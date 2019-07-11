Reliable Income REIT Portfolio - Q2 Update

Q2 saw a pullback in REITs, which are still under-performing the market in 2019 after seeing a rough close to 2018.

In Q1 2019, I launched the Reliable Income REIT Portfolio for investors to follow and align their investments with, as we near the end of this historic bull run. The idea behind the portfolio is to invest in high-quality companies that provide high yield and reliable dividends. There are not too many worse situations than a dividend investor seeing one of their investments cut a dividend they are relying on, especially those in retirement. Thus, a well-built REIT portfolio can be trusted to provide you a safe income stream even when times are tough.

As such, in order to help those looking to add high-yield REITs in their portfolio, look no further than the Reliable Income REIT portfolio as we grow it together. As the economy, both here in the US and globally, begins to show signs of a slowdown, I am suggesting to my followers to begin to reposition their investments in defensive names, such as the REITs in the portfolio below. Before we get into the performance of the portfolio thus far, let’s go over our blueprint for the portfolio and give you a little more insight into why REITs deserve a spot in your portfolio.

Photo Credit

Portfolio Blueprint

Let’s take a look at how our Reliable Income REIT portfolio will be constructed:

High-quality companies paying reliable dividends

Invest only in REITs

Target portfolio yield of 6+%

Include a combination of both common and preferred shares

Here are the rules we will be sticking by for this portfolio:

I start by making a $2,000 initial investment in each stock as it joins the portfolio.

Additional investments of $1,000 will be made if any initial investments remain a compelling buy.

Dividends will be collected until we collect $1,000 before making another investment

Only sell if the thesis breaks (dividend becomes unsafe, negative changes take place within the company, or strategy changes for the company).

Why Invest In REITs?

Investing in real estate is a tried and true method of successful investing that created many of today’s richest people in the world. In fact, a study done by Forbes in 2018 listed Real Estate as the industry having the third most billionaires in the world, at 220, or 10%.

What attracts people to real estate is the fact that the industry is usually a predictable business, thanks in part to rental income, which makes this kind of investment highly attractive to long-term investors.

REITs tend to payer higher dividends than non-REIT stocks in part to their tax structure. REITs are required to pay out 90% of their otherwise taxable income to investors in the form of dividends in order to keep their REIT status. This structure forces REIT management teams to make the most of their capital as they do not have the luxury of investing back into their company through income as much as non-REITs do, but they gain tax advantages through their REIT status.

Being that real estate is vital to both people and businesses, the demand for properties is always there, regardless of economic conditions.

REITs can be a solid defensive play for investors in the event the economy begins to slow as well, which has been a hot topic of discussion of late. In a recession, REITs have the ability to decrease rents for tenants who may be struggling in order to keep properties filled. In return, income streams tend to remain relatively resilient and consistent over the full cycle.

Photo Credit

Q2 Performance Update

Let’s first begin by looking at the performance of the S&P 500 and the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VNQ) through the month of June for comparable purposes. Through Q2 2019, the S&P 500 and the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund is up 18% YTD. Looking at Q2 alone, VNQ stayed relatively flat, up less than 1% during the period with the S&P 500 up nearly 4% during the period. As such, on a whole, real estate took a breather to the rest of the market during the most recent quarter.

As for the Reliable Income REIT Portfolio, it is up 4% since inception (mid-March). As for Q2, the portfolio, like much of the broader real estate industry, lagged the market and was down 2.3%. Much of the decline is related to the continued pressure on Macerich (MAC), which was down 9.6% in June alone.

Here is a look at the portfolio performance through Q2 2019:

Created by author

As I mentioned earlier, REITs took a bit of a breather in Q2 as investors continue to digest all the economic news and the Fed discussing a possible rate cut that could come as early as this month. I am still in the camp that a rate cut will not come until later in the year. I expect the summer months to be a bit of a lull for investors with more uncertainty creeping up later in the year. We will see how earnings are doing as a whole as companies begin to release Q2 earnings. Uncertainties around trade with China and Europe, weakness across the globe, and rising tensions with Iran, not to mention the beginning of the 2020 election season hitting stride. A lot of uncertainty to say the least.

However, we have had a solid start to Q3 with the portfolio up 2% already during the new quarter. This is primarily related to strong performance from Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) and Brookfield Property REIT (BPR).

Macerich continues to be under intense pressure due to continued weakness surrounding the retail industry. At High Yield Landlord, we commonly use the phrase “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure”, and we strongly believe that is the case when it comes to MAC.

We believe that it is mostly a question of time horizon. It is no secret to anyone that mall REITs are currently undergoing some disruption due to changing consumer behavior and the growth of e-commerce.

Traders hear mall, they think Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and closing stores.

Landlords hear mall, they think prime location and entertainment.

Far too often, REIT investors get overly focused on short-term results and uncertainty; whereas private investors are focused on the long-term potential and understand that change brings opportunity.

As such, taking a long-term approach to this, I believe the opportunity that presents itself is reasonable enough to increase our position in the Mall REIT. As such, on July 5th, we added another 30 shares of MAC at a price of $33.05. I like the long-term prospects of MAC and believe it has a strong array of Class A properties.

Looking Ahead

I am currently in the final stages of some research on a few possible additions to the portfolio, so look for those in the coming week or so. Overall, I am happy with where the portfolio is, but I am certainly not finished. Through Q2, the portfolio has received $153 in dividend payments.

As it sits right now, we are expected to receive $652 in dividend payments. The yield currently sports a portfolio yield of 6.9% with a yield on cost of 7.25%. Our goal is to keep the yield above 6%.

Now that you have had a chance to digest the portfolio results to date, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on the portfolio and hearing some of your ideas for any changes to be made. Good luck to everyone and happy investing!

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

High Yield Landlord, The #1 Service for Real Estate Investors To access my "Top Ideas" join us at High Yield Landlord. We are the largest community of Landlords on Seeking Alpha with over 750 members. We spend 1000s of hours and well over $20,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Join Us Today Before Price Increase! Don't let tenants, toilets and trash ruin your life. Beat the price increase and become a "Passive Landlord" with our 8% yielding diversified Real Estate Portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC, MAC, BPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.