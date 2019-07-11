Levi Strauss: Still Expensive

After the IPO, Kontoor Brands is selling shares at 5.7x EBITDA with an EBIT margin of 11.21%. Market participants looking to buy shares in the industry should buy Kontoor Brands and sell Levi Strauss.

What makes the company overvalued is its financial risk. Market participants buying at 10x forward EBITDA aren't seeming to take the amount of debt into account.

The most recent quarterly results were not a game-changer, but they were very favorable.

Levi Strauss' (LEVI) most recent quarterly report showed that EBITDA growth continues. Besides, the company noted that it expects constant net revenue growth in 2019. However, forward EBITDA is not enough to justify the company's EV/ Forward EBITDA of 10x. Additionally, it is overvalued as compared to peers. A close competitor recently executed an IPO and sold shares at 5.7x EBITDA with less financial risk than LEVI. Buying shares of competitors and selling those of LEVI may be a profitable trading strategy.

Business: It Is Growing In Developed And Emerging Regions

Founded in 1853, Levi Strauss designs and markets casual jeans, among other products, in more than 110 countries.

The company's most valuable assets are its well-known brands and various trademarks. Market participants can't see the value of the brands in the balance sheet, as the brands are generated in-house. The number of trademarks registered is worth mentioning. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

LEVI has been around for so many years, thus the know-how accumulated is very significant. The company is expert in building a connection with clients all over the world. The fact that after many years, it can still sell to young individuals all over the world is precious.

According to the prospectus, product diversification and extensive use of direct-to-consumer channels are what make LEVI a leader in the industry. As a result of the company's business strategy, it has kept growing in developed markets like the United States, Germany, Mexico, UK, and France. The company expects to continue developing new stores and investing in its e-commerce presence in these regions.

Besides, LEVI also sees a great opportunity in emerging markets like China and India. According to the prospectus, it is undertaking a go-to-market strategy to open new stores in China. Additionally, the company launched a new e-commerce platform in India in January 2018.

Beneficial Quarterly Results and Favourable FY2019 Guidance

The most recent quarterly results were not a game-changer, but they were very favorable. In the three months ended February 24, 2019, net revenue was equal to $1.434 billion, 6.7% more than that in the same period in 2018. The gross profit margin for the quarter approximated to 54%, which is almost the same figure reported in 2018. With that, the company paid less income tax expenses than in 2018. Levi benefited from the decrease in the federal income tax rate from 35% to 21%. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

The net income was equal to $146.57 million, which is way better than the losses reported in the same quarter in 2018. See below for more on the P&L:

The market pushed the share price up after the results were delivered. The reduction in tax expenses was widely expected, so what matters the most is revenue growth. However, that's not all. Levi reported favorable FY19 guidance. As shown in the lines below, the company expects constant net revenue growth in 2019, constant Adjusted EBIT margin, and capital expenditures of less than $200 million.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet did not change a lot in 2019. Without taking into account the proceeds from the IPO, the total amount of assets approximates to $3.7 billion, 4.6% more than that in November 2018. The amount of cash and cash equivalents is equal to $722 million, 1% more than that in November. See more on the assets of the company in the image below:

Investors should study the total amount of debt carefully. The amount of current liabilities is below the current total amount of assets, so the total amount of liabilities is not worrying. However, LEVI reports short-term debt of $23 million and long-term debt of $1.017 billion, which is above the current amount of cash. The company's financial position is very stable, but it could deteriorate in the future when the debt is due. As shown below, LEVI may need to pay its debt in 2025 and 2027. As of today, the debt is not worrying.

See the image below for more details on the list of liabilities:

Including $806 million available under its revolving credit facility, LEVI's net debt approximated to $319 million in February 2019. Note that the company's revolving facility was not registered in the balance sheet, but it was noted in the press release:

Risks

If the Trump Administration cannot sign a trade agreement with the Chinese government, LEVI's business could suffer. New import/export regulations between the United States and Europe may also diminish the company's revenue. Read the lines below for further details on the matter:

The risk is not low as in the three months ended February 24, 2019 - 32% and 17% of the revenue were generated in Europe and Asia respectively. The table below offers further information on the matter:

In this regard, LEVI provided further information on the earnings call. According to the executives, there is uncertainty around China tariffs, but also from the Brexit in Europe:

“The underlying health of our business remains strong, but as a reminder, we're still facing some headwinds, including anticipated door closures at traditional wholesale customers, unrest in Europe, as well as Brexit, continued uncertainty around China tariffs, and declines in U.S. retail traffic as we exited the quarter, but we run this company for the long-term and we're focused on controlling what's within our control.”



Valuation: Traders Are Not Looking At The Total Amount Of Debt

With the new financial figures obtained from the most recent quarterly report, LEVI is selling its shares overvalued as compared to peers. As shown in the table below, the company's adjusted EBIT margin approximates to 14.4%. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA was equal to $234.9 million. So, with the FY2019 given in the earnings call, forward EBITDA of $900 million is optimistic. The net debt approximates to $319 million, and the market capitalization equals $8.7 billion. Thus, the total enterprise value approximates to $9 billion, and LEVI trades at 10x forward EBITDA.

Peers trade at 2.9x-16.29x forward EBITDA and report EBIT margin of 0-18%. Traders, who only look at EBIT margin and the EV/Forward EBITDA, may conclude that LEVI is not very overvalued as compared to other competitors. The images below offer further information on the matter:

With that, what makes the company overvalued is its financial risk. LEVI's total amount of debt is equal to $1.041 billion. With EBITDA of $900 million, the Debt/EBITDA ratio approximates to 1.15x. Most competitors report Debt/EBITDA of less than 2x. It means that LEVI has much more leverage than competitors. Market participants buying at 10x forward EBITDA don't seem to be taking the amount of debt into account. LEVI's EV/EBITDA ratio should be close to 4x-6x EBITDA. Notice that most competitors trade around that range. The image below offers further details on the financial risk of peers:

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB), which is the owner of Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic brands, organized its IPO very recently. Its size is not as significant as LEVI, but the business model is close to that of LEVI and it is also ancient. The image below offers further information on the matter:

After the IPO, KTB is selling shares at 5.7x EBITDA with an EBIT margin of 11.21% and less financial debt/EBITDA than that of LEVI. With this in mind, market participants looking to buy shares in the industry should buy KTB shares and sell LEVI shares. The chart below offers further information on the debt of both companies:

Conclusion

LEVI is growing at a decent rate in Europe, America, and Asia. It is quite impressive that the company continues to report net revenue growth and EBITDA growth. The most recent financials reported in the 10-Q confirm that LEVI's growth continues.

With that, buying shares of a profitable and growing company does not mean that shareholders will benefit. In the case of LEVI, the shares are expensive at 10x forward EBITDA. Most peers trade at 4x-6x forward EBITDA and report less debt/EBITDA ratio than the company. The fact that after the IPO, Kontoor Brands is selling shares at 5.7x EBITDA is very meaningful. It should help market participants understand that LEVI is expensive at 10x.

