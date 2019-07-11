Snap: Once Cheap, Now Overvalued

Bulls still think that Snap should be a buy because of its lower valuation per DAU compared to Twitter, but this is a flawed metric to value the company.

However, the company’s valuation has now reached $20 billion, which is not warranted by the fundamentals.

Unlike most people who are bearish on Snap Inc. (SNAP), we are not perma bears, and we are optimistic about the company's long-term future. Recently, however, it has turned more into a momentum play rather than a value/growth play and is way too expensive to be considered for a long-term investment. Having increased over 160% since January, Snap now trades at a $20 billion market cap, making it one of the largest bubbles in the market.

Upgrade after upgrade

One of the main reasons Snap has risen so much is the sheer number of analyst upgrades, with 4 upgrades since June from multiple different analysts and many more before that.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

This, combined with a great earnings report in April and with a lack of bad news, is a self-fulfilling cycle propelling Snap stock towards new highs.

Of course, there is no fundamental basis for a significant increase in the price based on analyst upgrades alone. Many studies have proven that analysts frequently get things wrong, and like the retail investor crowd, they suffer from psychological biases like herding or FOMO. However, analysts are very respected among the majority of retail and institutional investors, and therefore, their calls can significantly influence the stock price.

Other "catalysts"

Analysts' ratings are not the only factors pushing up the stock, of course. The company itself has launched a partnership with Shopify (SHOP) to display its ads on Snapchat and has launched features like Snap Games, which Zynga (ZNGA) recently launched a battle royale game for.

(Source: Google Images)

TickerTags, a research company, has also recorded higher engagement from users and even a new influx of users who are downloading the app yet again.

It also helps that Snap recently hired a new CFO and Chief People Officer.

This is all good and all, except that the company is trading at a $20 billion valuation, so all these new fundamental developments are more than priced into the stock.

As great as these developments sound, they aren't going to generate billions in revenues overnight, which is what Snap needs to warrant its current valuation, which we’ll discuss in the next section.

Snap's valuation myth

Bulls have frequently pointed out that Snap is cheaper on a per DAU basis than peers like Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB). While that is true, its DAUs are much less valuable than Twitter's or Facebook's. For example, Twitter generates 3 times the revenue of Snap despite only having 134 million DAUs, much less than the 190 million DAUs that Snap possesses. Facebook has nearly 60x the revenues of Snap, yet only has around 20x the latter's user base.

The picture gets worse when you look at profitability, with Twitter and Facebook both profitable while Snap is unprofitable - though that is changing.

We believe fundamentally that Snap's users are worth much less than those of Twitter or Facebook, probably because most of Snap's users are young and have very little disposable income. Therefore, a lower valuation per DAU is justified.

We have achieved significant reach with millennials and Gen Z in key markets like the United States, where we now reach 75% of all 13 to 34 year olds.



- Q1 2019 earnings call

At $20 billion and 15x revenues, Snap is priced for high growth for many years. We believe this is extremely unrealistic, as the company’s revenue growth now is mainly dependent on additional ads displayed and not user growth. At some point, Snap will need to slow down ad growth on its app or risk user attrition. In fact, the company is implementing its widely criticized six-second unskippable ads in its new platform to try and increase monetization.

Players will be able to jump into games directly from Snapchat, and the offering will include monetization opportunities for Snap and its partners, including a launch with its recently unveiled non-skippable six-second video ads.



- Seeking Alpha

Peers like Facebook and Twitter trade at around 8x-10x revenues, but we believe Snap should trade around 6x-7x revenues, due to the fact that it is unprofitable and has slower user growth than Facebook. At that valuation, the company would trade at less than half its current price, or around $6-7.

Stellar long-term potential

For all the criticism we have levied at the stock, we actually do like Snap a lot as a company, and we believe that it has great long-term potential. Its AR is pretty much unrivaled, and there are few apps that can universally attract and engage a teenage audience.

It's also great that Snap has finally managed to start growing users again after a large exodus of users last year. There's no denying that Snap is a much better company than it was in December 2018. It may even make a profit in the medium term as operating leverage kicks in and helps reduce operating losses.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Overall, Snap is an extremely expensive company that trades at a stupendously high valuation due to non-fundamental factors like analyst upgrades. We do believe Snap has great long-term potential, with millions of engaged teens on its platform, but we would rather not touch it at this inflated price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.