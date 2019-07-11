Assessing Risk: Retirement Portfolio Using BDCs Yielding 10%+

BDCs will begin reporting June 30, 2019 results later this month and investors should be watching for the issues discussed in this article and be ready to make changes.

Interest rates will likely remain low, and investors will continue to have equity investments to generate an adequate yield from their portfolios.

A typical advisor charges 1% or more of the portfolio value per year for what most people can do themselves.

This article is a follow-up to "Part 1: Building A Retirement Portfolio With BDCs" that discussed retirement portfolio allocations including BDC stocks and their Baby Bonds as well as the timing for investing in the sector especially as it was/is headed into 'oversold' territory. As BDCs start to report June 30, 2019 results later this month (see schedule below), investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues.

What is a BDC?

Business Development Companies ("BDCs") were created by Congress in 1980 to give investors an opportunity to invest in private small and mid-sized U.S. companies typically overlooked by banks. Most BDCs are publicly traded with a highly transparent structure subject to oversight by the SEC, states and other regulators, providing investors with higher than average dividend yields (most between 7% and 13% annually, see details below) by avoiding taxation at the corporate level. This allows them to pass along ordinary income and capital gains directly to the shareholder.

Why do I like BDCs?

I like the idea of investing in companies that provide capital to smaller private businesses often unable to get growth capital from typical banks. Also, BDC stock pricing can be volatile which can be a good thing for investors that watch closely and take advantage of 'oversold' conditions. BDC fundamentals remain strong/stable including a healthy U.S. economy, low market defaults and most BDCs focused on protecting shareholder capital with first-lien assets and protective covenants. Also, most BDCs have excellent diversification by sector and have built their portfolios and balance sheets in anticipation of a recession with investments supported by high cash flow multiples and protected by protective covenants and first-lien on assets for worst case scenarios.

The following is from a previous call with ARCC management:

As we look at the portfolio and evaluate the economy, we continue to approach the market with the belief that we are late in a credit cycle, and that economic growth is slowing. As a lender, these are perfectly healthy conditions for underwriting and strong portfolio performance. However, we do believe that slowing economic growth can challenge weaker companies. And if this thesis proves itself out it should benefit Ares Capital as more differentiation among credit managers is a good thing for established companies like ours which has resources and access to capital that surpasses our peers. A more fundamental credit downturn can be a significant market opportunity for us. We have been able to consolidate market share during times of distress, and outperform other credit managers. And we're positioning ourselves to take advantage of this if an opportunity arises.

Assessing Risk for BDCs

Assessing risk is critical when investing and pricing BDC stocks. I assign a risk rank for each company that focuses on capital preservation including net asset value (“NAV”) per share stability as well as portfolio strength to sustain dividend payments. This includes the ability of the portfolio to retain value during an economic downturn. One of the best approaches to assessing risk in a BDC portfolio is using a “vintage analysis” that takes into account many aspects including the time frame that each loan was originated as well as asset class, maturity, directly originated vs. syndicated, industry sector, PIK and cash yields.

As mentioned earlier, BDCs will be reporting financial results and investors should be watching for potential portfolio credit issues that could lead to credit rating downgrades. Lower ratings would likely drive higher borrowing expenses that could put downward pressure on net interest margins and dividend coverage over the coming quarters. Most retail investors do not have access to research that properly assesses relative risk for BDCs and how it applies to pricing these stocks. The following are some of the methods that I use for comparing risk profiles among BDCs:

Portfolio credit quality: Vintage analysis, concentration issues, etc.

Exposure to cyclical sectors, structured products (CLOs and SLPs), subordinated debt.

The amount of "true first-lien" loans.

Strong dividend coverage versus "reaching for yield."

Stable versus declining NAV per share.

Access to capital: Current leverage, SBIC availability, ability to issue equity.

Fee structures and conflicts of interest versus internally-managed.

Inside and institutional ownership.

Quality of management.

After going through each of these assessments/analyses, I assign a risk rank from 1 to 10 with 10 implying the safest. My personal portfolio only includes BDCs with a risk ranking of 6 or higher due to having a larger portion of my equity investments in the sector.

Not All First-Lien is Equal

The most common mistake that new BDC investors make is comparing them to closed-end funds ("CEFs") or other non-actively managed funds, believing that trading at a large discount to NAV/book value is a good thing.

Buying a BDC is like buying a car and there are typically very good reasons for the wide range of dividend yields and price-to-book values. I see plenty of articles pushing risky BDCs that are trading at a large discount to book value pretending that they found a deal no one knows about.

BDCs such as MCC and FSC grew their portfolios at potentially riskier lending periods and are examples that not all BDCs with large amounts of first-lien debt are necessarily ‘safer’ than others. Before the recent credit issues, MCC had a portfolio of almost 70% senior secured first-lien debt, that is still around 58%, but over the last 5 years, declining credit quality has resulted in five dividend cuts and over 60% decline in NAV per share as shown below.

MCC traded at a price of over $5.00 early last year but was a 40% discount to its 9/30/17 NAV per share of $8.45. The company reported its 12/31/17 results on 2/6/18 and the stock quickly fell below $5.00 and as of 3/31/19, its NAV per share is $5.11. My point is - there is a reason why it still trades at a large discount. Please see discussions later in the article.

