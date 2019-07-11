At Home Group: Upside Potential With Bankruptcy Risk

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Westlake Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Investment Overview

We are initiating on At Home Group (HOME) with a "buy" rating on the stock accompanied with a "high" risk rating at current levels, pending management update on its store-expansion policy. HOME's management has been slow to adapt to the new era of commerce and did not make the needed investments in e-commerce or BOPIS (buy-online-pick-up-in-stores) when it could. We believe that with the stock trading at current levels, it's near-to-impossible to make sufficient investments in internet-based initiatives while opening stores at the current pace.

We also believe that management had a sub-par communication with the Street, which resulted in the stock losing more than 60% of its value on a YTD basis without putting any emphasis on information/actions that would stop the eroding confidence in the company. Our PT is $9 per share, which represents a ~30% upside from current levels of $7/share. Our PT is based on the average of two methods; DCF (33% weight) and FCF multiple method (66% weight). The assumptions behind our model are shared in the image below.

While we believe there's significant upside from current levels, we also cite the high execution risk that could, in our view, result in bankrupting the company, again.

Company Overview

At Home, previously known as "Garden Ridge", was founded in 1979 by Eric White in San Antonio, TX. The company went public in 1995, got bought out by a private equity firm in 1999, went bankrupt in 2004 due to uneconomical lease obligations, emerged from bankruptcy following restructuring, and went public again in mid-2016.

At Home is an offline-only Home Furnishing superstore that offers one of the largest selections of Home Decor and Home Furnishing among other brick and mortar stores. The company operates on average 110,000 sq. foot boxes - same size as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or Target (NYSE:TGT) - that are 4-5x the size of its main competitors, making the depth and breadth of the assortment possible. It utilizes the space advantage to out-assort its competition, focusing solely on home decor and furniture and offering over 50,000 SKUs. The company claims that it sells 80% of its sales at full-price and that the average basket is $65 with the average ticket being $15. The company private labels most of its products and currently sources 10% of its products directly with an end-year target of 30%. The direct sourcing initiative was part of the process to mitigate the initial 10% tariffs that took place on Chinese goods last year.

As of Q1, At Home operated 208 stores backed by two distribution centers; one in Texas, and the other in Pennsylvania that was recently put in service. The company claims that its stores generate approximately $7 million within first year of service and reach maturity within six months. The stores, which are mainly leased when opened, require $3 million to $4 million in net-investment and have a payback period of two years on average given an attractive store-level EBITDA margin of 26% per historical figures.

At Home generally purchases or leases vacant big boxes, mainly old Kmarts, which enabled the company to get preferred renting rates. As a result, HOME's rent per SF was just $4.36 in 2015, one of the lowest occupancy rates within publicly traded competitors. However, while still a bearable figure, our analysis shows that the rent expense is now close to $6/SF given the high store-base expansion target and the expansion to states with higher occupancy rates like Washington and California.

HOME's current store base is mainly in the East half of the US. The company's FY19 (CY18) openings were mainly in the North East region which have a higher rent expense per SF and a more severe weather conditions, a risky preposition without an internet-based platform in our view (explained later).

Source: Company Presentation, Slide 16

Current Situation and Management's Policy

The company is currently targeting a 20%+ annual store openings. It's on track to achieve a 2015-2019 CAGR of 21% in store openings. Comps were doing great given the 20 consecutive quarters of positive growth till the latest horrific quarter last month. One interesting chart created by the research team at Wells Fargo shows how HOME's comps outperformed that of the whole industry and "Bed Bath & Beyond" (BBBY) in six of the last nine quarters.

Source: Wells Fargo report, "Getting the House in Order", Jan 15 2019

At first, things went great for the company. Two years after IPO'ing at $15 a share, the stock peaked at $40/share. HOME shares currently trade at $7 following the horrific last quarter that pushed shares from the $22 level.

The last quarter was the straw that broke the camel's back. Not only the company reported a -0.8% comp, the first negative comp since it went public, but it also reduced the already-low guidance from "low-single-digit" to -/+1% comp for the full year.

Source: Company Data, Westlake Research

The company also slashed its EPS estimate by half given (order by effect) promotional activity as a result of unexpected rainy weather in FQ1 and softer economic conditions, second distribution center incremental costs, higher occupancy rates, higher expected tariffs, and higher domestic transport costs. Besides tariffs and weather incident, all incremental expenses incurred are highly unlikely to go away anytime soon, which makes it extremely hard to get store-level adjusted EBITDA margins back to 26%, the average of the last three years.

Valuation and Investment Thesis

We do not believe that the market is severely mispricing HOME shares right now. On the contrary, we believe that it incorrectly priced the shares before last month's drop as expectations were unrealistically high for a company that is in an offline-only mode and was not focusing on other initiatives that are more appealing to consumers like buy-online-pickup-in-stores (BOPIS) which makes it highly vulnerable for disruption. The valuation inefficiency was evident in the high short-interest of the stock which has crossed 30% of the float and is still standing at 17%.

Model inputs

Yet, for now, we believe there's an upside potential for the stock. Our DCF analysis, which assumes a 10% WACC, a 0% comp growth starting next year, and a long-term store-adjusted EBITDA margin of 21%, much lower level than historical average of 25%, shows that there's a 30% upside for the stock. Besides the assumed inputs, metrics like maintenance capex for existing store base and IT infrastructure, pre-opening costs, corporate costs, depreciation expense, and capital expenditures for new store openings are assumed to be in line with historical figures which are reported in the company's filings.

