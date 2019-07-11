Market Update: Powell Gives A Signal

By OpenMarkets
Portfolio managers were waiting on a signal from the Fed, and they received it from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony, says Jack Bouroudjian. Powell suggested that "concerns about the strength of the global economy continue to weigh on the U.S. economic outlook." Would a rate cut start an easing cycle, or is an insurance cut coming? Jack examines the landscape and gives us two trends to watch.
