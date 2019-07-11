Yamana Gold: Updated Guidance And Preliminary Q2 Production Results

In this light, Q2 2019 earnings report, which is scheduled to be released on July 25, is certainly worth following.

Having recently raised guidance for Jacobina mine, Yamana Gold (AUY) stays in the news with preliminary Q2 operational results and updated 2019 production guidance. The company announced that it produced 257,556 gold equivalent ounces in the second quarter and that costs were within the previous guidance range for the quarter. Also, Yamana Gold continues to expect positive free cash flow in the second quarter (not surprising given the favorable gold price environment and decrease in capex). The revised guidance for 2019 shows a decrease in both gold equivalent ounce production and in gold production due to the recent sale of Chapada mine:

Source: Yamana Gold press release

The decrease in guidance is due to a decrease of 48,000 ounces of gold production and 59 million pounds copper production from Chapada, slightly offset by an increase of 7,000 ounces of gold production from Jacobina. The guidance for other mines stays intact:

Source: Yamana Gold press release

The key question is whether the preliminary operational report will be able to provide additional support for Yamana Gold's shares which have been performing modestly this year, up less than 10%, despite very favorable gold price performance and the cheapness of the stock.

In my opinion, the second-quarter preliminary production report does not supply investors with truly new information. The guidance increase for Jacobina has been publicized before. The Chapada sale obviously led to a cut in production guidance from the mine that Yamana Gold no longer owns; there’s no surprise in this.

In this light, I’d expect that Yamana Gold's shares will mostly follow the gold price movements until the company reports second-quarter results on July 25. In the longer-term, the fate of the stock will depend on the company’s strategy. It looks like the nearest-term objective for Yamana Gold's management is to decrease debt – the money received from Chapada sale went into debt repayment. However, debt repayment alone is unlikely to change the fate of the stock materially (assuming gold stays around $1,400 per ounce and does not go further). Sure, in case of an additional gold rally, investors will start to believe in a new major bull run for gold and deploy their funds into the sector, providing support for most miners including Yamana Gold.

For a stable gold price environment, Yamana must do some work; in my opinion, the company must use the free cash flow to buy back stock. The reason for this is that Yamana has too many shares - about 950 million. With such a huge share count, a company must show exceptional earnings results to materially move the needle on the EPS front. Also, a large number of shares puts a material obstacle for the increase of a dividend; whenever you want to pay an additional penny, you have to pay it to almost a billion shares.

Yamana Gold announced that it had buyback plans back in April when it decided to sell Chapada. The second-quarter report will provide the first peek at how aggressively Yamana follows the buyback plan. In my opinion, the amount of free cash flow and the company’s willingness to put it to work buying cheap shares at current prices will be the key long-term catalysts for the company’s stock. In absence of such moves, the long-term chart will continue to look as grim as it looks now:

For practical purposes, I’d rather wait for the Q2 report which can be a real catalyst and move the stock than react now for a decent but mostly uneventful preliminary production report. As a side note, for a momentum play in the sector, in case gold stays above $1,400 and tries to get more upside, I’m looking at Kinross Gold (KGC) on the breach of the $4.00 level (although Kinross also has a bloated share count problem).

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KGC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.