Our DCF model is highly sensitive to inputs such as long-term comp growth, store-base expansion, and long-term adjusted EBITDA margins which explains why we performed sensitivity analysis to every mentioned factor. Indeed, there's a possibility that our inputs would differ from actual results which explains the reason we applied a 33% weight on DCF results only. While FCF multiple on CY2025 is also sensitive to our inputs, the variation in the intrinsic is much less severe given the shorter-term period.

Source: Westlake Research At Home model, last updated 8 July 2019

Sensitivity analysis

Our model shows that unit growth does add value, and that a 2% incremental CAGR in number of stores (50 stores over the eight-year period) would add around $1 per share to the intrinsic value. However, on the other hand, only a 1% improvement in store-adjusted EBITDA margin would add $2 per share to the intrinsic value, per our model. Which means, focusing more on returning store margins to last year's numbers should have a much higher incremental benefit to the share price at current levels than opening stores, in our view. Regardless, despite management's commitment to store expansion in its latest CC, we believe that the company has no other choice but to halt down the rapid expansion in the store base given increasing financial pressure which might possibly lead to bankruptcy if margins do not improve from the guided levels for the current fiscal year. Our model assumes that store expansion would drop from low 30s to only 18 and 19 for CY2020 and CY2021, respectively, which matches our assumption of depressed store margins over the short and long term.

The reason behind our conservative approach

It's worth noting that our model does not assume any improvement in the company's operations given both not encouraging macro condition for home improvement, furniture, and décor, and management's lack of clear path to improvement in operational efficiencies.

Also, we believe that any improvement in operations would be offset by the new risk in the stock; low inventory turnover risk. The fact that EPS was slashed by half primarily due to rainy weather warrants a huge risk that was not factored in previously. The low inventory turnover means that the company's bottom line is highly sensitive to out of control events like rainy weather, tariffs, transportation risk, etc.

This explains management's rush to expand to relatively more stable markets like the Californias (assuming earthquakes and fires are non-recurring events). However, such expansion comes with huge costs: higher rent, higher transportation costs which are starting to take effect this year, and the need to open a third distribution center at some point over the next three years. All that at the time when the macro environment for home furniture is not highly appealing. An interesting chart by Credit Suisse can give us a glimpse.

Source: Credit Suisse report, "Home Furnishing Retail", 29 March 2019

While more than 70% of At Home goods are sold at full price, the retailer sells its products at substantially lower prices than its competitors, which puts it in the "off-price" category. In the chart, it's evident that comps for full-price retailers are being stagnant for more than four quarters and are now in the negative territory, which raises the possibility of discounting at these retailers to push comps higher. That in turn should hurt off-price retailers including At Home which does not have any other advantage besides direct sourcing 10% of its inventories while aiming for a 30% figure by end of this year, which is not enough a differentiating factor, in our view.

At the same time, other macroeconomic indicators like the LIRA expects spending on home improvement and repairs, which is highly correlated with home furniture sales, to decline from 7% to 2.6% in the first quarter next year.

Peer Analysis

We believe that At Home's financial situation is near the distress level. The company has withdrawn nearly 65% of its revolving credit (asset-based facility) and has huge lease liabilities compared to its market cap. While the revenue growth is above-average compared to its peers, the valuation seems in line on TEV/EBITDAR.

Source: S&P Capital IQ Net Advantage

Given that HOME's only advantage over peers is its revenue growth, we believe that management will continue its policy of rapid store expansion over the coming years, which increases the bankruptcy risk, in our view. Remember, HOME previously filed for bankruptcy because of its huge lease commitments. While the company is in much better position right now given its lower rent expense (it renegotiated its leases as part of the bankruptcy process), there's still a worrying possibility that the top-line chase may cause costly mistakes for a company that has used 65% of its revolving credit and has only $15 million in cash on hand.

Final Thoughts

Our recommendation for management and the board

Without a doubt, management should stall store expansion first. Second, management should increase its inventory turnover despite the higher cost of such initiative. In our view, it's better to have a predictable business model with slightly lower margins than having a one with high uncertainty. This is just the second year of significant store presence in the North East, a region with highly uncertain climate relative to the South region, the company's home market. Third, the board should hold someone accountable; the CEO of the company got paid more than $40 million in compensation last year, a little less than 10% of the company's current market cap. While excessive compensation following an IPO is the norm, we do not believe that destroying 60% of the company's value in a month should pass by without anyone being held accountable. Simply, investors need someone to blame and the CEO getting paid $40 million (half of that is still not exercised) while still running the company does not make sense to most of them.

Conclusion

Our $9/share price target assumes that management shifts focus to its existing store base and supply chain efficiencies rather than opening more than 30 stores a year. The only reason we are long this stock is that management does not need to make any significant effort for the stock price to reach our price target. We believe that board interference to stall store expansion rate is the only needed action for this investment to be profitable at current levels while addressing inventory turnover, BOPIS initiative, and accountability are a plus. As a reminder, our model already assumes that store margins will continue to remain at current level (21% vs. 26% a year ago), and that comps remain at 0% level vs +2% last year.

It's worth noting that we believe that the heydays of this overvalued stock are over given eroded confidence by the Street in management and the weather risk which should make any guidance ineffective no matter how good it may sound. A buyout would be management's best option for the time being, which makes us more inclined to a "cautious buy" rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our position in the stock is significant and we may sell our holdings before/after the stock reaches our price target without any notice to readers.