Changes in NAV Per Share

Changes in NAV per share are not always a clear indicator of historical credit issues because there are many items that impact NAV including over or underpaying the dividend, equity issuances and general changes in values for assets and liabilities (borrowings). It is also important to recognize the difference between “realized” and “unrealized” gains and losses.

BDCs that have recently cut dividends due to credit issues likely had larger amounts of realized losses from investments sold or written off. Many higher quality BDCs have had previous NAV per share declines mostly related to unrealized losses and marking assets down to reflect general market pricing rather than actual changes to credit quality.

There have been some ‘higher quality’ BDCs with recent NAV declines including TCPC that I will discuss in an article later this week.

BDC Portfolio Vintage Analysis

One of the best approaches to assessing risk in a BDC portfolio is using a “vintage analysis” that takes into account many things including the time frame that each loan was originated as well as asset class, maturity, directly originated vs. syndicated, industry sector, PIK and cash yields. BDCs that were lending during times of less protective covenants and higher leverage multiples while maintaining higher-than-average yields, will likely have upcoming credit issues regardless of the overall economy as we have seen with MCC, FSK, FSC (now OCSL), PTMN, CPTA, BKCC, TCAP (now BBDC), GARS, and TCRD.

Assessing which vintages are potentially riskier than others is an evolving art and there are few key indicators that I use including historical market liquidity levels, default rates, leverage multiples, and covenant light trends. More importantly, I compare the cash/PIK yields of each loan by the time frame that they were originated but also taking into account the asset class and company sector. Specifically, I am looking for “above market” yields that could imply higher risk. Another important indicator is loans that should have been refinanced at lower rates and are past their “prepayment penalty” windows. This would include loans that have much higher than current market yields and could easily be refinanced unless the portfolio company has potential credit issues.

After going through this analysis each quarter, there is a clear trend with riskier vintages and ongoing or upcoming credit issues. Many of the BDCs that I have considered to have higher risk portfolios are already experiencing credit issues, but there are a few that could worsen. Another key factor is the need to “reach for yield” to sustain the current dividend. Some BDCs are actively rotating the portfolio into higher yield investments that typically involve more risk. MCC and FSC are/were excellent examples of BDCs that were reaching for yield, and through the vintage analysis, I was able to determine that these companies had riskier profiles.

Specifically for MCC, I have warned investors by discussing many of the potential risks, including the following articles:

Specifically for FSC/OCSL, I warned investors by discussing many of the potential risks, including the following articles:

Please read the comments in the articles linked above as many of them were critical of the information being presented and provide examples of what to look out for when investing in BDCs. FSC has cut its dividend three times over the last few years and credit issues have been driving lower net investment income, dividend coverage, NAV and stock price.

Strong Dividend Coverage vs. Reaching for Yield

BDCs that can safely cover dividends during a worst case and lower yield scenarios have many advantages over other BDCs including being more selective with investments. This could include only investing in higher credit quality companies with lower leverage multiples, having stronger protective covenants and taking a higher position in the capital structure. This is what I refer to as “true” first-lien.

Assessing the Quality of Management

This is likely the most important part of BDC analysis as management is responsible for building a portfolio to deliver returns to shareholders while protecting the capital invested. BDC management controls all the levers including the quality of the origination/credit platform, managing the capital structure with appropriate leverage, meaningful share repurchases, accretive equity offerings and dividend policy, creating an efficient operating cost structure and willingness to “do the right thing” by waiving management fees or having a best in class fee structure that protects returns to shareholders. Many of the key risk measures/indicators listed earlier are directly tied to the quality of management including:

Portfolio credit quality driving stable versus declining NAV

Dividend increases vs. decreases over the last two years

Reaching for yield

‘Total return’ features included in management incentive fee structures

Internally managed and insider ownership

Previous management trust issues

Total Return Hurdle Fee Structures

The older incentive fee structures can incentivize management to take on increased risk with investors' capital. Management benefits from higher yields (through higher income incentive fees) with less risk related to future credit issues because capital losses are not included when calculating income incentive fees. This could encourage management to take higher risks (for increased yields) due to being insulated from potential capital losses when calculating the income portion of the incentive fees as shown in the diagram below. Ultimately, management could receive higher fees during periods of declining NAV per share, resulting in lower total returns to shareholders.

Many of the newer fee structures have a ‘total return’ hurdle taking into account realized/unrealized losses when calculating income incentive fees for management, with a look-back feature to keep management on the hook for the performance of investments over the long-term. As discussed in previous articles, Oaktree Capital Management removed the total return hurdle for FSC (now OCSL) along with adding other less shareholder-friendly changes including a lower hurdle rate.

Summary:

As BDCs start to report June 30, 2019 results later this month (see schedule above), investors should be watching for the issues discussed in this article and be ready to make changes (buy more or sell). As mentioned in an article earlier this year, I sold FSK (when it was FSIC) due to reaching for yield issues as well as expected credit issues (using a vintage analysis). FSIC was my smallest position due to selling shares in anticipation of the dividend reduction announced in August 2017. I sold my remaining shares after the company reported June 30, 2018, results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.