidance? With deliveries at an all-time high, why is Musk guiding for a Q2 loss? In this article, we'll try to answer these questions.

(Source: Google Images)

Factors that increased deliveries in Q2

We don't believe the huge deliveries boost was due to "seasonality" as Musk claimed in the Q1 call, but rather due to a conflagration of many different factors.

First of all, the halving of the federal tax credit was likely a huge contributor to deliveries in Q2. As Musk himself said, the tax credit would be halved again to $1875 from $3750 after June 30.

(Source: Twitter)

This likely helped drive a substantial portion of the heightened demand. In Q4 2018, when the tax credit was halved for the first time, Tesla delivered 91k cars, which quickly dropped to 63k in Q1 of 2019, before shooting up to 95k in Q2, when the tax credit was halved again. Coincidence? Probably not.

Unfortunately for Tesla, this tailwind is going to end again in Q3. And in case you think that a $1875 tax credit cut should drive demand less than a $3750 cut, think again. Studies have shown that consumers tend to think in relative terms, and both of these cuts are 50%.

Another major tailwind is price cuts or other incentives to get people to buy a Tesla. At the end of May, the company gave free unlimited supercharging to inventory S and X owners, which ended on June 30th. Around the same time, it also reduced Model S and X prices by a few thousand dollars. These are cuts in addition to those made in Q1. Although Tesla has conducted price increases, the price increases are tiny when compared to the price cuts.

Overall, price cuts are going to be quite damaging to ASPs and gross margins, even if they do drive demand.

Tesla's Full Self-Driving announcement most likely helped spark some demand too. The company held its Autonomy Day on April 22nd and released a video showing a Tesla driving itself a few days later, which received over 5.2 million views on YouTube, more than the Model Y unveiling video. Musk then used this announcement to try and increase demand further by announcing that FSD prices are going to increase by $1k after May 1, which increased consumers' FOMO, causing the demand for Teslas to increase. After all, who wants to miss out on buying a car with Full Self-Driving at a cheaper price? ARK Invest's tweet about the Model 3 generating $10000 in yearly cash flow probably didn't hurt.

This is definitely the most interesting demand driver, because if Tesla is telling the truth - which we don't believe - demand for its cars is going to increase significantly in the future. However, if the company is lying about its autonomous capabilities, this opens up a floodgate of lawsuits and customer complaints in the medium to long term.

Vehicles in transit also decreased from 10600 to 7400. This basically means Tesla delivered a significant number of Q1 orders in Q2, which would've juiced deliveries by the difference. This is confirmed by the company's own statement:

Due to a massive increase in deliveries in Europe and China, which at times exceeded 5x that of prior peak delivery levels, and many challenges encountered for the first time, we had only delivered half of the entire quarter’s numbers by March 21, ten days before end of quarter. This caused a large number of vehicle deliveries to shift to the second quarter.



- Tesla Q1 delivery report

Interestingly, Tesla mentioned that it would no longer be disclosing vehicles in transit in the future. While there could be valid reasons, this reduces transparency overall and could be another red flag.

Though we have little evidence to back this up, we believe it is possible that the company delayed orders from Q1 to help juice up deliveries in Q2. This is a possibility, as it has done this before with regulatory credits, using them to help juice up profitable quarters, like Q3 2018.

(Source: Twitter)

We don't think it would be a stretch to guess that orders were pushed from Q1 to Q2, especially for a company like Tesla with a history of trying to inflate the stock price.

Overall, we believe the steps taken to boost demand could lead to harsh, unintended consequences in the long run, especially if Tesla is being dishonest about what it's doing.

Why Q2 will be unprofitable

We believe that Tesla has a high chance of being unprofitable again in Q2 2019, for multiple reasons.

Firstly, the mix delivered is much worse in Q2 2019 than in both Q3 and Q4 of 2018. Tesla only delivered 17k Model S and X, compared to 27k and 26k in Q3 and Q4 of 2018 respectively. Since the Model S and X tend to sell at a much higher price, and since Tesla only made a slight profit in Q3 and Q4 after credits, we don't think 17k Model S and X would be enough to make the company profitable.

Secondly, many customers are become agitated due to Tesla's actions, including price changes and the lack of maintenance. However, with customer complaints rising, we believe the company would be forced to spend more to help satisfy angry customers.

We're not so certain about Q3 and Q4. Although Q3 2018 benefited from a great mix and many other one-time factors, which we don't believe will reoccur, we believe there are still a lot of levers Musk can pull to hit profitability, like another FSD announcement or by selling more government credits.

Takeaway

Overall, we don't believe the deliveries beat should be viewed as bullish, as it gives very little indication of sustainable demand, but instead uses what we believe are aggressive promises to get people to buy cars. Investors should be more cautious about Tesla, not less, as making these promises will only lead to larger losses down the line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.