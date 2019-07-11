Verizon Earnings Preview: What Could Possibly Send Shares Higher

Top- and bottom-line growth expectations look de-risked, but I believe an improvement in operating metrics would help boost investor confidence the most.

As earnings season draws closer, Verizon (VZ) will have a shot at shaking the stock off its three-month-long hibernation. Since the telecom giant reported less-than-impressive operational results in 1Q19, shares have been stuck trading at $57 for a while, give or take a dollar or two.

On August 1st, ahead of the opening bell, Verizon will release the results of its second quarter. The Street is anticipating revenues of $32.4 billion to rise a bit less than 1% over 2Q18 that had been one of the highest-growth quarters in the past few years. EPS projections of $1.20, if achieved, would be flat YOY, possibly suggesting little confidence in margin improvement.

Credit: Gizmodo

Beyond the headline numbers, I believe investor sentiment could ultimately be influenced the most by user metrics. Last quarter, I believe that Verizon's stock suffered on earnings day, not because of top- and bottom-line performance, but instead as a result of (1) postpaid net adds that reached the second lowest levels since the start of 2015 at least, and (2) postpaid churn of 1.12% that deteriorated 8 bps YOY.

To be fair, I believe that Verizon's user base numbers merely reflect the competitive nature of the telecom business in the U.S., something that investors should have grown accustomed to. Because the New York-based carrier seems to have abandoned the more aggressive 2017-2018 strategy of competing against rivals AT&T (T) and T-Mobile (TMUS) on price and unlimited data offerings, I do not necessarily expect to see user stats improve substantially in the second quarter.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

The flip side of the coin is that Verizon should continue to produce higher ARPA, a measure of per-account revenues, as the company continues to focus on higher wallet share from its loyal customers' pockets rather than pursuing market share more aggressively. I project that ARPA will increase by nearly 2% YOY, which could help Verizon boost gross margin and, as a consequence, potentially top earnings consensus estimate that looks de-risked.

On the stock

I do not have a compelling argument to make on VZ as a short-term play. The company has yet to deliver op metrics that please investors as much as they did last year - when the stock returned 11% to investors, dividends included, amid broad market weakness. However, I continue to be bullish on this name in the long term for a number of reasons.

Data by YCharts

First, Verizon is preparing to enter a 5G transition period that could spark demand for wireless service and help the company sustain its recent improvements in per-unit revenues and margins. Second, the stock is still valued conservatively at a current-year P/E of only 12.0x (see graph above) and enticing dividend yield of 4.1% that should continue to attract value-biased and income-seeking investors. Lastly, VZ could prove to be a good defensive addition to a diversified portfolio, especially amid market uncertainties (trade wars, shifting monetary policy, slower economic growth in areas like Europe and China) and fears over the end of the U.S. economic expansionary cycle.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on VZ (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.