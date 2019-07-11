Oasis Petroleum: A Look At Its 2019 Situation

Its leverage is a little higher than ideal, but it should be able to continue deleveraging in a $55-60 oil environment.

Oasis Petroleum is aiming for relatively flat production growth compared to Q4 2018, as it working on reducing its net debt.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) is working on reducing its net debt during 2019 and should be able to generate a fair amount of positive cash flow (excluding Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP), which is reported in the consolidated results). This comes at the cost of production growth, as the company is aiming for relatively flat production growth compared to Q4 2018.

Oasis's leverage is a little higher than ideal at the moment, but the company should be able to continue deleveraging in a $55-60 oil environment, while it also retains some midstream assets than it can monetise further.

Results In 2019

Oasis expects to average around 86,000-91,000 BOEPD in production during 2019, with 72% of that production being oil. At the guidance midpoint of 88,500 BOEPD, the company would end up with $1.478 billion in oil and gas revenue at current strip prices ($58-59 WTI oil). Its hedges add a modest amount of positive value to that.

Its oil differential is expected to be fairly narrow ($2.50 less than WTI) during 2019, helped by the Dakota Access Pipeline. This has the effect of increasing Oasis's marketing, transportation and gathering expenses though.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 23,257,800 $56.00 $1,302 Natural Gas 54,268,200 $3.25 $176 Hedge Value $2 Total $1,480

Oasis's upstream capital expenditures are expected to be around $550 million in 2019, as it keeps production roughly flat compared to Q4 2018. This brings the company's total cash expenditures up to $1.389 billion and results in an estimate of $91 million in positive cash flow in 2019 at current strip prices (roughly $58-59 WTI oil).

$ Million Lease Operating Expenses $238 Marketing, Transportation and Gathering $129 Production Taxes $122 Midstream Expenses $115 Cash G&A $80 Cash Interest $155 CapEx $550 Total $1,389

The company reports on a consolidated basis, but I estimate that there is $115 million in midstream-related expenses that would affect its upstream EBITDA if Oasis Midstream Partners was fully separated out.

The distributions to Oasis from Oasis Midstream Partners less Oasis's midstream capex (retained interest) add up to around $140 million, so Oasis (ex. Oasis Midstream Partners) would have around $231 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices.

Net Debt And Valuation

This would reduce Oasis's (ex. Oasis Midstream Partners) net debt to around $2.26 billion, while its related EBITDAX would be around $796 million at current strip prices. This puts Oasis's (again excluding OMP) leverage at around 2.8x.

This amount of leverage appears fairly high, although the company also owns 18,875,000 units in Oasis Midstream Partners (a value of approximately $405 million if the subordinated units are valued the same as the publicly traded common units). The subordinated units are likely to be converted into common units at the end of 2020. Subtracting the value of Oasis's ownership stake in OMP from net debt would reduce the company's leverage to around 2.3x instead.

If we value Oasis at an enterprise value of 5.0x EBITDAX (at $796 million) plus the value of its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners, that results in a value of approximately $6.60 per share for Oasis. This is also based on its year-end net debt projection of $2.26 billion.

This multiple appears reasonable to me, since Oasis still retains some other midstream interests, such as a nearly 70% stake in Bobcat DevCo and a 30% stake in Bearcat DevCo, in addition to its ownership in Oasis Midstream Partners.

Conclusion

Oasis Petroleum (ex. Oasis Midstream Partners) should deliver a fair amount of positive cash flow in 2019 as it keeps production relatively flat and works on reducing its debt. The company's leverage would still be a bit higher than ideal, but overall, it seems to be in decent shape and should be able to continue to deleverage a bit in a $55-60 oil environment.

I calculate that Oasis stock should be worth around $6.60 per share, which is a bit higher than its current price. The company will probably need to keep working on deleveraging a bit more though, so production growth may be fairly limited in the short term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.